Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  SGS    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS (SGSN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/02 10:23:02 am
2482 CHF   -0.64%
10:10a ISO 45001 UPDAT : Final Publication of ISO 45001:2018 Issued
07:05a SGS : Acquires TraitGenetics GmbH
01/26 SGS : Observes Data Privacy Day
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

ISO 45001 UPDATE: Final Publication of ISO 45001:2018 Issued

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/02/2018 | 10:10am CET

The ballot result has been released in favor for the publication of ISO 45001.

It is expected that the final publication will be released on March 18, 2018. This version is planned to replace OHSAS 18001:2007 as the globally recognized occupational health and safety management system certification standard. To enable organizations to align with its requirements, ISO 45001:2018 will have a migration period of three years.

ISO 45001:2018 is positioned as an integral part of an organization's efforts towards managing occupational health and safety in the workplace and is promoted as a tool for improving overall health and safety performance. ISO 45001 encourages more internal and external stakeholder focus as part of the adoption of a risk-based approach to health and safety management. It emphasizes the importance of adopting an occupational health and safety management system (OHSMS) as a strategic decision for an organization. In addition to renaming and repositioning some OHSMS activities, other significant new requirements have been introduced.

Organizational Context

The 'context' of an organization (or its 'business environment') refers to the combination of internal and external factors and conditions that can affect its approach to health and safety management.

ISO 45001 provides an organization with a high level, conceptual understanding of the issues that can affect it either positively or negatively and how its responsibilities regarding workers and, where relevant, workers representatives are managed.

As a result, consideration of an organization's context must now be an element of the OHSMS design and implementation process.

Risks and Opportunities

A vital part of the planning and implementation of an OHSMS is the requirement to identify the risks and opportunities that can potentially impact its operation and performance and the corresponding 'proportionate' actions to address them.

Leadership

Top management are now required to demonstrate a greater direct involvement in the organization's OHSMS through direct participation, taking OHS performance into account in strategic planning. The absence of the need for a specific 'Management Representative' from ISO 45001:2018 is an attempt to ensure that 'ownership' of an organization's management system is not simply focused on one individual. There is now a focus on 'leadership' rather than just management of the OHSMS.

Documented Information

The terms 'documented procedure' and 'record' used in OHSAS 18001:2007 have both been replaced throughout ISO 45001:2018 by the term 'documented information'. This is defined as information that needs to be controlled and maintained by an organization. However, it is up to each organization to determine the level and type of documentation necessary to control its OHSMS.

Other OHSMS Requirements

There are also requirements in addition to OHSAS 18001:2007, including:

  • Proposed specific requirements for organizations in relation to executing a process approach when planning, implementing and developing an OHSMS
  • Adopting a risk-based approach when developing and implementing an OHSMS, closely aligned with organizational context. An organization must identify the risks and opportunities that need to be addressed to ensure that the OHSMS can achieve its intended outcomes
  • Identification of the awareness and competence necessary for workers undertaking tasks that affect an organisation's health and safety performance
  • Identification and maintenance of the knowledge needed to ensure that an organization can achieve a safe and healthy working environment
  • A risk-based approach to ascertain the type and extent of controls suitable to all types of external provider (outsourcing)

Structure and Terminology

ISO 45001:2018 adopts the clause structure specified in Annex SL, which is now the required framework for all new and revised ISO Standards. The stated intention behind this is to ensure that ISO 45001 is aligned with other management system standards. By utilizing the Annex SL structure, it presents OHSMS requirements in a more consistent, rational manner rather than simply offering a template for the elements of an organization's OHSMS.

It is important to note that for those organizations that already have an accredited OHSAS 18001:2007 compliant OHSMS, there will be no requirement to change their existing OHSMS procedures and document structure, or the terminology they use, to mirror that specified in ISO 45001:2018.

ISO 45001:2018 Migration

Organizations which already hold accredited certification to OHSAS 18001:2007 will have three years from formal publication of ISO 45001:2018 to migrate to this new standard. Based on the current publication schedule, this transition period will end in March 2021.

Further information on ISO 45001:2018 will be issued by SGS in the future.

For further information, please contact:

Carl Deaves
UK Technical & Accreditation Manager / Global Product Manager - OHSMS
t: +44 (0)151 350 6756

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world.

SGS SA published this content on 02 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2018 09:09:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SGS
10:10a ISO 45001 UPDATE : Final Publication of ISO 45001:2018 Issued
07:05a SGS : Acquires TraitGenetics GmbH
01/26 SGS : Observes Data Privacy Day
01/25 SGS : Defending the Food Supply Chain
01/25 SGS : Canada Proposes Blanket Ban on Asbestos
01/25 SGS : China Issued a Notice to Include Playmats in the Scope of China Compulsory..
01/25 SGS : EU Publishes Directive (EU) 2017/2102 Amending 2011/65/EU on RoHS 2
01/23 SGS : EU – ECHA Adds Seven New SVHCs to the Candidate List and Updates the..
01/23 SGS : Singapore Strengthens Hazardous Chemical Controls
01/23 SGS : 2017 Full Year Results
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/23 SGS SA ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 SGS (SGSOY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow
2016 HEWL : A Legendary Investment
Financials ( CHF)
Sales 2018 6 768 M
EBIT 2018 1 057 M
Net income 2018 707 M
Debt 2018 667 M
Yield 2018 3,09%
P/E ratio 2018 26,34
P/E ratio 2019 23,93
EV / Sales 2018 2,92x
EV / Sales 2019 2,73x
Capitalization 19 069 M
Chart SGS
Duration : Period :
SGS Technical Analysis Chart | SGSN | CH0002497458 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 2 490  CHF
Spread / Average Target -0,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Sergio Marchionne Chairman
Carla D. F. de Geyseleer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
August François von Finck Independent Director
Shelby R. du Pasquier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS-1.69%20 558
FISERV8.70%29 351
CIELO15.01%22 953
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.92%19 032
CINTAS CORPORATION6.41%17 907
GLOBAL PAYMENTS11.11%17 789
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.