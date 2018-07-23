Log in
SHIRE (SHP)
Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replaces SHIRE PLC

07/23/2018 | 04:33pm CEST

AMENDMENT Section (2c)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Shire plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Shire plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

17 JULY 2018

(e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

Yes - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

5p ordinary

PURCHASES

1,172,310

43.6650 GBP

43.1250 GBP

5p ordinary

SALES

317,514

43.6700 GBP

43.1250 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

ADR

CFD

LONG

148

171.6700 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

148

171.6700 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

43

172.5400 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

147

172.5400 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

147

172.5400 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

90

172.5400 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

220

172.5400 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

89

172.5400 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

127

171.6700 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

128

171.6700 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

147

171.6700 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

147

171.6700 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

8

172.5400 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

7

172.5400 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

5

43.1907 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

21

43.1907 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2

43.2700 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

9,648

43.3280 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

13,600

43.4235 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

5,000

43.4235 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

420

43.4442 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

5,874

43.4641 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

508

43.5641 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

50

43.5641 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2,194

43.6606 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3,118

43.6650 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3,118

43.6650 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3

43.6650 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

48,000

43.2266 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

14,000

43.2266 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

76,000

43.2266 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

19,000

43.2266 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,081

43.2596 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,861

43.2596 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

181,560

43.2596 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

95,744

43.2596 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

735

43.2596 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

20,688

43.2596 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,935

43.3100 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,083

43.3100 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

64,723

43.3100 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

122,735

43.3100 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

13,986

43.3100 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

496

43.3100 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

9,660

43.3246 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

85

43.3321 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,562

43.3383 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,757

43.3383 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

657

43.3383 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

85,686

43.3383 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

162,486

43.3383 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

18,515

43.3383 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

250

43.4211 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

50

43.4211 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,153

43.4383 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

12

43.4383 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

87

43.5126 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5

43.5410 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5,000

43.1892 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5,000

43.2168 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5,000

43.2838 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Typee.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

5p ordinary

CALL

PURCHASE

120,000

43.000000

A

17/08/2018

133.57560 GBP

5p ordinary

CALL

PURCHASE

35,000

43.000000

A

17/08/2018

133.57560 GBP

5p ordinary

CALL

PURCHASE

86,000

43.000000

A

17/08/2018

133.57560 GBP

5p ordinary

CALL

PURCHASE

37,000

42.000000

A

21/09/2018

247.23959 GBP

5p ordinary

CALL

PURCHASE

90,000

42.000000

A

21/09/2018

247.23960 GBP

5p ordinary

CALL

PURCHASE

125,000

42.000000

A

21/09/2018

247.23960 GBP

5p ordinary

CALL

SALE

72,000

46.000000

A

19/10/2018

83.05950 GBP

5p ordinary

CALL

SALE

176,000

46.000000

A

19/10/2018

83.05950 GBP

5p ordinary

CALL

SALE

245,000

46.000000

A

19/10/2018

83.05950 GBP

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product descriptione.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

23 JULY 2018

Contact name:

Craig Horsley

Telephone number:

+44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at [email protected]. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 14:32:08 UTC
