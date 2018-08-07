SGS : New White Paper on International Type Approvals for E&E Products

Manufacturers and importers of electrical and electronic (E&E) products will struggle to reach new global markets if they cannot demonstrate compliance and achieve certification against national and international type standards - according to SGS the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company.

In its latest White Paper 'International Type Approval (ITA) for Electrical & Electronics (E&E) Products', SGS aims to help the electrical and electronics industry reach new markets quickly and efficiently.

The White Paper advises and guides consumer goods manufacturers and importers through an increasing number of international type-approval schemes to ensure they are best placed to meet the mandatory legal requirements for their target markets.

With the continuous growth of worldwide trading, more and more countries and regions have set up their own type-approval systems to maintain:

The protection of the environment, focusing on the design, production and disposal phases of the life cycle of electronic products

The protection of the health and the safety of the user and any other person

The protection requirements with respect to electromagnetic compatibility in accordance with Electro-Magnetic Compatibility (EMC) regulations

The integrity of radio networks by ensuring that radio equipment is constructed so that it uses only the spectrum allocated to terrestrial/space communication, and orbital resources to avoid harmful interference

Cherry Li, ITA Manager, SGS and co-author of the White Paper said: 'For many organizations keen to access new markets, the multitude of national and international type standards can be a very real barrier to enterprise. This paper offers valuable, comprehensive and up-to-date insight into the very latest country specific type-approval schemes and is a key document in our ambition to support the industry in demonstrating compliance and achieving certification.'

SGS offers integrated one-stop International Type Approval (ITA) services for Electrical and Electronics (E&E) products covering ITE and mobile, household appliances, luminaires, audio/video, medical devices, photovoltaic, power supply, batteries, power tools and machinery products, E&E components, amongst others. Launched in 2007, its ITA service has developed solutions for more than 150 countries and regions, covering all major and fast-growing markets.

'International Type Approval (ITA) for Electrical & Electronics (E&E) Products' was written by a six-strong team of experts from SGS's global network of International Type Approval experts.

