SG Blocks to Host Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET

SG
Blocks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGBX),
a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based
structures, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at
4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the three and six
months ended June 30, 2018. Financial results will be issued in a press
release prior to the call.
SG Blocks CEO Paul Galvin and CFO Mahesh Shetty will host the conference
call, followed by a question and answer period.
To access the call, please use the following information:
Date:
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Time:
4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT
Toll-free dial-in number:
1-877-407-9716
International dial-in number:
1-201-493-6779
Conference ID:
13681965
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the
start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you
have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact
MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=130738
and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.sgblocks.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m.
Eastern time through August 28, 2018.
Toll-free replay number:
1-844-512-2921
International replay number:
1-412-317-6671
Replay ID:
13681965
About SG Blocks, Inc.
SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the
use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built steel
modules for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product
that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports
developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener
construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value.
Each project starts with GreenSteel™, the structural core and shell of
an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For
more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.
