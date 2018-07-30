Log in
SEVERFIELD PLC    SFR   GB00B27YGJ97

07/30 05:35:22 pm
Severfield : Issue of Ordinary Shares

07/30/2018 | 06:17pm CEST

SEVERFIELD PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 30th July 2018 SEVERFIELD PLC (the 'Company') issued from its block listing authority of 11 May 2018 42,903 new Ordinary shares of 2.5p each. Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 321,610 under its block listing facility of 11 May 2018.

As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 303,854,701 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 303,854,701. There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 303,854,701 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Mark Sanderson, Company Secretary

Contact details: 01845 577896

Severfield plc

Severs House

Dalton Airfield Industrial Estate

Thirsk

North Yorkshire

YO7 3JN

30th July 2018

Legal Entity Identifier 21380025AWPR781CY104

Classification: 2.5

Disclaimer

Severfield plc published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 16:16:08 UTC
