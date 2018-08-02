Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Shake Shack Inc    SHAK

SHAKE SHACK INC (SHAK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/02 10:40:54 pm
59.985 USD   -3.58%
10:34pSHAKE SHACK : keeps full-year revenue forecast unchanged, shares fal..
RE
10:21pSHAKE SHACK : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:07pSHAKE SHACK : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Shake Shack : keeps full-year revenue forecast unchanged, shares fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 10:34pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Passersby walk in front of the Shake Shack restaurant in the Manhattan borough of New York

(Reuters) - Shake Shack Inc on Thursday reaffirmed its full-year revenue forecast, disappointing Wall Street which was expecting the company to raise its guidance on the back of rising popularity of its pricey burgers and milkshakes.

Shares of the company, which have risen 31 percent in the last three months, fell 7 percent to $59.60 in extended trading.

The company maintained its 2018 revenue forecast of between $446 million and $450 million, below analysts' expectation of $452.3 million.

Sales at Shake Shacks open for at least two years rose 1.1 percent, in line with what analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Should the results meet or even miss investor expectations, we would expect shares' reaction to be strongly negative," Cowen & Co analyst Andrew Charles wrote in a pre-earings note.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $7.6 million, or 26 cents per diluted share, in the second quarter ended June 27 from $4.9 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 27.3 percent to $116.3 million, beating the average analyst estimate of $111 million.

Excluding certain items, the company earned 29 cents per share, beating estimates of 18 cents.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHAKE SHACK INC
10:34pSHAKE SHACK : keeps full-year revenue forecast unchanged, shares fall
RE
10:21pSHAKE SHACK : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:07pSHAKE SHACK : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
08/01GET STOKED, VIRGINIA BEACH : Shake Shack burgers are coming
AQ
07/27SHAKE SHACK : HMSHost Wins Restaurant Contract at LaGuardia Airport Terminal B
AQ
07/26SHAKE SHACK : I ate my way through the revamped UTC mall. Here's what I found.
AQ
07/26SHAKE SHACK : The Buzz 07.26.18
AQ
07/26SHAKE SHACK : Mabuhay, Manila! Pack the Jeepney, Shake Shack is Headed to the Ph..
AQ
07/26SHAKE SHACK : Eating my way through the UTC mall
AQ
07/26SHAKE SHACK : Governor Cuomo Announces Local Restaurants to Debut at New LaGuard..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:16pShake Shack -4% after light revenue guidance 
04:09pShake Shack beats by $0.11, beats on revenue 
08/01Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
07/25Cowen expects comp beat from Shake Shack 
07/24Largest Investors Bailing Out Of Noodles & Company 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 452 M
EBIT 2018 29,0 M
Net income 2018 17,8 M
Finance 2018 22,9 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 115,20
P/E ratio 2019 77,60
EV / Sales 2018 5,03x
EV / Sales 2019 3,91x
Capitalization 2 297 M
Chart SHAKE SHACK INC
Duration : Period :
Shake Shack Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHAKE SHACK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 52,6 $
Spread / Average Target -15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall Garutti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Harris Meyer Chairman
Zachary Koff Chief Operating Officer
Tara M. Comonte CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Phil Crawford Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHAKE SHACK INC44.00%2 297
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-9.58%72 298
COMPASS GROUP PLC1.72%34 018
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC7.62%29 779
SODEXO-15.84%16 635
DARDEN RESTAURANTS10.95%13 211
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.