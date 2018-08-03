Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Shake Shack Inc    SHAK

SHAKE SHACK INC (SHAK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Shake Shack : delayed restaurant openings weigh on revenue growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 01:11am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Passersby walk in front of the Shake Shack restaurant in the Manhattan borough of New York

(Reuters) - Shake Shack Inc said on Thursday that delays in new restaurant openings would slow revenue growth this year, disappointing Wall Street which was expecting the company to raise its guidance.

Shares of the burger chain, which have risen 31 percent in the last three months, fell 5.5 percent to $60.50 in extended trading.

The company maintained its full-year revenue forecast of between $446 million and $450 million, which was below analysts' expectation of $452.3 million.

Shake Shack, which started as a single Manhattan hot dog stand in 2001, is now widening its presence in the United States and aims to have a total of 122 to 125 company-operated stores by the end of the year.

However, the company said more than 70 percent of its 32 to 35 new restaurants will open in the second half of the year due to bottlenecks such as a prolonged permitting process as well as shortage of labor and construction equipment.

"The unfortunate reality for timing is just that way more than we expected Shacks are going to open in the third and fourth quarter," Shake Shack CEO Randall Garutti said on a call with analysts. "So, it will be a big push for us at the end of the year."

Revenue growth for the New York-based company has been largely driven by its strategy of opening more stores and selling burgers and milkshakes at higher prices to avoid the intense competition of value-driven fast food chains.

The company, whose revenue has beaten Wall Street estimates for at least the last nine quarters, has been enjoying a lofty valuation, with its shares trading at 92.85 times its 12-month forward earnings.

That had led investors to expect a strong beat in same-restaurant sales and a raise in its full-year revenue and comparable sales guidance, Cowen & Co analyst Andrew Charles wrote in a pre-earnings note.

However, sales at Shake Shacks open for at least two years rose 1.1 percent, in line with what analysts had expected.

"Should the results meet or even miss investor expectations, we would expect shares' reaction to be strongly negative," Charles wrote.

Total revenue rose 27.3 percent to $116.3 million, beating the average analyst estimate of $111 million.

Excluding certain items, the company earned 29 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 27, beating the estimate of 18 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Uday Sampath Kumar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHAKE SHACK INC
01:11aSHAKE SHACK : delayed restaurant openings weigh on revenue growth
RE
08/02SHAKE SHACK INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/02SHAKE SHACK : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02SHAKE SHACK : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
08/01GET STOKED, VIRGINIA BEACH : Shake Shack burgers are coming
AQ
07/27SHAKE SHACK : HMSHost Wins Restaurant Contract at LaGuardia Airport Terminal B
AQ
07/26SHAKE SHACK : I ate my way through the revamped UTC mall. Here's what I found.
AQ
07/26SHAKE SHACK : The Buzz 07.26.18
AQ
07/26SHAKE SHACK : Mabuhay, Manila! Pack the Jeepney, Shake Shack is Headed to the Ph..
AQ
07/26SHAKE SHACK : Eating my way through the UTC mall
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Shake Shack -4% after light revenue guidance 
08/02Shake Shack beats by $0.11, beats on revenue 
08/01Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
07/25Cowen expects comp beat from Shake Shack 
07/24Largest Investors Bailing Out Of Noodles & Company 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 452 M
EBIT 2018 29,0 M
Net income 2018 17,8 M
Finance 2018 22,9 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 115,20
P/E ratio 2019 77,60
EV / Sales 2018 5,03x
EV / Sales 2019 3,91x
Capitalization 2 297 M
Chart SHAKE SHACK INC
Duration : Period :
Shake Shack Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHAKE SHACK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 52,6 $
Spread / Average Target -15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall Garutti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Harris Meyer Chairman
Zachary Koff Chief Operating Officer
Tara M. Comonte CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Phil Crawford Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHAKE SHACK INC44.00%2 297
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-9.58%72 298
COMPASS GROUP PLC1.72%34 018
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC7.62%29 779
SODEXO-15.84%16 635
DARDEN RESTAURANTS10.95%13 211
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.