SGS : Vietnam Proposes to Strengthen Toy Safety

The WTO has circulated a proposal from Vietnam to strengthen its requirements on toy safety. Comments are accepted until early February 2018.

SAFEGUARDS | Consumer Products NO. 001/18

On December 7, 2017, the World Trade Organization (WTO) circulated a proposal from Vietnam to amend its national regulations on toy safety.

The draft National Technical Regulation on Safety of Toys, QCVN 03:2017/BKHCN, attached to WTO document number 17-6733 [1] and notified under G/TBT/N/VNM/114, would amend QCVN 03:2009/BKHCN [2] on toy safety. The proposed amendment contains a number of important changes to QCVN 03:2009-BKHC, including the following:

Updates to the list of standards for mechanical and physical properties, flammability and soluble elements

Updates to the list of standards for formaldehyde in textiles and wood

A completely new set of requirements for phthalates and electric toys

Labeling must contain certain information and in accordance with the new law on labeling, Decree No. 43/2017/ND-CP of April 14, 2017

According to the WTO document, the final date for comments is February 5, 2018.

Major highlights of the draft Technical Regulation are summarized in Table 1.

National Technical Regulation on Safety of Toys Draft QCVN 3:2017/BKHCN

QCVN 3:2009/BKHCN

Mechanical and physical properties

TVCN 6238-1:2017

(ISO 8124-1:2014)

TVCN 6238-1:2008

(ISO 8124-1:2000)

Flammability

TVCN 6238-2:2017

(ISO 8124-2:2014)

TVCN 6238-2:2008

(ISO 8124-2:2007)

Migration of certain elements

TVCN 6238-3:2011

(ISO 8124-3:2010)

TCVN 6238-3:2008

(ISO 8124-3:1997)

Phthalates

≤ 0.1% each phthalate in accessible plastics and coatings using TCVN 6238-6:2015 (ISO 8124-6:2014)

No specific requirements

Electric toys

TCVN 11332:2016

(IEC 62115:2011)

No specific requirements

Labeling

In accordance with Decree No. 43/2017ND-CP dated 14/4/2017

Minimum content on label:

Composition

Specifications

Warning

information

Instructions for use

Year of manufacture

Composition Specifications Warning information Instructions for use Year of manufacture Warnings and instructions in accordance with corresponding TCVN 6238 (ISO 8124) standards In accordance with law on goods labels and corresponding standards

Table 1

SGS is committed to providing information about development in regulations for consumer products as complimentary services. Through a global network of laboratories, SGS provides a wide range of services including physical/mechanical testing, analytical testing and consultancy work for technical and non-technical parameters applicable to a comprehensive range of consumer products. Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information.

Stakeholders are advised to comply with the latest toy safety requirements for the Vietnamese market.

For enquiries, please contact:

Hingwo Tsang

Global Information and Innovation Manager

t: +852 2774 7420

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry