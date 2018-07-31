SGS : Brazil New INMETRO Requirement on Street Lighting

Ordinance No. 20 has been issued by INMETRO Brazil for public road lighting and will come to inforce on 2018.

SAFEGUARDS | Electrical & Electronics NO. 106/18

Scope

Ordinance No. 20 covers luminaires for public road lighting and:

Using discharge lamps or LED technology

Operating under alternate current (AC) or continuous current (CC)

With independent or embedded control system

The aim of this Ordinance is to improve the energy efficiency and safety of public road lighting products.

The regulation includes safety and performance requirements as below:

Luminaire with LED Technology

Safety Marking

Operation condition

Supply current and output voltage

Electromagnetic and radio-frequency interference

Leakage current

Protection against electric shock

Screw and connections' torque resistence

Internal and external wiring

Plug for photoelectric relay (when applicable)

Protection degree

Resistance to insulation

Dielectric strength

Wind force strength

Resistance to vibration

Protection against external mechanic impacts

Resistance to ultraviolet radiation Perfomance Rated power

Power factor

Supply current/output current and voltage

Classification of the luminous intensity distributions

TCC/IRC

Energy efficiency

Luminous distribution control

Maintenance of the luminous flux of the luminaire

Qualification of the electronic control device CC or CA for LED modules Luminaire using Discharge Lamps

Safety Marking

Voltage increase at lamp connections

Resistance to insulation

Dielectric strength

Electromagnetic and radio-frequency interference

Lamp socket

Internal and external wiring

Plug for photoelectric relay (when applicable)

Durability

Thermal test (under normal operation)

Resistance to ultraviolet radiation

Protection against external mechanic impacts Performance Classification of luminous intensity distribution

Energy efficiency

Luminous distribution control

Street and sidewalk uniformity index

Surveillance assessments, including surveillance audits and surveillance tests are required todemonstrate compliance with this regulation.

In the October 2017, SGS's Guangzhou safety laboratory extended its CNAS scope and is now accredited for the INMETRO luminaires for public road lighting program.

SGS is one of the largest INMETRO-accredited certification bodies in Brazil, able to certify your products ensuring standards compliance and market access for your product. In China, SGS's Guangzhou safety laboratory is the authorized laboratory meaning products can be tested in a local laboratory which provides a one-stop solution for INMETRO certification.

From August 15, 2018, luminaires for public road lighting will be manufactured and imported solely in conformity with the requirements herein approved and duly registered with INMETRO.

From February 15, 2019, Luminaires for public road lighting will be traded in the Brazilian market by manufacturers and importer solely in conformity with the requirements herein approved and duly registered with INMETRO.

From February 15, 2020, luminaires for public road lighting shall be sold in the Brazilian market solely in conformity with the requirements herein approved and duly registered with INMETRO.

For enquiries, please contact:

Ivory Lu

Consumer and Retail Electrical & Electronics

SCN Lighting Lab Manger

t: +86 (020) 8215 5380

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2018 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided 'as is' and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.