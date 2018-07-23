Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replaces SHIRE PLC

AMENDMENT Section (2c)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Shire plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Shire plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 17 JULY 2018 (e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer? Yes - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received 5p ordinary PURCHASES 1,172,310 43.6650 GBP 43.1250 GBP 5p ordinary SALES 317,514 43.6700 GBP 43.1250 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit ADR CFD LONG 148 171.6700 USD ADR CFD LONG 148 171.6700 USD ADR CFD LONG 43 172.5400 USD ADR CFD LONG 147 172.5400 USD ADR CFD LONG 147 172.5400 USD ADR CFD LONG 90 172.5400 USD ADR CFD LONG 220 172.5400 USD ADR CFD LONG 89 172.5400 USD ADR CFD SHORT 127 171.6700 USD ADR CFD SHORT 128 171.6700 USD ADR CFD SHORT 147 171.6700 USD ADR CFD SHORT 147 171.6700 USD ADR CFD SHORT 8 172.5400 USD ADR CFD SHORT 7 172.5400 USD 5p ordinary CFD LONG 5 43.1907 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 21 43.1907 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 2 43.2700 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 9,648 43.3280 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 13,600 43.4235 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 5,000 43.4235 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 420 43.4442 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 5,874 43.4641 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 508 43.5641 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 50 43.5641 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 2,194 43.6606 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 3,118 43.6650 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 3,118 43.6650 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 3 43.6650 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 48,000 43.2266 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 14,000 43.2266 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 76,000 43.2266 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 19,000 43.2266 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,081 43.2596 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,861 43.2596 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 181,560 43.2596 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 95,744 43.2596 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 735 43.2596 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 20,688 43.2596 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,935 43.3100 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,083 43.3100 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 64,723 43.3100 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 122,735 43.3100 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 13,986 43.3100 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 496 43.3100 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 9,660 43.3246 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 85 43.3321 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,562 43.3383 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,757 43.3383 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 657 43.3383 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 85,686 43.3383 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 162,486 43.3383 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 18,515 43.3383 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 250 43.4211 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 50 43.4211 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 6,153 43.4383 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 12 43.4383 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 87 43.5126 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 5 43.5410 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 5,000 43.1892 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 5,000 43.2168 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 5,000 43.2838 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Typee.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit 5p ordinary CALL PURCHASE 120,000 43.000000 A 17/08/2018 133.57560 GBP 5p ordinary CALL PURCHASE 35,000 43.000000 A 17/08/2018 133.57560 GBP 5p ordinary CALL PURCHASE 86,000 43.000000 A 17/08/2018 133.57560 GBP 5p ordinary CALL PURCHASE 37,000 42.000000 A 21/09/2018 247.23959 GBP 5p ordinary CALL PURCHASE 90,000 42.000000 A 21/09/2018 247.23960 GBP 5p ordinary CALL PURCHASE 125,000 42.000000 A 21/09/2018 247.23960 GBP 5p ordinary CALL SALE 72,000 46.000000 A 19/10/2018 83.05950 GBP 5p ordinary CALL SALE 176,000 46.000000 A 19/10/2018 83.05950 GBP 5p ordinary CALL SALE 245,000 46.000000 A 19/10/2018 83.05950 GBP

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product descriptione.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A N/A

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 23 JULY 2018 Contact name: Craig Horsley Telephone number: +44(141) 245 7736

