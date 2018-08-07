Log in
SGS    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS (SGSN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/07 10:43:44 am
2600 CHF   -0.27%
10:36aPRODUCT RECALL : Q2 2018
PU
10:21aPRODUCT RECALL : Q2 2018
PU
10:21aPRODUCT RECALL : Q2 2018
PU
Product Recall Trends in Softlines: Q2 2018

08/07/2018 | 10:21am CEST

Recalls of softlines products fell by 54% across the EU in the second quarter of 2018 (compared to Q1).

In this quarter, the top recall categories and their risks in the EU were:

  • Clothing textile and fashion items, recalled for risks relating to chemical, injury and strangulation
  • Jewelry, recalled for chemical risks

In the USA, recalls remained steady in Q2 2018, compared to Q1, at 5. The category of the most commonly recalled products is:

  • Clothing, textiles and fashion items, with recalls relating to risks of flammability and choking

Download the full infographic to learn more >

Product Recall Trends provides a quarterly overview of the top recalled product categories and products, and the main associated risks, in the EU and the USA.

See more product recall trends:

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 08:20:03 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 6 803 M
EBIT 2018 1 052 M
Net income 2018 694 M
Debt 2018 702 M
Yield 2018 3,01%
P/E ratio 2018 28,55
P/E ratio 2019 25,36
EV / Sales 2018 3,03x
EV / Sales 2019 2,84x
Capitalization 19 901 M
Chart SGS
Duration : Period :
SGS Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2 571  CHF
Spread / Average Target -1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Carla D. F. de Geyseleer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
August François von Finck Director
Shelby R. du Pasquier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS2.60%19 963
FISERV17.29%31 220
WORLDPAY INC7.04%25 557
WIRECARD78.52%23 436
FIRST DATA CORP44.23%22 353
CINTAS CORPORATION34.88%21 991
