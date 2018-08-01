Log in
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY (SHEN)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Shenandoah Telecommunications : Shentel Summer Backpack Program Collects Four Tons of Food for Kids

08/01/2018 | 09:28pm CEST

Posted 1 August 2018 12:00 AM by shentel

Shentel has announced that the philanthropic Shentel Backpack Program collected more than four tons of food for food-challenged youth in its service area.

The Shentel Summer Backpack Program was established in 2015 to help support regional food banks and area food pantries serving families in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

The collection specifically targeted food for children who are on the free or reduced-price lunch program during the school year. These young people cannot count on school for meals in the summer, which can impact them in ways both short and long term.

Shentel currently has more than 1,200 employees in different business segments. In addition to achieving a company record in the amount of goods collected this year, more employees than ever took part in this great volunteer program.

'This is one of our most popular volunteer projects, as it gives us the opportunity to help children in our own communities, the places where we live and work,' said Brand Specialist Cindy Rinker, who leads the company's philanthropic efforts. 'Part of our mission statement is being committed to enriching the lives of the people we serve, so I cannot imagine a better way to amplify our goal than to reach out to the most vulnerable. Making a difference is engrained in our employees.'

Disclaimer

Shentel - Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 19:27:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 619 M
EBIT 2018 63,5 M
Net income 2018 18,5 M
Debt 2018 759 M
Yield 2018 0,82%
P/E ratio 2018 90,16
P/E ratio 2019 76,74
EV / Sales 2018 3,84x
EV / Sales 2019 3,45x
Capitalization 1 615 M
Chart SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 41,5 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher E. French Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David L. Heimbach Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
James F. Woodward Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Baughman Vice President-Information Technology
Dale S. Lam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY-2.37%1 615
NETLINK NBN TRUST--.--%2 214
STARHUB LTD.-39.65%2 199
TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY--.--%1 310
GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC21.86%977
TELE COLUMBUS AG-42.81%787
