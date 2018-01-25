Shield Therapeutics : Grant of share options

Shield Therapeutics plc
(the 'Company')
Grant of share options
London, UK, 25 January 2018. Shield Therapeutics plc (LSE:STX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on secondary care, announces that it has today granted, in aggregate 251,776 share awards in the form of options over ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') under the Company's Retention Share Plan, a new plan that forms part of the Company's incentive arrangements and is designed to assist with the retention of key staff.
The options will be exercisable at the Company's nominal Ordinary Share price of 1.5p, with 99,286 options vesting on 31 December 2018 and 152,490 options vesting on 31 December 2019.
In accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation the following options have been granted to PDMRs.
|
Name
|
Option
|
Number of Ordinary Shares under Option
|
Vesting Date
|
Mark Sampson PDMR
|
Option 1
|
38,784
|
31 December 2018
|
Mark Sampson PDMR
|
Option 2
|
27,658
|
31 December 2019
Following the grant of options, the total number of Ordinary Shares outstanding under share incentive scheme arrangements is 1,903,718 representing 1.6% of the Company's issued share capital.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMRs and persons closely associated with them
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mark Sampson
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer
|
a)
|
Name
|
Shield Therapeutics plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800G74QWY15FC3W71
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Options over Ordinary shares of 1.5p each.
|
b)
|
Identification code
|
GB00BYV81293
|
c)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of options over ordinary shares under the Shield Therapeutics Retention Share Plan.
|
d)
|
Price(s) and
volume(s)
|
|
Exercise Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
1.5p
|
38,784
|
1.5p
|
27,658
|
e)
|
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
|
|
Exercise Price
|
Volume
|
1.5p
|
66,442
|
f)
|
Date of the transaction
|
24th January 2018
|
g)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
-Ends-
|
Shield Therapeutics plc
|
+44 (0)207 186 8500
|
Lucy Bailey, Company Secretary and Senior Legal Counsel
|
|
|
Shield Therapeutics plc published this content on 25 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2018 07:14:09 UTC.