Shire plc Shire Plc : 2nd Quarter Results -2

Pursuant to a change in U.S. GAAP related to accounting for revenue, certain revenue formerly classified as royalties are now recorded as product sales. (3) Gross margin as a percentage of total revenues excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets. (4) See page 23 for a reconciliation between U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per ADS and Non GAAP diluted earnings per ADS. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS Corporate -- On May 8, 2018, the Boards of Takeda and Shire announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended offer pursuant to which Takeda will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Shire. The acquisition is expected to close in H1 2019, subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of regulatory clearances and approval by the shareholders of both companies. Business Development Sale of Oncology franchise -- On April 16, 2018, Shire announced it had entered into a definitive agreement with Servier to sell its Oncology franchise for $2.4 billion. Activities to conclude the sale are on track and the closing of the transaction is expected to occur in Q3 2018. Products VEYVONDI for adults with von Willebrand disease (VWD) -- On July 2, 2018, Shire announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had issued a positive opinion recommending the granting of a marketing authorization in the European Union (EU) for VEYVONDI, for the treatment of bleeding events and treatment/prevention of surgical bleeding in adults (age 18 and older) with VWD. CINRYZE for the prevention of attacks in pediatric HAE patients -- On June 21, 2018, Shire announced that the FDA had approved a label expansion for CINRYZE, making it available to help prevent angioedema attacks in children aged 6 years and older with HAE. XIIDRA for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease -- In June 2018, Shire withdrew from the decentralized procedure for XIIDRA's European Marketing Authorization Application and is targeting Q4 2018 for resubmission through a centralized procedure. Pipeline SHP626, an investigational treatment for adults with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with liver fibrosis -- In June 2018, Shire announced that the phase 2 clinical study of SHP626 has been discontinued. Shire is evaluating other options for the program. Facilities -- On June 21, 2018, Shire announced that the FDA had approved its submission for the production of GAMMAGARD LIQUID at its new plasma manufacturing facility near Covington, Georgia. The facility will add approximately 30% capacity to Shire's internal network once fully operational. Commercial production began in January 2018 and shipments commenced shortly after approval. Dividend In respect of the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Board resolved to pay an interim dividend of 5.60 U.S. cents per Ordinary Share (2017: 5.09 U.S. cents per Ordinary Share). Dividend payments will be made in Pounds Sterling to holders of Ordinary Shares and in U.S. Dollars to holders of ADSs. A dividend of 4.26(1) pence per Ordinary Share (2017: 3.85 pence) and 16.80 U.S. cents per ADS (2017: 15.27 U.S. cents) will be paid on October 19, 2018, to shareholders on the register as of the close of business on September 7, 2018. Holders of Ordinary Shares are notified that, in order to receive UK sourced dividends via Shire's Income Access Share arrangements (IAS Arrangements), they need to have submitted a valid IAS Arrangements election form to the Company's Registrar, Equiniti, by no later than 5pm (BST) on September 21, 2018. Holders of Ordinary Shares are advised that: -- any previous elections made using versions of the IAS Arrangements election form in use prior to February 16, 2016, and any elections deemed to have been made prior to April 28, 2016, are no longer valid; and -- if they do not elect, or have not elected using the newly formatted IAS Arrangements election forms published on or after February 16, 2016, to receive UK sourced dividends via Shire's IAS Arrangements, their dividends will be Irish sourced and therefore incur Irish dividend withholding tax, subject to applicable exemptions. Internet links to the newly formatted IAS Arrangements election forms can be found at: http://investors.shire.com/shareholder-information/shareholder-forms.aspx (1) Translated using a GBP:USD exchange rate of 1.3147. This decision was precipitated by our Board's acceptance of Takeda's offer to acquire Shire and reflects our focus on the performance of the entire business as it operates in this current environment. This step was taken to more closely align with how the financial information is viewed by the Executive Committee (Shire's chief operating decision maker) for the purposes of making resource allocation decisions and assessing the performance of the business. Additionally, in Q2 2018, we introduced a new product franchise called Established Brands to capture revenue for our non-promoted products that are facing or could face generic competition, such as LIALDA and PENTASA. 1. Product sales Product sales increased 6% to $3,809 million (Q2 2017: $3,592 million), driven by Immunology, up 13%, Internal Medicine, up 61%, and Ophthalmics, up 75%, off-setting the impact of generic competition on Established Brands. Total Sales (in millions) Year on year growth Product sales by U.S. International Total franchise Sales Sales Sales Reported Non GAAP CER IMMUNOGLOBULIN THERAPIES $ 457.3 $ 154.8 $ 612.1 +20% +19% HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA 326.2 39.0 365.2 +9% +9% BIO THERAPEUTICS 80.4 91.8 172.2 0% -2% Immunology 863.9 285.6 1,149.5 +13% +12% HEMOPHILIA 372.9 373.8 746.7 +0% -2% INHIBITOR THERAPIES 55.2 149.1 204.3 -7% -11% Hematology 428.1 522.9 951.0 -1% -4% VYVANSE 486.6 69.4 556.0 +7% +7% ADDERALL XR 75.7 4.1 79.8 +12% +11% MYDAYIS 16.6 - 16.6 N/M N/M Other Neuroscience(1) 4.3 37.0 41.3 +37% +30% Neuroscience 583.2 110.5 693.7 +9% +8% ELAPRASE 43.8 132.7 176.5 +10% +7% REPLAGAL - 125.6 125.6 +3% -2% VPRIV 38.2 51.4 89.6 +2% -1% Genetic Diseases 82.0 309.7 391.7 +6% +2% GATTEX/REVESTIVE 117.6 15.9 133.5 +77% +76% NATPARA/NATPAR 62.4 2.4 64.8 +88% +87% Other Internal Medicine(2) 0.2 34.4 34.6 -2% -9% Internal Medicine 180.2 52.7 232.9 +61% +58% LIALDA/MEZAVANT 75.4 30.5 105.9 -49% -50% PENTASA 77.5 - 77.5 -7% -7% Other Established Brands(3) 12.8 22.3 35.1 -27% -30%

