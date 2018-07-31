Log in
SGS (SGSN)
SGS : Brazil New INMETRO Requirement on Street Lighting
PU
08:02aSGS : Launches China Product Standards (GB) Selection Tool
PU
07/26SGS : Offers ASC Certification
PU
SGS : Brazil New INMETRO Requirement on Street Lighting

07/31/2018

Ordinance No. 20 has been issued by INMETRO Brazil for public road lighting and will come to inforce on 2018.

SAFEGUARDS | Electrical & Electronics NO. 106/18

Scope

Ordinance No. 20 covers luminaires for public road lighting and:

  • Using discharge lamps or LED technology
  • Operating under alternate current (AC) or continuous current (CC)
  • With independent or embedded control system

The aim of this Ordinance is to improve the energy efficiency and safety of public road lighting products.

The regulation includes safety and performance requirements as below:

Luminaire with LED Technology
Safety

  • Marking
  • Operation condition
  • Supply current and output voltage
  • Electromagnetic and radio-frequency interference
  • Leakage current
  • Protection against electric shock
  • Screw and connections' torque resistence
  • Internal and external wiring
  • Plug for photoelectric relay (when applicable)
  • Protection degree
  • Resistance to insulation
  • Dielectric strength
  • Wind force strength
  • Resistance to vibration
  • Protection against external mechanic impacts
  • Resistance to ultraviolet radiation

Perfomance

  • Rated power
  • Power factor
  • Supply current/output current and voltage
  • Classification of the luminous intensity distributions
  • TCC/IRC
  • Energy efficiency
  • Luminous distribution control
  • Maintenance of the luminous flux of the luminaire
  • Qualification of the electronic control device CC or CA for LED modules

Luminaire using Discharge Lamps
Safety

  • Marking
  • Voltage increase at lamp connections
  • Resistance to insulation
  • Dielectric strength
  • Electromagnetic and radio-frequency interference
  • Lamp socket
  • Internal and external wiring
  • Plug for photoelectric relay (when applicable)
  • Durability
  • Thermal test (under normal operation)
  • Resistance to ultraviolet radiation
  • Protection against external mechanic impacts

Performance

  • Classification of luminous intensity distribution
  • Energy efficiency
  • Luminous distribution control
  • Street and sidewalk uniformity index

Surveillance assessments, including surveillance audits and surveillance tests are required todemonstrate compliance with this regulation.

In the October 2017, SGS's Guangzhou safety laboratory extended its CNAS scope and is now accredited for the INMETRO luminaires for public road lighting program.

SGS is one of the largest INMETRO-accredited certification bodies in Brazil, able to certify your products ensuring standards compliance and market access for your product. In China, SGS's Guangzhou safety laboratory is the authorized laboratory meaning products can be tested in a local laboratory which provides a one-stop solution for INMETRO certification.

  • From August 15, 2018, luminaires for public road lighting will be manufactured and imported solely in conformity with the requirements herein approved and duly registered with INMETRO.
  • From February 15, 2019, Luminaires for public road lighting will be traded in the Brazilian market by manufacturers and importer solely in conformity with the requirements herein approved and duly registered with INMETRO.
  • From February 15, 2020, luminaires for public road lighting shall be sold in the Brazilian market solely in conformity with the requirements herein approved and duly registered with INMETRO.

For enquiries, please contact:

Ivory Lu
Consumer and Retail Electrical & Electronics
SCN Lighting Lab Manger
t: +86 (020) 8215 5380

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2018 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided 'as is' and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 09:22:06 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
