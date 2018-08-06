Log in
SEVERSTAL' PAO
Severstal' : Severstal will cut emissios with its recostructio of coke ove battery No. 4

08/06/2018 | 01:36pm CEST
August 6, 2018

PJSC Severstal, one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and mining companies, will reduce its emissions to the atmosphere by almost 700 tons per year during the reconstruction of coke oven battery No. 4 (KB-4) at the Cherepovets Metallurgical Plant (CherMK).

The project, with a total cost of approximately 6 billion rubles, will significantly reduce the coke oven battery's environmental load. While increasing annual coke production from battery No. 4 from 420 to 460 thousand tons, Severstal's environmentalists have calculated that the project will reduce its overall dust emissions by approximately 690 tons per year. To achieve this, the new battery will be installed with modern gas cleaning equipment and aspiration systems with bag and pocket filters.

Valery Minchev, Director of Health, Safety and Environment at Severstal, explained:

'According to the project documentation, which has received approval from state experts, the mass concentration of dust in the purified gas will not exceed 20 mg / m3. This indicator has also been guaranteed by the main equipment supplier for the reconstructed facility'.

First coke from the new unit is expected to be produced before the end of 2018.

Disclaimer

OAO Severstal published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 11:35:09 UTC
