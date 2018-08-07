Product Recall Trends in Electrical & Electronics: Q2 2018

Electrical and electronic product recalls in both the USA and EU fell in the second quarter of 2018, compared to the previous quarter.

In the USA, 17 products were recalled - a drop of 37% on Q1 2018. The top category for recalls was electrical appliance and equipment which saw 10 recalls for products presenting mainly a risk of burns and fires.

Electric shock remains the prevalent risk in the EU. Across the European Union, some 62 products were recalled last quarter, including 25 lighting chains, 23 electrical appliances and equipment and 12 pieces of lighting equipment.

Download the full infographic to learn more >

Product Recall Trends provides a quarterly overview of the top recalled product categories and products, and the main associated risks, in the EU and the USA.

See more product recall trends: