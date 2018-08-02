SGS : Hot Source Issue 19

Food quality, safety and sustainability feature in this issue of Hot Source.

As food business giants respond to consumers and stakeholders to drive a new labeling initiative in the EU, Evolved Nutrition Labeling (ENL), we explore this color-coded portion-based scheme, and its aims of encouraging smaller portion sizes and supporting healthier consumer choices.

Turning our attention to the US, our experts address issues relating to genetically modified organisms (GMO) in food and the US Department of Agriculture's proposals for a national bioengineered standard.

For importers and foreign suppliers to the US, we explore the benefits of accredited Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) certification for achieving compliance with the FSMA's Foreign Supplier Verification Program (FSVP) through onsite audits, product testing, or records reviews, depending on risk.

Our Global FSMA Program Director, Hank Karayan, recently held seminars for food manufacturers in South Korea and Vietnam, to help food exporters to the US understand the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) new Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).

In Canada, brewers require the reliability of malting barley to be proven. We look at SGS laboratories which have developed a one-stop-shop solution offering purity assessments, grain grading and testing for a wide range of factors, including mycotoxins and GMO material.

Safety and sustainability come into focus with our online supply chain management system Transparency-One. We bring you news that leading technology research firm, Gartner, Inc. has recognized Transparency-One as a 2018 Cool Vendor in Corporate Social Responsibility Across the Supply Chain. We also explore the differences between transparency and traceability and how these separate concepts are brought together by Transparency-One.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) recently published a long-awaited update to its Food Safety Management System - ISO 22000. We review the updates to the standard.

In the latest of our lab services series we visit Berlin, Germany and SGS's accredited center of competence for vitamin testing.

