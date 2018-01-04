Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Sevion Therapeutics Inc    

SEVION THERAPEUTICS INC
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Chairman and CEO Robert Ward to Participate in a Panel Discussion at the Biotech Showcase 2018 Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2018 | 05:40pm CET

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eloxx”) (OTC:SVOND), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations today announced that Robert (“Bob”) Ward will participate in a panel entitled “What it Means to be in the Era of Cures” on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at Biotech Showcase™ 2018 at 12:00-1:45 pm P.T. at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. Nonsense mutations are a class of genetic defects that result in premature termination of protein synthesis. These nonsense mutations have been identified in over 2,000 rare and ultra-rare diseases.  As a consequence, patients with a genetic disease caused by nonsense mutations have absent or truncated nonfunctional proteins, accounting for some of the most severe phenotypes in these genetic diseases. Eloxx’s lead product candidate, ELX-02, is an investigational, novel translational read-through inducing drug designed to restore synthesis of full-length functional proteins. ELX-02 is an investigational agent undergoing clinical trials and has not been approved by any global regulatory body. Eloxx was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA. with R&D operations in Rehovot, Israel.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All statements that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect or believe may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from such statements expressed or implied herein as a result of a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the ability of the Company to consummate additional financings; the development of the Company’s antibody technology; the approval of the Company’s patent applications; the Company’s ability to successfully defend its intellectual property or obtain the necessary licenses at a cost acceptable to the Company, if at all; the successful implementation of the Company’s research and development programs and collaborations; the success of the Company’s license agreements; the acceptance by the market of the Company’s products; the timing and success of the Company’s preliminary studies, preclinical research and clinical trials; competition and the timing of projects and trends in future operating performance; and the quotation of the Company’s common stock on an over-the-counter securities market, as well as other factors expressed from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). As a result, this press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact:

Barbara Ryan, Investor Relations
[email protected]  
203-274-2825

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEVION THERAPEUTICS INC
05:40p Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Chairman and CEO Robert Ward to Participate in a Panel ..
2017 UPDATE -- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Appoints Robert Ward Chairman and Chief Execu..
2017 SEVION THERAPEUTICS : Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition Transaction wi..
2017 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition Transaction with Sevion Therapeut..
2017 SEVION THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
2017 SEVION THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS : SVON) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material De..
2017 SEVION THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K..
2017 SEVION THERAPEUTICS : Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Dosed in Pha..
2017 SEVION THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
2017 SEVION THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 SEVION TO REVERSE SPLIT SHARES 1 : 20 after the close; shares down 11%
2017 Sevion to acquire Eloxx Pharma, will do business under Eloxx name
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEVION THERAPEUTICS INC0
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%29 043
INCYTE CORPORATION0.00%21 311
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC1.90%20 749
LONZA GROUP2.47%20 560
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.3.78%13 240
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.