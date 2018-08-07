Product Recall Trends in Softlines: Q2 2018

Recalls of softlines products fell by 54% across the EU in the second quarter of 2018 (compared to Q1).

In this quarter, the top recall categories and their risks in the EU were:

Clothing textile and fashion items, recalled for risks relating to chemical, injury and strangulation

Jewelry, recalled for chemical risks

In the USA, recalls remained steady in Q2 2018, compared to Q1, at 5. The category of the most commonly recalled products is:

Clothing, textiles and fashion items, with recalls relating to risks of flammability and choking

Download the full infographic to learn more >

Product Recall Trends provides a quarterly overview of the top recalled product categories and products, and the main associated risks, in the EU and the USA.

See more product recall trends: