Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Chairman and CEO Robert Ward to Participate in a Panel Discussion at the Biotech Showcase 2018 Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eloxx”) (OTC:SVOND), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations today announced that Robert (“Bob”) Ward will participate in a panel entitled “What it Means to be in the Era of Cures” on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at Biotech Showcase™ 2018 at 12:00-1:45 pm P.T. at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.



About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. Nonsense mutations are a class of genetic defects that result in premature termination of protein synthesis. These nonsense mutations have been identified in over 2,000 rare and ultra-rare diseases. As a consequence, patients with a genetic disease caused by nonsense mutations have absent or truncated nonfunctional proteins, accounting for some of the most severe phenotypes in these genetic diseases. Eloxx’s lead product candidate, ELX-02, is an investigational, novel translational read-through inducing drug designed to restore synthesis of full-length functional proteins. ELX-02 is an investigational agent undergoing clinical trials and has not been approved by any global regulatory body. Eloxx was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA. with R&D operations in Rehovot, Israel.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact:

Barbara Ryan, Investor Relations

