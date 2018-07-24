Log in
SHIRE (SHP)
Shire : Director Declaration

July 24, 2018

July 24, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the 'Company') announces that Ian Clark, Non-Executive Director of the Company, is a Non-Executive Director of Forty Seven, Inc. and AVROBIO, Inc which both became publically quoted in June 2018.

This disclosure is made pursuant to LR 9.6.14 of the UK Listing Rules.

Stephen Williams
Deputy Company Secretary

For further information please contact:


NOTES TO EDITORS

About Shire

Shire is the global biotechnology leader serving patients with rare diseases and specialized conditions. We seek to push boundaries through discovering and delivering new possibilities for patient communities who often have few or no other champions. Relentlessly on the edge of what's next, we are serial innovators with a diverse pipeline offering fresh thinking and new hope. Serving patients and partnering with healthcare communities in over 100 countries, we strive to be part of the entire patient journey to enable earlier diagnosis, raise standards of care, accelerate access to treatment, and support patients. Our diverse portfolio of therapeutic areas includes Immunology, Hematology, Genetic Diseases, Neuroscience, Internal Medicine, Ophthalmics, and Oncology.

Championing patients is our call to action - it brings the opportunity - and responsibility - to change people's lives.

www.shire.com

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 469 M
EBIT 2018 5 776 M
Net income 2018 2 899 M
Debt 2018 14 980 M
Yield 2018 0,65%
P/E ratio 2018 17,35
P/E ratio 2019 15,15
EV / Sales 2018 4,37x
EV / Sales 2019 4,01x
Capitalization 52 624 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 63,5 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Flemming Ornskov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Susan Saltzbart Kilsby Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas J. W. Dittrich Chief Financial Officer & Director
Howard Mayer Chief Medical Officer
Matthew Walker Head-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIRE11.56%52 624
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.37%337 549
PFIZER2.73%218 364
NOVARTIS-0.24%211 267
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-5.07%203 852
MERCK AND COMPANY11.41%168 198
