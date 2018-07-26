Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  SGS    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS (SGSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SGS : Mourns the Passing of Sergio Marchionne

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 10:36am CEST

It is with profound sorrow that the Board of Directors and Operations Council of SGS learned of Mr. Sergio Marchionne's passing on July 25, 2018, following recent health issues.

Mr. Marchionne had been a member of the SGS Board since May 2001 and Chairman since March 2006. He also held the position of CEO of SGS from February 2002 until May 2004.

Peter Kalantzis, Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of SGS, said: 'We are deeply saddened by Sergio's passing. We were privileged to have him as a Chairman and colleague. He not only made a decisive contribution to the success of SGS, but also touched the lives of many, both personally and professionally, with his charismatic personality. On behalf of the entire SGS Group, I offer our sincerest condolences to his family. Sergio will be sorely missed.'

For further information, please contact:

Media: Daniel Rufenacht
Corporate Communications
t: +41 78 656 94 59

Investors: Toby Reeks
Investor Relations
t: +41 22 739 99 87www.sgs.com

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 08:35:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SGS
10:36aSGS : Mourns the Passing of Sergio Marchionne
PU
07/25SGS : Relocation and Expansion in Jakarta, Indonesia
PU
07/22Fiat Chrysler's Marchionne being treated in Zurich's University Hospital
RE
07/22SGS : Appointment of Dr Peter Kalantzis as Acting Chairman of the Board of Direc..
PU
07/20SGS : Japan Proposes MRLs for Betamethasone for Food Producing Animal Products
PU
07/19SGS : Canada Sets Legal Requirements for Magnets in Toys
PU
07/19CEN PUBLISHES AMENDMENT 3 TO EN 71-3 : 2013 ‘Migration of Certain Elements..
PU
07/18ISO 45001 : 2018 Accreditation Awarded to SGS United Kingdom
PU
07/18SGS : 2018 Half Year Results
PU
07/18SGS : Half-year results
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/18SGS SA (SGSOF) CEO Frankie Ng on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/18SGS SA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/18SGS SA reports 1H results 
07/18SGS SA 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/11SGS acquires Advanced Metrology Solutions 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 6 800 M
EBIT 2018 1 054 M
Net income 2018 694 M
Debt 2018 701 M
Yield 2018 3,05%
P/E ratio 2018 28,10
P/E ratio 2019 25,09
EV / Sales 2018 2,99x
EV / Sales 2019 2,80x
Capitalization 19 611 M
Chart SGS
Duration : Period :
SGS Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2 571  CHF
Spread / Average Target -0,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Sergio Marchionne Chairman
Carla D. F. de Geyseleer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
August François von Finck Director
Shelby R. du Pasquier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS1.10%19 778
FISERV18.37%31 600
WORLDPAY INC7.04%26 232
WIRECARD71.91%23 190
CINTAS CORPORATION34.28%22 090
FIRST DATA CORP39.50%21 117
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.