SHIRE (SHP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 07/31 01:45:05 pm
4334.5 GBp   +0.51%
SHIRE : Delivers Q2 2018 Product Sales Growth of 6% and Continued Re..
PU
SHIRE PLC SHIRE : 2nd Quarter Results -8-
DJ
SHIRE PLC SHIRE : 2nd Quarter Results -7-
DJ
Shire plc Shire Plc : 2nd Quarter Results -2-

07/31/2018 | 01:16pm CEST
Pursuant to a change in U.S. GAAP related to accounting for revenue, 
certain revenue formerly classified as royalties are now recorded as 
product sales. 
 
   (3) Gross margin as a percentage of total revenues excludes amortization 
of acquired intangible assets. 
 
   (4) See page 23 for a reconciliation between U.S. GAAP diluted earnings 
per ADS and Non GAAP diluted earnings per ADS. 
 
   RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 
 
 
 
   Corporate 
 
 
 
 
   -- On May 8, 2018, the Boards of Takeda and Shire announced that they had 
      reached agreement on the terms of a recommended offer pursuant to which 
      Takeda will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share 
      capital of Shire. The acquisition is expected to close in H1 2019, 
      subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of regulatory 
      clearances and approval by the shareholders of both companies. 
 
 
 
 
   Business Development 
 
 
 
   Sale of Oncology franchise 
 
 
   -- On April 16, 2018, Shire announced it had entered into a definitive 
      agreement with Servier to sell its Oncology franchise for $2.4 billion. 
      Activities to conclude the sale are on track and the closing of the 
      transaction is expected to occur in Q3 2018. 
 
 
 
 
   Products 
 
 
 
   VEYVONDI for adults with von Willebrand disease (VWD) 
 
 
   -- On July 2, 2018, Shire announced that the Committee for Medicinal 
      Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had 
      issued a positive opinion recommending the granting of a marketing 
      authorization in the European Union (EU) for VEYVONDI, for the treatment 
      of bleeding events and treatment/prevention of surgical bleeding in 
      adults (age 18 and older) with VWD. 
 
 
 
 
   CINRYZE for the prevention of attacks in pediatric HAE patients 
 
 
   -- On June 21, 2018, Shire announced that the FDA had approved a label 
      expansion for CINRYZE, making it available to help prevent angioedema 
      attacks in children aged 6 years and older with HAE. 
 
 
 
 
   XIIDRA for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease 
 
 
   -- In June 2018, Shire withdrew from the decentralized procedure for 
      XIIDRA's European Marketing Authorization Application and is targeting Q4 
      2018 for resubmission through a centralized procedure. 
 
 
 
 
   Pipeline 
 
 
 
   SHP626, an investigational treatment for adults with nonalcoholic 
steatohepatitis (NASH) with liver fibrosis 
 
 
   -- In June 2018, Shire announced that the phase 2 clinical study of SHP626 
      has been discontinued. Shire is evaluating other options for the program. 
 
 
 
 
   Facilities 
 
 
 
 
   -- On June 21, 2018, Shire announced that the FDA had approved its 
      submission for the production of GAMMAGARD LIQUID at its new plasma 
      manufacturing facility near Covington, Georgia. The facility will add 
      approximately 30% capacity to Shire's internal network once fully 
      operational. Commercial production began in January 2018 and shipments 
      commenced shortly after approval. 
 
 
   Dividend 
 
 
 
   In respect of the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Board resolved to 
pay an interim dividend of 5.60 U.S. cents per Ordinary Share (2017: 
5.09 U.S. cents per Ordinary Share). 
 
 
 
   Dividend payments will be made in Pounds Sterling to holders of Ordinary 
Shares and in U.S. Dollars to holders of ADSs. A dividend of 4.26(1) 
pence per Ordinary Share (2017: 3.85 pence) and 16.80 U.S. cents per ADS 
(2017: 15.27 U.S. cents) will be paid on October 19, 2018, to 
shareholders on the register as of the close of business on September 7, 
2018. 
 
 
 
   Holders of Ordinary Shares are notified that, in order to receive UK 
sourced dividends via Shire's Income Access Share arrangements (IAS 
Arrangements), they need to have submitted a valid IAS Arrangements 
election form to the Company's Registrar, Equiniti, by no later than 5pm 
(BST) on September 21, 2018. Holders of Ordinary Shares are advised 
that: 
 
 
 
 
   -- any previous elections made using versions of the IAS Arrangements 
      election form in use prior to February 16, 2016, and any elections deemed 
      to have been made prior to April 28, 2016, are no longer valid; and 
 
   -- if they do not elect, or have not elected using the newly formatted IAS 
      Arrangements election forms published on or after February 16, 2016, to 
      receive UK sourced dividends via Shire's IAS Arrangements, their 
      dividends will be Irish sourced and therefore incur Irish dividend 
      withholding tax, subject to applicable exemptions. 
 
 
 
 
   Internet links to the newly formatted IAS Arrangements election forms 
can be found at: 
 
   http://investors.shire.com/shareholder-information/shareholder-forms.aspx 
 
 
 
 
   (1) Translated using a GBP:USD exchange rate of 1.3147. 
 
 
 
   ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 
 
 
 
   The following additional information is included in this press release: 
 
 
 
 
 
 
                                                      Page 
 
Overview of Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results      8 
 
Financial Information                                 12 
 
Non GAAP Reconciliations                              20 
 
Notes to Editors                                      24 
 
Forward-Looking Statements                            25 
 
Non GAAP Measures                                     27 
 
Trademarks                                            28 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   For further information please contact: 
 
 
 
 
Investor Relations 
 Christoph Brackmann   [email protected]   +41 41 288 41 29 
 Sun Kim               [email protected]                +1 617 588 8175 
 Scott Burrows         [email protected]         +41 41 288 41 95 
 
Media 
 Katie Joyce           [email protected]                 +1 781 482 2779 
 
 
 
 
   Dial in details for the live conference call for investors at 14:00 BST 
/ 9:00 EDT on July 31, 2018: 
 
 
 
 
U.K. dial in:  0800 358 9473 or +44 333 300 0804 
U.S. dial in:  1 855 857 0686 or 1 631 913 1422 
International  Click here: 
Access         http://events.arkadin.com/ev/docs/NE_W2_TF_Events_International_A 
Numbers:       ccess_List.pdf 
Password/Conf  45131838 # 
ID: 
Live Webcast:  Click here 
               http://investors.shire.com/presentations-and-reports/quarterly-re 
               sults-and-presentations 
 
 
 
 
   The quarterly earnings presentation will be available today at 13:00 BST 
/ 8:00 EDT on: 
 
 
 
   - Shire.com Investors section 
http://investors.shire.com/presentations-and-reports/quarterly-results-and-presentations 
 
 
 
 
   - Shire's IR Briefcase in the iTunes Store 
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/shire-ir-briefcase/id529486874?mt=8 
 
 
 
 
 
   OVERVIEW OF SECOND QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS COMPARED TO SECOND 
QUARTER 2017 
 
 
 
   In Q2 2018, we returned to a single segment approach to managing our 
business. This decision was precipitated by our Board's acceptance of 
Takeda's offer to acquire Shire and reflects our focus on the 
performance of the entire business as it operates in this current 
environment. This step was taken to more closely align with how the 
financial information is viewed by the Executive Committee (Shire's 
chief operating decision maker) for the purposes of making resource 
allocation decisions and assessing the performance of the business. 
Additionally, in Q2 2018, we introduced a new product franchise called 
Established Brands to capture revenue for our non-promoted products that 
are facing or could face generic competition, such as LIALDA and 
PENTASA. 
 
 
 
 
   1. Product sales 
 
 
 
 
   Product sales increased 6% to $3,809 million (Q2 2017: $3,592 million), 
driven by Immunology, up 13%, Internal Medicine, up 61%, and Ophthalmics, 
up 75%, off-setting the impact of generic competition on Established 
Brands. 
 
 
 
 
                                                                Total Sales 
(in millions)                                                Year on year growth 
Product sales by      U.S.     International    Total 
franchise            Sales         Sales        Sales      Reported    Non GAAP CER 
 
IMMUNOGLOBULIN 
 THERAPIES          $  457.3    $       154.8  $  612.1   +20%          +19% 
HEREDITARY 
 ANGIOEDEMA            326.2             39.0     365.2    +9%           +9% 
BIO THERAPEUTICS        80.4             91.8     172.2     0%           -2% 
Immunology             863.9            285.6   1,149.5   +13%          +12% 
 
HEMOPHILIA             372.9            373.8     746.7    +0%           -2% 
INHIBITOR 
 THERAPIES              55.2            149.1     204.3    -7%          -11% 
Hematology             428.1            522.9     951.0    -1%           -4% 
 
VYVANSE                486.6             69.4     556.0    +7%           +7% 
ADDERALL XR             75.7              4.1      79.8   +12%          +11% 
MYDAYIS                 16.6                -      16.6           N/M           N/M 
Other 
 Neuroscience(1)         4.3             37.0      41.3   +37%          +30% 
Neuroscience           583.2            110.5     693.7    +9%           +8% 
 
ELAPRASE                43.8            132.7     176.5   +10%           +7% 
REPLAGAL                   -            125.6     125.6    +3%           -2% 
VPRIV                   38.2             51.4      89.6    +2%           -1% 
Genetic Diseases        82.0            309.7     391.7    +6%           +2% 
 
GATTEX/REVESTIVE       117.6             15.9     133.5   +77%          +76% 
NATPARA/NATPAR          62.4              2.4      64.8   +88%          +87% 
Other Internal 
 Medicine(2)             0.2             34.4      34.6    -2%           -9% 
Internal Medicine      180.2             52.7     232.9   +61%          +58% 
 
LIALDA/MEZAVANT         75.4             30.5     105.9   -49%          -50% 
PENTASA                 77.5                -      77.5    -7%           -7% 
Other Established 
 Brands(3)              12.8             22.3      35.1   -27%          -30%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

07-31-18 0715ET
