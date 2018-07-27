Log in
SHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - SHIRE PLC
PU
11:57aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Shire plc
PU
11:41aSHIRE : Director Declaration
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Shire : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - SHIRE PLC

0
07/27/2018 | 12:02pm CEST

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Shire plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Shire plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

26 JULY 2018

(e)Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

Yes - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

ADR

PURCHASES

2,297

172.4100 USD

171.6200 USD

ADR

SALES

1,494

172.3500 USD

171.6000 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

ADR

CFD

LONG

44

171.6200 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

200

172.1398 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

550

172.2400 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

143

172.2400 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

230

172.2400 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

2

172.2400 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

105

172.2400 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

44

172.2400 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

105

172.2400 USD

ADR

CFD

LONG

143

172.2400 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

105

171.6200 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

105

171.6200 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

207

172.0477 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

460

172.0591 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

1,067

172.0834 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

400

172.1300 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

44

172.2400 USD

ADR

CFD

SHORT

178

172.2400 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

100

43.4433 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2,796

43.6220 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

LONG

185

43.6471 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,347

43.4850 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

800

43.5271 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,298

43.5324 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,163

43.5389 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

130

43.5714 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

41

43.6090 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

4,692

43.6350 GBP

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

528

57.2641 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

15,152

57.2641 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

699

57.2641 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,121

57.2641 USD

5p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,088

57.3806 USD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Typee.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product descriptione.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

27 JULY 2018

Contact name:

Craig Horsley

Telephone number:

+44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at [email protected]. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Shire plc published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 10:01:06 UTC
