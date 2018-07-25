Log in
SG BLOCKS INC (SGBX)
SG Blocks to Host Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET

07/25/2018

SG Blocks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGBX), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

SG Blocks CEO Paul Galvin and CFO Mahesh Shetty will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:       Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9716
International dial-in number: 1-201-493-6779
Conference ID: 13681965
 

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=130738 and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.sgblocks.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through August 28, 2018.

Toll-free replay number:       1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13681965
 

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built steel modules for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel™, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Latest news on SG BLOCKS INC
05:21pSG BLOCKS TO HOST SECOND QUARTER 201 : 30 p.m. ET
BU
07/18SG BLOCKS : Secures New Container-Based Projects Across the U.S.
BU
07/05SG BLOCKS : Selected to Design and Construct 6,000-Square-Foot Container-Based F..
AQ
06/28SG BLOCKS : Selected to Design and Construct 6,000-Square-Foot Container-Based F..
AQ
06/14SG BLOCKS : Selected to Design and Construct 6,000-Square-Foot Container-Based F..
BU
06/07ISODIOL INTERNATIONAL INC : . Announces KURE Corp Expansion Plans
AQ
06/07Isodiol International Inc. Announces KURE Corp Expansion Plans
AQ
06/05SG BLOCKS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matte..
AQ
06/04SG BLOCKS : Signs Master Services Agreement with Grimshaw Architects for Exclusi..
BU
05/31SG BLOCKS : to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational Investor Conferen..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/16STOCKS TO WATCH : Don't Sleep On Vienna 
05/13SG Blocks' (SGBX) CEO Paul Galvin on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcri.. 
05/09SG Blocks reports Q1 results 
03/04SG Blocks' (SGBX) CEO Paul Galvin on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcri.. 
03/01SG Blocks reports FY results 
