Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  SGS    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS (SGSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/07 10:43:44 am
2600 CHF   -0.27%
10:36aPRODUCT RECALL : Q2 2018
PU
10:21aPRODUCT RECALL : Q2 2018
PU
10:21aPRODUCT RECALL : Q2 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SGS : New White Paper on International Type Approvals for E&E Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 10:16am CEST

Manufacturers and importers of electrical and electronic (E&E) products will struggle to reach new global markets if they cannot demonstrate compliance and achieve certification against national and international type standards - according to SGS the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company.

In its latest White Paper 'International Type Approval (ITA) for Electrical & Electronics (E&E) Products', SGS aims to help the electrical and electronics industry reach new markets quickly and efficiently.

The White Paper advises and guides consumer goods manufacturers and importers through an increasing number of international type-approval schemes to ensure they are best placed to meet the mandatory legal requirements for their target markets.

With the continuous growth of worldwide trading, more and more countries and regions have set up their own type-approval systems to maintain:

  • The protection of the environment, focusing on the design, production and disposal phases of the life cycle of electronic products
  • The protection of the health and the safety of the user and any other person
  • The protection requirements with respect to electromagnetic compatibility in accordance with Electro-Magnetic Compatibility (EMC) regulations
  • The integrity of radio networks by ensuring that radio equipment is constructed so that it uses only the spectrum allocated to terrestrial/space communication, and orbital resources to avoid harmful interference

Cherry Li, ITA Manager, SGS and co-author of the White Paper said: 'For many organizations keen to access new markets, the multitude of national and international type standards can be a very real barrier to enterprise. This paper offers valuable, comprehensive and up-to-date insight into the very latest country specific type-approval schemes and is a key document in our ambition to support the industry in demonstrating compliance and achieving certification.'

SGS offers integrated one-stop International Type Approval (ITA) services for Electrical and Electronics (E&E) products covering ITE and mobile, household appliances, luminaires, audio/video, medical devices, photovoltaic, power supply, batteries, power tools and machinery products, E&E components, amongst others. Launched in 2007, its ITA service has developed solutions for more than 150 countries and regions, covering all major and fast-growing markets.

'International Type Approval (ITA) for Electrical & Electronics (E&E) Products' was written by a six-strong team of experts from SGS's global network of International Type Approval experts.

Download the International Type Approval (ITA) for Electrical & Electronics (E&E) Products white paper >

For further information, please contact:

Cherry Li
ITA Manager
SGS China
t: +86 (0)20 3213 6383 ext. 6383

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 08:15:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SGS
10:36aPRODUCT RECALL TRENDS IN HARDLINES : Q2 2018
PU
10:21aPRODUCT RECALL TRENDS IN COSMETICS, : Q2 2018
PU
10:21aPRODUCT RECALL TRENDS IN ELECTRICAL : Q2 2018
PU
10:21aPRODUCT RECALL TRENDS IN SOFTLINES : Q2 2018
PU
10:16aSGS : New White Paper on International Type Approvals for E&E Products
PU
03:46aSGS : Compliance with the New California Proposition 65 Warning Requirements in ..
PU
08/06SGS : New < Responsibility Regulation of Fire Safety Implementation in Shandong ..
PU
08/06SGS : California Proposition 65 Reformulation of DINP in Consumer Products
PU
08/02SGS : Key Facts About Accredited FSMA Certification
PU
08/02SGS : Proving the Reliability of Canadian Malting Barley with SNP Marker Testing
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/18SGS SA (SGSOF) CEO Frankie Ng on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/18SGS SA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/18SGS SA reports 1H results 
07/18SGS SA 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/11SGS acquires Advanced Metrology Solutions 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 6 803 M
EBIT 2018 1 052 M
Net income 2018 694 M
Debt 2018 702 M
Yield 2018 3,01%
P/E ratio 2018 28,55
P/E ratio 2019 25,36
EV / Sales 2018 3,03x
EV / Sales 2019 2,84x
Capitalization 19 901 M
Chart SGS
Duration : Period :
SGS Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2 571  CHF
Spread / Average Target -1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Carla D. F. de Geyseleer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
August François von Finck Director
Shelby R. du Pasquier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGS2.60%19 963
FISERV17.29%31 220
WORLDPAY INC7.04%25 557
WIRECARD78.52%23 436
FIRST DATA CORP44.23%22 353
CINTAS CORPORATION34.88%21 991
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.