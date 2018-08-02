Shake Shack : keeps full-year revenue forecast unchanged, shares fall

Shares of the company, which have risen 31 percent in the last three months, fell 7 percent to $59.60 in extended trading.

The company maintained its 2018 revenue forecast of between $446 million and $450 million, below analysts' expectation of $452.3 million.

Sales at Shake Shacks open for at least two years rose 1.1 percent, in line with what analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Should the results meet or even miss investor expectations, we would expect shares' reaction to be strongly negative," Cowen & Co analyst Andrew Charles wrote in a pre-earings note.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $7.6 million, or 26 cents per diluted share, in the second quarter ended June 27 from $4.9 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 27.3 percent to $116.3 million, beating the average analyst estimate of $111 million.

Excluding certain items, the company earned 29 cents per share, beating estimates of 18 cents.

