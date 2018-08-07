Product Recall Trends in Cosmetics, Personal Care & Household: Q2 2018

Compared to Q1 2018, both the EU and USA saw recalls of cosmetic, personal care and household products increase in the second quarter of 2018, to 41 and 22 recalls respectively.

In the EU, there have been 41 notifications of unsafe CPCH products in Q2 of 2018, of which 17 were bath products that may be mistaken for a food product, presenting a risk of choking for children if put into their mouth.

Cosmetics were the most recalled category in the USA, with 22 product recalls, including seven cleansers that presented a chemical risk to the consumer.

Product Recall Trends provides a quarterly overview of the top recalled product categories and products, and the main associated risks, in the EU and the USA.

