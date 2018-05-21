Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - SHIRE PLC

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Shire plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Shire plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 18 MAY 2018 (e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer? YES - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received ADR PURCHASES 25,578 170.5600 USD 169.2900 USD ADR SALES 2,278 170.5600 USD 169.3300 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit ADR CFD LONG 100 169.3300 USD ADR CFD LONG 100 169.6100 USD ADR CFD LONG 120 169.6100 USD ADR CFD LONG 288 169.6100 USD ADR CFD LONG 120 169.6100 USD ADR CFD LONG 300 169.8597 USD ADR CFD LONG 700 169.9157 USD ADR CFD LONG 200 170.1200 USD ADR CFD LONG 123 170.5600 USD ADR CFD LONG 59 170.5600 USD ADR CFD SHORT 22 169.5700 USD ADR CFD SHORT 100 169.6100 USD ADR CFD SHORT 123 169.6100 USD ADR CFD SHORT 150 169.6100 USD ADR CFD SHORT 1,275 169.6100 USD ADR CFD SHORT 2,300 169.6100 USD ADR CFD SHORT 150 169.6100 USD ADR CFD SHORT 25 169.6100 USD ADR CFD SHORT 150 169.6100 USD ADR CFD SHORT 150 169.6100 USD ADR CFD SHORT 50 169.6100 USD ADR CFD SHORT 175 169.6100 USD ADR CFD SHORT 59 169.6100 USD ADR CFD SHORT 613 169.6100 USD ADR CFD SHORT 608 169.6100 USD ADR CFD SHORT 160 169.6100 USD ADR CFD SHORT 175 169.6100 USD ADR CFD SHORT 500 169.8870 USD ADR CFD SHORT 199 169.9168 USD ADR CFD SHORT 700 170.0792 USD ADR CFD SHORT 81 170.5600 USD ADR CFD SHORT 200 170.5600 USD ADR CFD SHORT 309 170.5600 USD 5p ordinary CFD LONG 20,000 41.8549 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 5,000 41.8549 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 548 41.9432 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 1,089 41.9942 GBP 5p ordinary CFD LONG 100 42.1150 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,375 41.9076 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 548 41.9282 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 651 41.9472 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,999 41.9796 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 107 42.0396 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,699 42.0410 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,100 42.0536 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 943 42.0570 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,310 42.0599 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 5,262 42.0692 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,600 42.0747 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 272 42.0800 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,243 42.0829 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,909 42.1470 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 424 42.1474 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 633 42.1516 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 85 42.1604 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 20 42.1818 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,596 42.1845 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,678 42.2033 GBP 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 447 56.7391 USD 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 6,270 56.7391 USD 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 551 56.7391 USD 5p ordinary CFD SHORT 308 56.7391 USD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 21 MAY 2018 Contact name: Craig Horsley Telephone number: +44(141) 245 7736

