Shenandoah Telecommunications : Shentel Summer Backpack Program Collects Four Tons of Food for Kids

Posted 1 August 2018 12:00 AM by shentel

Shentel has announced that the philanthropic Shentel Backpack Program collected more than four tons of food for food-challenged youth in its service area.

The Shentel Summer Backpack Program was established in 2015 to help support regional food banks and area food pantries serving families in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

The collection specifically targeted food for children who are on the free or reduced-price lunch program during the school year. These young people cannot count on school for meals in the summer, which can impact them in ways both short and long term.

Shentel currently has more than 1,200 employees in different business segments. In addition to achieving a company record in the amount of goods collected this year, more employees than ever took part in this great volunteer program.

'This is one of our most popular volunteer projects, as it gives us the opportunity to help children in our own communities, the places where we live and work,' said Brand Specialist Cindy Rinker, who leads the company's philanthropic efforts. 'Part of our mission statement is being committed to enriching the lives of the people we serve, so I cannot imagine a better way to amplify our goal than to reach out to the most vulnerable. Making a difference is engrained in our employees.'