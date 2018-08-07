Product Recall Trends in Softlines: Q2 2018

Recalls of softlines products fell by 54% across the EU in the second quarter of 2018 (compared to Q1).
In this quarter, the top recall categories and their risks in the EU were:
-
Clothing textile and fashion items, recalled for risks relating to chemical, injury and strangulation
-
Jewelry, recalled for chemical risks
In the USA, recalls remained steady in Q2 2018, compared to Q1, at 5. The category of the most commonly recalled products is:
-
Clothing, textiles and fashion items, with recalls relating to risks of flammability and choking
Download the full infographic to learn more >
Product Recall Trends provides a quarterly overview of the top recalled product categories and products, and the main associated risks, in the EU and the USA.
See more product recall trends:
Disclaimer
SGS SA published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 08:20:03 UTC