ShaPE Capital in Liquidation AG    SHPN   CH0012885841

SHAPE CAPITAL IN LIQUIDATION AG (SHPN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/23 01:25:25 pm
44.05 CHF   -0.11%
shaPE Capital AG: Final cash distribution and cancellation of shares

03/13/2018 | 07:05am CET

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: shaPE Capital AG / Key word(s): Dividend
shaPE Capital AG: Final cash distribution and cancellation of shares

13-March-2018 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The 15th ordinary and final shareholders' meeting of shaPE Capital AG in Liquidation ("shaPE") held on 20 July 2017 resolved amongst others that the remaining liquidation proceeds after the deletion of the company in the commercial register shall be paid out to the shareholders. Accordingly, after the publication of the deletion of the company in the commercial register on 19 February 2018, an amount of CHF 0.60 per registered share will be paid out to shareholders on 16 March 2018. The distribution will be paid out of general legal reserves from capital contributions and is not subject to the Swiss withholding tax. As a result the distribution is generally tax free for natural persons resident in Switzerland. In accordance with the resolutions of the shareholders' meeting the registered shares of shaPE are deleted from the custody accounts of the shareholders after the distribution. Shareholders do not need to take any action. The depository banks will process the distribution and the discharge of the shares automatically. The final distribution and deletion of the shares concludes the realisation strategy of shaPE that was initiated in autumn 2009. Under the realisation strategy shaPE returned a total amount of CHF 211.60 per registered share to shareholders, compared to a low of the traded share price of CHF 20.10 in February 2009.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: shaPE Capital AG
Wolleraustrasse 41a
8807 Freienbach
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 596 12 96
Fax: +41 58 596 12 97
Internet: www.shape-capital.com
ISIN: CH0012885841
Valor: 765355
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

663083  13-March-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=663083&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Lamprecht General Manager
Beat Buehlmann Chairman
Christoph Lengwiler Non-Executive Director
Jürg W. Sturzenegger Non-Executive Director
Thomas Bischoff Director & Member-Management Board
