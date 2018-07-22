SGS : Appointment of Dr Peter Kalantzis as Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of SGS

The Board of Directors has been deeply saddened to learn of Mr. Sergio Marchionne's health condition that prevents him from fulfilling his role as Chairman of the Board. The Board of Directors' thoughts are with Mr. Marchionne and his family in the current circumstances. In particular, the Board wishes to stress Sergio's outstanding contribution to the success of SGS over the last fifteen years.

In view of the situation, the Board has appointed Dr Peter Kalantzis as its Acting Chairman. Dr Kalantzis has been a member of the SGS Board of Directors since 2009, and holds several other board positions as well as working as an independent consultant. He will assume the role of Acting Chairman with immediate effect until the next General Meeting of Shareholders.

