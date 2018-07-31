Shire plc Shire Plc : 2nd Quarter Results -2

Pursuant to a change in U.S. GAAP related to accounting for revenue,
certain revenue formerly classified as royalties are now recorded as
product sales.
(3) Gross margin as a percentage of total revenues excludes amortization
of acquired intangible assets.
(4) See page 23 for a reconciliation between U.S. GAAP diluted earnings
per ADS and Non GAAP diluted earnings per ADS.
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
Corporate
-- On May 8, 2018, the Boards of Takeda and Shire announced that they had
reached agreement on the terms of a recommended offer pursuant to which
Takeda will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share
capital of Shire. The acquisition is expected to close in H1 2019,
subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of regulatory
clearances and approval by the shareholders of both companies.
Business Development
Sale of Oncology franchise
-- On April 16, 2018, Shire announced it had entered into a definitive
agreement with Servier to sell its Oncology franchise for $2.4 billion.
Activities to conclude the sale are on track and the closing of the
transaction is expected to occur in Q3 2018.
Products
VEYVONDI for adults with von Willebrand disease (VWD)
-- On July 2, 2018, Shire announced that the Committee for Medicinal
Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had
issued a positive opinion recommending the granting of a marketing
authorization in the European Union (EU) for VEYVONDI, for the treatment
of bleeding events and treatment/prevention of surgical bleeding in
adults (age 18 and older) with VWD.
CINRYZE for the prevention of attacks in pediatric HAE patients
-- On June 21, 2018, Shire announced that the FDA had approved a label
expansion for CINRYZE, making it available to help prevent angioedema
attacks in children aged 6 years and older with HAE.
XIIDRA for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease
-- In June 2018, Shire withdrew from the decentralized procedure for
XIIDRA's European Marketing Authorization Application and is targeting Q4
2018 for resubmission through a centralized procedure.
Pipeline
SHP626, an investigational treatment for adults with nonalcoholic
steatohepatitis (NASH) with liver fibrosis
-- In June 2018, Shire announced that the phase 2 clinical study of SHP626
has been discontinued. Shire is evaluating other options for the program.
Facilities
-- On June 21, 2018, Shire announced that the FDA had approved its
submission for the production of GAMMAGARD LIQUID at its new plasma
manufacturing facility near Covington, Georgia. The facility will add
approximately 30% capacity to Shire's internal network once fully
operational. Commercial production began in January 2018 and shipments
commenced shortly after approval.
Dividend
In respect of the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Board resolved to
pay an interim dividend of 5.60 U.S. cents per Ordinary Share (2017:
5.09 U.S. cents per Ordinary Share).
Dividend payments will be made in Pounds Sterling to holders of Ordinary
Shares and in U.S. Dollars to holders of ADSs. A dividend of 4.26(1)
pence per Ordinary Share (2017: 3.85 pence) and 16.80 U.S. cents per ADS
(2017: 15.27 U.S. cents) will be paid on October 19, 2018, to
shareholders on the register as of the close of business on September 7,
2018.
Holders of Ordinary Shares are notified that, in order to receive UK
sourced dividends via Shire's Income Access Share arrangements (IAS
Arrangements), they need to have submitted a valid IAS Arrangements
election form to the Company's Registrar, Equiniti, by no later than 5pm
(BST) on September 21, 2018. Holders of Ordinary Shares are advised
that:
-- any previous elections made using versions of the IAS Arrangements
election form in use prior to February 16, 2016, and any elections deemed
to have been made prior to April 28, 2016, are no longer valid; and
-- if they do not elect, or have not elected using the newly formatted IAS
Arrangements election forms published on or after February 16, 2016, to
receive UK sourced dividends via Shire's IAS Arrangements, their
dividends will be Irish sourced and therefore incur Irish dividend
withholding tax, subject to applicable exemptions.
Internet links to the newly formatted IAS Arrangements election forms
can be found at:
http://investors.shire.com/shareholder-information/shareholder-forms.aspx
(1) Translated using a GBP:USD exchange rate of 1.3147.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
The following additional information is included in this press release:
Page
Overview of Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results 8
Financial Information 12
Non GAAP Reconciliations 20
Notes to Editors 24
Forward-Looking Statements 25
Non GAAP Measures 27
Trademarks 28
OVERVIEW OF SECOND QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS COMPARED TO SECOND
QUARTER 2017
In Q2 2018, we returned to a single segment approach to managing our
business. This decision was precipitated by our Board's acceptance of
Takeda's offer to acquire Shire and reflects our focus on the
performance of the entire business as it operates in this current
environment. This step was taken to more closely align with how the
financial information is viewed by the Executive Committee (Shire's
chief operating decision maker) for the purposes of making resource
allocation decisions and assessing the performance of the business.
Additionally, in Q2 2018, we introduced a new product franchise called
Established Brands to capture revenue for our non-promoted products that
are facing or could face generic competition, such as LIALDA and
PENTASA.
1. Product sales
Product sales increased 6% to $3,809 million (Q2 2017: $3,592 million),
driven by Immunology, up 13%, Internal Medicine, up 61%, and Ophthalmics,
up 75%, off-setting the impact of generic competition on Established
Brands.
Total Sales
(in millions) Year on year growth
Product sales by U.S. International Total
franchise Sales Sales Sales Reported Non GAAP CER
IMMUNOGLOBULIN
THERAPIES $ 457.3 $ 154.8 $ 612.1 +20% +19%
HEREDITARY
ANGIOEDEMA 326.2 39.0 365.2 +9% +9%
BIO THERAPEUTICS 80.4 91.8 172.2 0% -2%
Immunology 863.9 285.6 1,149.5 +13% +12%
HEMOPHILIA 372.9 373.8 746.7 +0% -2%
INHIBITOR
THERAPIES 55.2 149.1 204.3 -7% -11%
Hematology 428.1 522.9 951.0 -1% -4%
VYVANSE 486.6 69.4 556.0 +7% +7%
ADDERALL XR 75.7 4.1 79.8 +12% +11%
MYDAYIS 16.6 - 16.6 N/M N/M
Other
Neuroscience(1) 4.3 37.0 41.3 +37% +30%
Neuroscience 583.2 110.5 693.7 +9% +8%
ELAPRASE 43.8 132.7 176.5 +10% +7%
REPLAGAL - 125.6 125.6 +3% -2%
VPRIV 38.2 51.4 89.6 +2% -1%
Genetic Diseases 82.0 309.7 391.7 +6% +2%
GATTEX/REVESTIVE 117.6 15.9 133.5 +77% +76%
NATPARA/NATPAR 62.4 2.4 64.8 +88% +87%
Other Internal
Medicine(2) 0.2 34.4 34.6 -2% -9%
Internal Medicine 180.2 52.7 232.9 +61% +58%
LIALDA/MEZAVANT 75.4 30.5 105.9 -49% -50%
PENTASA 77.5 - 77.5 -7% -7%
Other Established
Brands(3) 12.8 22.3 35.1 -27% -30%
