SGS : Mourns the Passing of Sergio Marchionne

It is with profound sorrow that the Board of Directors and Operations Council of SGS learned of Mr. Sergio Marchionne's passing on July 25, 2018, following recent health issues.

Mr. Marchionne had been a member of the SGS Board since May 2001 and Chairman since March 2006. He also held the position of CEO of SGS from February 2002 until May 2004.

Peter Kalantzis, Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of SGS, said: 'We are deeply saddened by Sergio's passing. We were privileged to have him as a Chairman and colleague. He not only made a decisive contribution to the success of SGS, but also touched the lives of many, both personally and professionally, with his charismatic personality. On behalf of the entire SGS Group, I offer our sincerest condolences to his family. Sergio will be sorely missed.'

