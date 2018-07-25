SG Blocks to Host Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET

SG Blocks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGBX), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

SG Blocks CEO Paul Galvin and CFO Mahesh Shetty will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday, August 14, 2018 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9716 International dial-in number: 1-201-493-6779 Conference ID: 13681965

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=130738 and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.sgblocks.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through August 28, 2018.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13681965

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built steel modules for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel™, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

