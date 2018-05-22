Shire announces new hypoparathyroidism data at the 2018 European Congress of Endocrinology

New Burden of Illness survey data shows patients living with chronic hypoparathyroidism report significant symptom burden

Shire furthers the understanding of chronic hypoparathyroidism with data presented on new hypotheses about long-term treatment effects in patients as well as with safety and efficacy data for rhPTH (1-84) from the Open-Label RACE Study

Dublin, Ireland - May 22, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG), the global leader in rare diseases, presents new data on recombinant human parathyroid hormone (1-84) (rhPTH[1-84]) in patients with chronic hypoparathyroidism at the 20th European Congress of Endocrinology (ECE 2018), from 19-22 May 2018, in Barcelona, Spain. The latest studies provide valuable insights into the burden of the disease and impact of treatment in patients with chronic hypoparathyroidism, a rare endocrine disease.

Hypoparathyroidism occurs when inadequate levels of parathyroid hormone (PTH) are secreted by the parathyroid glands, resulting in a mineral imbalance in the body which can have a significant impact on patients.1,2,3 The disease is considered chronic when patients have a low concentration of calcium in the blood and inappropriately low PTH levels for more than 6 months2,4, and could be at increased risk of renal complications such as nephrolithiasis, nephrocalcinosis, and renal dysfunction.5,6,7

A hypothesis-generating retrospective analysis, presented for the first time at ECE 2018, showed that patients not treated with rhPTH(1-84) exhibited a greater decline in Glomerular Filtration Rates (GFR), a key indicator of renal function,8 compared with patients receiving rhPTH(1-84).9

"As with any chronic disease, it is important to understand the long-term impact of treatment," said Howard Mayer M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Shire. "Given the kidney's central role in maintaining homeostasis of calcium and phosphate in the body, this study provides some important insights about long-term disease management, potential effects on renal function, and opens up new avenues for the future study of novel therapies."

New data from a global survey of patient reported outcomes on the burden of illness of hypoparathyroidism were also presented.10 The self-reported 12 country survey was conducted in patients with chronic hypoparathyroidism. Interim results from the survey, again presented at ECE 2018 for the first time, highlight that the magnitude of symptom severity as reported by patients correlated with impact on their daily life.10

"Patients with chronic hypoparathyroidism can experience a range of problems which impact different parts of their daily lives," said Dr Heide Siggelkow, University of Göttingen, Göttingen, Germany, and lead author of the study. "By understanding the severity of these symptoms and how they can affect the ability to work, exercise, sleep and emotional experiences, we can look at advancing the understanding of this disease to help these patients."

Several other clinical and real-world studies were presented by Shire at the congress11,12,13,14 with the aim to help physicians increase their understanding of hypoparathyroidism and thus achieve better outcomes for their patients. This wealth of data continues to underscore the commitment the company has to improving the understanding of this rare condition.

The full list of Shire abstracts presented are as follows:

Renal Function Change in Chronic Hypoparathyroidism Patients Treated With Recombinant Human Parathyroid Hormone (1-84) (rhPTH[1-84]) and in a Historical Control Cohort Treated With Standard Therapy

OC3.4



Burden of Illness Among Patients With Chronic Hypoparathyroidism Not Adequately Controlled With Standard Therapy by Self-Perception

P241

Symptom Burden and HRQoL Reported Among Patients With Chronic Hypoparathyroidism: Impact of Treatment With rhPTH (1-84) and With Standard Therapy GP176 Guided poster tour



Five-Year Efficacy and Safety of Recombinant Human Parathyroid Hormone 1-84 (rhPTH[1-84]) for the Treatment of Adults With Chronic Hypoparathyroidism: Analysis From the Open-Label RACE Study

GP180 Guided poster tour



The Global, Prospective, Observational PARADIGHM(TM) Registry for Patients With Chronic Hypoparathyroidism Was Expanded to Capture Recombinant Human Parathyroid Hormone, rhPTH(1-84), Use Under Routine Clinical Care

GP178 Guided poster tour



Maintenance of Key Biochemical Parameters With Recombinant Human Parathyroid Hormone (1-84) in Patients With Hypoparathyroidism: An Analysis of a Long-Term, Open-Label, Single-Centre Study

GP177 Guided poster tour

All abstracts will be available on the ECE 2018 website at http://www.endocrine-abstracts.org/ea/0056.

Shire also sponsored two symposia at the meeting, focusing on the challenges of inadequate control of hypoparathyroidism.

About Hypoparathyroidism

Chronic hypoparathyroidism is diagnosed in patients with a low concentration of calcium in the blood and inappropriately low PTH levels; for postsurgical hypoparathyroidism, the features of hypoparathyroidism must persist for at least 6 months after surgery to be considered chronic.2,4

About NATPAR® (parathyroid hormone) for Injection

NATPAR is a recombinant human PTH available as a 25, 50, 75 and 100 micrograms once-daily injection as adjunctive treatment for adult patients with chronic hypoparathyroidism who cannot be adequately controlled with standard therapy alone.

Shire is authorised to market NATPAR in the 28 Member States of the European Union, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. Natpar is currently commercially available in Germany, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and the UK.

NATPAR is approved in the United States under the tradename NATPARA®. Click here for the full US Prescribing Information: http://www.shirecontent.com/PI/PDFs/Natpara_USA_ENG.pdf

Natpar Safety Information for Europe

Please consult the Natpar Summary Product Characteristics (SmPC) before prescribing.

Natpar treatment should be supervised by a physician or other qualified healthcare professional experienced in the management of patients with hypoparathyroidism.

Contraindications

Natpar is contraindicated in patients with hypersensitivity to the active substance or to any of the excipients, who are receiving or who have previously received radiation therapy to the skeleton, with skeletal malignancies or bone metastases, who are at increased baseline risk for osteosarcoma, with unexplained elevations of bone-specific alkaline phosphatase, with pseudohypoparathyroidism.

Warnings and Precautions

Monitoring of patients during treatment pre-dose and in some cases post-dose serum calcium levels must be monitored during treatment with Natpar.

Hypercalcemia this was reported in clinical trials with Natpar. Hypercalcemia commonly occurred during the titration period, during which doses of oral calcium, active vitamin D, and Natpar were being adjusted. Hypercalcemia may be minimized by following the recommended dosing, the monitoring information and asking patients about any symptoms of hypercalcemia. If severe hypercalcemia develops, hydration and temporarily stopping Natpar, calcium and active vitamin D should be considered until serum calcium returns to the normal range. Then consider resuming Natpar, calcium and active vitamin D at lower doses.

Hypocalcemia a common clinical manifestation of hypoparathyroidism, was reported in clinical trials with Natpar. Most of the hypocalcemic events occurring in the clinical trials were mild to moderate severity. The risk for serious hypocalcemia was greatest after the withdrawal of Natpar. Temporary or permanent discontinuation of Natpar must be accompanied by monitoring of serum calcium levels and increase of exogenous calcium and/or vitamin D sources as necessary. Hypocalcemia may be minimized by following the recommended dosing, the monitoring information, and asking patients about any symptoms of hypocalcemia.

Concomitant use with cardia glycosides Hypercalcaemia of any cause may predispose to digitalis toxicity, monitor serum calcium and cardiac glycoside levels and patients for signs and symptoms of digitalis toxicity.

Severe renal or hepatic disease Natpar should be used with caution in patients with severe renal or hepatic disease because they have not been evaluated in clinical trials.

Use in young adults Natpar should be used with caution in young adult patients with open epiphyses.

Tachyphylaxis the calcium-raising effect of Natpar may diminish over time in some patients. The response of serum calcium concentration to administration of Natpar should be monitored at intervals to detect this and the diagnosis of tachyphylaxis considered.

Adverse Reactions

The most commonly observed adverse events with Natpar treatment were hypercalcaemia, hypocalcaemia, headache, diarrhoea, vomiting, paraesthesia, hypoesthesia and hypercalciuria.

Very common

(frequency greater than or equal to 1/10): Hypercalcemia, hypocalcaemia, headache, hypoesthesia, paraesthesia, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, arthralgia, and muscle spasms. Common

(greater than or equal to 1/100 to <1/10): Hypomagnesaemia, tetany, anxiety, insomnia, somnolence, palpitations, hypertension, cough, abdominal pain upper, muscle twitching, musculoskeletal pain, myalgia, neck pain, pain in extremity, hypercalciuria, pollakiuria, asthenia, chest pain, fatigue, injection site reactions, thirst, anti-PTH antibody positive, blood 25-hydroxycholecalciferol decreased, vitamin D decreased.

