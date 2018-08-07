Log in
SGS (SGSN)

SGS (SGSN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/07 10:43:44 am
2600 CHF   -0.27%
10:36aPRODUCT RECALL : Q2 2018
PU
10:21aPRODUCT RECALL : Q2 2018
PU
10:21aPRODUCT RECALL : Q2 2018
PU
Product Recall Trends in Cosmetics, Personal Care & Household: Q2 2018

08/07/2018 | 10:21am CEST

Compared to Q1 2018, both the EU and USA saw recalls of cosmetic, personal care and household products increase in the second quarter of 2018, to 41 and 22 recalls respectively.

In the EU, there have been 41 notifications of unsafe CPCH products in Q2 of 2018, of which 17 were bath products that may be mistaken for a food product, presenting a risk of choking for children if put into their mouth.

Cosmetics were the most recalled category in the USA, with 22 product recalls, including seven cleansers that presented a chemical risk to the consumer.

Download the full infographic to learn more >

Product Recall Trends provides a quarterly overview of the top recalled product categories and products, and the main associated risks, in the EU and the USA.

See more product recall trends:

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 08:20:03 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 6 803 M
EBIT 2018 1 052 M
Net income 2018 694 M
Debt 2018 702 M
Yield 2018 3,01%
P/E ratio 2018 28,55
P/E ratio 2019 25,36
EV / Sales 2018 3,03x
EV / Sales 2019 2,84x
Capitalization 19 901 M
Chart SGS
Duration : Period :
SGS Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2 571  CHF
Spread / Average Target -1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Carla D. F. de Geyseleer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
August François von Finck Director
Shelby R. du Pasquier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS2.60%19 963
FISERV17.29%31 220
WORLDPAY INC7.04%25 557
WIRECARD78.52%23 436
FIRST DATA CORP44.23%22 353
CINTAS CORPORATION34.88%21 991
