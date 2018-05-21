Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 05/21 11:44:01 am
4210 GBp   +0.26%
Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - SHIRE PLC

05/21/2018 | 11:15am CEST

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Shire plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Shire plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

18 MAY 2018

(e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

YES - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

ADR

PURCHASES

25,578

170.5600 USD

169.2900 USD

ADR

SALES

2,278

170.5600 USD

169.3300 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

ADR

CFD

LONG

100

169.3300 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

100

169.6100 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

120

169.6100 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

288

169.6100 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

120

169.6100 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

300

169.8597 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

700

169.9157 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

200

170.1200 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

123

170.5600 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

59

170.5600 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

22

169.5700 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

100

169.6100 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

123

169.6100 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

150

169.6100 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

1,275

169.6100 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

2,300

169.6100 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

150

169.6100 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

25

169.6100 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

150

169.6100 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

150

169.6100 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

50

169.6100 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

175

169.6100 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

59

169.6100 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

613

169.6100 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

608

169.6100 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

160

169.6100 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

175

169.6100 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

500

169.8870 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

199

169.9168 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

700

170.0792 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

81

170.5600 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

200

170.5600 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

309

170.5600 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

20,000

41.8549 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

5,000

41.8549 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

548

41.9432 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,089

41.9942 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

100

42.1150 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,375

41.9076 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

548

41.9282 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

651

41.9472 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,999

41.9796 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

107

42.0396 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,699

42.0410 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,100

42.0536 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

943

42.0570 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,310

42.0599 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5,262

42.0692 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,600

42.0747 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

272

42.0800 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,243

42.0829 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,909

42.1470 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

424

42.1474 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

633

42.1516 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

85

42.1604 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

20

42.1818 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,596

42.1845 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,678

42.2033 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

447

56.7391 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

6,270

56.7391 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

551

56.7391 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

308

56.7391 USD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Typee.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product descriptione.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

21 MAY 2018

Contact name:

Craig Horsley

Telephone number:

+44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at [email protected]. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 09:14:05 UTC
