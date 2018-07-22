Log in
SGS    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS (SGSN)
SGS : Appointment of Dr Peter Kalantzis as Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of SGS

07/22/2018 | 01:53pm CEST

The Board of Directors has been deeply saddened to learn of Mr. Sergio Marchionne's health condition that prevents him from fulfilling his role as Chairman of the Board. The Board of Directors' thoughts are with Mr. Marchionne and his family in the current circumstances. In particular, the Board wishes to stress Sergio's outstanding contribution to the success of SGS over the last fifteen years.

In view of the situation, the Board has appointed Dr Peter Kalantzis as its Acting Chairman. Dr Kalantzis has been a member of the SGS Board of Directors since 2009, and holds several other board positions as well as working as an independent consultant. He will assume the role of Acting Chairman with immediate effect until the next General Meeting of Shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Media: Daniel Rufenacht
Corporate Communications
t: +41 78 656 94 59

Investors: Toby Reeks
Investor Relations
t: +41 22 739 99 87www.sgs.com

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 22 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2018 11:52:02 UTC
