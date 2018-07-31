Log in
SHF Communication Technologies AG

SHF COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES AG (S4K)
07/30 05:36:22 pm
2.5 EUR   +3.31%
SHF Communication Technologies : ECOC 2018

07/31/2018 | 12:07am CEST

ECOC 2018

Published: Jul. 31, 2018

It is ECOC time again.

From Monday, September 24nd to Wednesday, September 26nd, 2018 we are exhibiting at the ECOC 2018 in Rome. We would be happy if you stop by at our booth and have a look at our live experiment.

Our ECOC participation is partially financed by the European Regional Development Fund (German: Europäischer Fonds für regionale Entwicklung, EFRE) and the 'go international' program of the senate department for economics, technology and research from the federal state of Berlin.

Disclaimer

SHF Communication Technologies AG published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 22:06:06 UTC
