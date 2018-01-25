Shield Therapeutics : Grant of share options

Shield Therapeutics plc

(the 'Company')

Grant of share options

London, UK, 25 January 2018. Shield Therapeutics plc (LSE:STX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on secondary care, announces that it has today granted, in aggregate 251,776 share awards in the form of options over ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') under the Company's Retention Share Plan, a new plan that forms part of the Company's incentive arrangements and is designed to assist with the retention of key staff.

The options will be exercisable at the Company's nominal Ordinary Share price of 1.5p, with 99,286 options vesting on 31 December 2018 and 152,490 options vesting on 31 December 2019.

In accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation the following options have been granted to PDMRs.

Name Option Number of Ordinary Shares under Option Vesting Date Mark Sampson PDMR Option 1 38,784 31 December 2018 Mark Sampson PDMR Option 2 27,658 31 December 2019

Following the grant of options, the total number of Ordinary Shares outstanding under share incentive scheme arrangements is 1,903,718 representing 1.6% of the Company's issued share capital.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMRs and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Mark Sampson 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Shield Therapeutics plc b) LEI 213800G74QWY15FC3W71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Options over Ordinary shares of 1.5p each. b) Identification code GB00BYV81293 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of options over ordinary shares under the Shield Therapeutics Retention Share Plan. d) Price(s) and volume(s) Exercise Price(s) Volume(s) 1.5p 38,784 1.5p 27,658 e) Aggregated information - Volume - Price Exercise Price Volume 1.5p 66,442 f) Date of the transaction 24th January 2018 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

-Ends-