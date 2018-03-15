Log in
SHARING SERVICES INC (SHRV)

SHARING SERVICES INC (SHRV)
Sharing Services, Inc. Appoints The Law Firm of Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP as its Outside Corporate Counsel

03/15/2018 | 04:18pm CET

PLANO, Texas, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 15th 2018, the company announced that it has retained Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP as its corporate counsel for all general business matters.

“After considering many prestigious law firms in the Dallas Fort Worth area, we have decided to retain Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP as our outside corporate counsel,” stated John “JT” Thatch, CEO. Thatch further commented, “We look forward to having the services of a law firm such as theirs to represent us and our subsidiaries that are focused on utilizing the direct selling channel as a significant component of their growth strategy.”

“Sharing Services has plans to utilize the direct selling channel of distribution for the products and services further growth in U.S. and introduction into Global Markets,” stated Robert Oblon, the company’s Chairman. “The expansion into global markets is projected within the first year of operations and Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP has a rich history in supporting successful companies that utilize the direct selling channel,” added Oblon.

Jane Fergason a Partner of the firm, stated, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to represent such a company as Sharing Services.”

About Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP: Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP is a full-service law firm with offices in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston and Mexico City. Founded in 1909, Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP is an Am Law 200 firm and one of the Southwest’s largest full-service law firms – with approximately 250 attorneys based in three of the largest cities in Texas, as well as Colorado and Mexico, and covering more than 40 different areas of practice. It is noted for its commitment to client service and its ability to assist clients with their most complex and demanding legal and business challenges worldwide. By combining the comprehensive resources of a large firm with the specialized, boutique-like expertise of the lawyers in each of its practice areas. Gardere has the unique capabilities and resources necessary to provide its clients with efficient, effective and quality legal counsel.

About Sharing Services, Inc.

Sharing Services, Inc. (OTCPinkSheets:SHRV) is a diversified holding company specializing in the direct selling industry. SHRV owns, operates, or controls an interest in a variety of companies that either sell products to the consumer directly through independent representatives or offers services that range from manufacturing, processing, training, and travel benefits. Visit http://www.sharingservicesinc.com, call 714.203.6717, or email [email protected], to learn more.

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 31E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Contact:
Sharing Services, Inc.
Investor Relations
(714) 203-6717
[email protected]

Source: Sharing Services, Inc.

 


© GlobeNewswire 2018
