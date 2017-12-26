SGS : Health Canada Proposes Regulatory Amendments to the Toys Regulations for Magnetic Toys

The amendments proposed by Health Canada include new mandatory requirements and tests for magnetic toys in the toys regulations

More and more toys in the market contain small and powerful magnets. If Children swallow these magnets, it can cause serious injuries which may require emergency surgical treatment or lead to even death. Small and powerful magnets usually can be found in the following types of toys:

Puzzles Construction sets Train sets Science Kits Board games Toy jewellery

So far, the mandatory safety requirements for magnetic toys are covered under ASTM F963, EN 71 and ISO 8124 but not under Canada's toys regulations. In order to protect children from hazards, when they interact with magnetic toys, Health Canada published proposed amendments to toys regulations [1] on November 4, 2017, to address these hazards and to set up new mandatory requirements and tests.

These proposed amendments will align Health Canada's safety requirements and tests for magnetic toys with ASTM F963, EN 71 and ISO 8124 requirements. The summary of amendments includes:

Any magnetic toy or magnetic component that can be entirely enclosed in the small parts cylinder must have a magnetic flux index of less than 0.5 Tmm. The use of a force to check if magnetic toy or magnetic component that can be entirely enclosed in the small parts cylinder should be less than 4.45N. The amendments refer to ASTM F963-16 for drop, torque, tension, impact and compression test. For initial tension and final tension test for magnets, the amendments also align with ASTM F963-16 except for 10 attach-detach cycles only instead of 1000 cycles per ASTM F963-16. Soaking test aligns with ASTM F963-16, EN 71 and ISO 8124 for magnetic components of wooden toys, toys to be used in water or toys to be brought into mouth for use.

Health Canada welcomes comments and feedback for the proposed amendments until January 17, 2018.

Stakeholders are advised to comply with the latest requirements for magnets once this proposed amendment is added to the Health Canada Toys Regulations.

