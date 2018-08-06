Log in
SGS (SGSN)
  News  
SGS : New < Responsibility Regulation of Fire Safety Implementation in Shandong Province> Came into Force

08/06/2018 | 10:11am CEST

'The Responsibility Regulation of Fire Safety Implementation in Shandong Province' was issued on February 2, 2018 and came into force on April 1, 2018. Compared with the one implemented in 2018, there are number of updates in the new regulation.

SAFEGUARDS | Labor Standards NO. 109/18

was issued on February 2, 2018 and came into force on April 1, 2018. Compared with the one implemented in 2018, there are number of updates in the new regulation:

  1. 9 articles about responsibility of the unit are added.
  2. It is clearly stated that the unit shall prepare a plan for firefighting and emergency evacuation, and organize at least two fire drills annually.
  3. It is clearly stated that a procedure shall be established for the fire control room and dedicated staff shall be on duty for 24 hours, with at least two staff on duty. The operators shall have a certificate of Fire Fighting Qualification.

Before the new regulation came into force, since there were no specific requirements on the fighting responsibility of units, during the supervision process, only relevant regulation articles in the 61st order of The Ministry of Public Security, issued in year of 2002 could be referred to, and with the passage of time, more and more articles were not suitable for reference as conditions changed.

In the new regulation, the responsibility of government departments of different levels as well as their authority is also specified, however, this is not detailed here as it would not impact on the social responsibility of the supply chain.

In addition, as the regulation for Shandong Province comes into force, requirements are higher than before. For instance, in the 61st order, non-key fire safety unit only needs to organize one fire drill, while in the new regulation, all units need to organize two fire drills annually.

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company with great experience in social responsibility, including firefighting. SGS can provide support to organisations who want to meet their local responsibilities or manage risks in relation to firefighting.

For enquiries, please contact:

Alexis Shu
Marketing Executive
Supply chain Assessments & Solutions
t: +86 (0)755-2532 8137

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2018 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided 'as is' and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.

SGS SA published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 08:10:11 UTC
