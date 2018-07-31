Shire plc Shire Plc : 2nd Quarter Results

TIDMSHP
Shire Delivers Q2 2018 Product Sales Growth of 6% and Continued
Regulatory and Pipeline Progress
Product sales grew to $3.8 billion driven by Immunology, recently
launched products, and international expansion
Innovative pipeline continued to advance with 7 programs in registration
and 16 in Phase 3
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval received for
state-of-the-art plasma manufacturing facility
$0.9 billion in net operating cash flow enabled continued debt pay-down
July 31, 2018 - Shire plc (Shire) (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG), the leading
global biotech company focused on rare diseases, announces unaudited
results for the three months ended June 30, 2018.
Flemming Ornskov, M.D., M.P.H., Shire Chief Executive Officer,
commented:
"Shire continued to deliver on its key priorities of commercial
execution, pipeline advancement, debt pay-down, and portfolio
optimization during the second quarter. We drove product sales growth
of 6% over the prior year period led by the strong performance of our
Immunology franchise, continued uptake of our recently launched products,
and expansion in international markets.
"During the quarter, our Board reached an agreement with the Takeda
Board on the terms of a recommended offer for Takeda to acquire Shire.
The acquisition is expected to close in H1 2019, subject to shareholder
approval of both companies and additional regulatory approvals. In the
meantime, we remain resolutely focused on execution as these results
demonstrate.
"We also achieved important regulatory milestones and continued to
advance our robust late stage pipeline. We received U.S. FDA approval
for CINRYZE for pediatric use and a positive opinion from the Committee
for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommending marketing
authorization for VEYVONDI in Europe. In addition, we gained U.S. FDA
approval for our state-of-the-art plasma manufacturing facility near
Covington, Georgia supporting the continued growth of our immunoglobulin
portfolio."
Financial Highlights
Q2 2018 Reported Growth Non GAAP CER(1)
Product sales(2) $3,809 million +6% +4%
Total revenues(2) $3,920 million +5% +3%
Operating income from
continuing operations $830 million +108%
Non GAAP operating income(1) $1,492 million +0% -1%
Net income margin(3)(4) 16% +10ppc
Non GAAP EBITDA
margin(1)(3)(4) 42% -1ppc
Net income $616 million +156%
Non GAAP net income(1) $1,186 million +4%
Diluted earnings per ADS(5) $2.01 +154%
Non GAAP diluted earnings
per ADS(1)(5) $3.88 +4% +2%
Net cash provided by
operating activities $940 million -23%
Non GAAP free cash flow(1) $756 million -29%
(1) The Non GAAP financial measures included within this release are
explained on pages 27 - 28, and are reconciled to the most directly
comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP on
pages 20 - 23.
(2) In Q2 2018, we returned to a single segment approach to managing our
business. This decision was precipitated by our Board's acceptance of
Takeda's offer to acquire Shire and reflects our focus on the
performance of the entire business as it operates in this current
environment.
(3) Percentage point change (ppc).
(4) Calculated as a percentage of total revenues.
(5) Diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares of 917.5 million.
Product sales growth
-- Achieved product sales growth of 6% driven primarily by Immunology,
Internal Medicine, and Ophthalmics. Excluding the impact of Established
Brands, defined on page 8, product sales increased 10%.
-- Delivered growth of recently launched products of 67%, primarily due to
ADYNOVATE, CUVITRU, GATTEX, and XIIDRA.
-- Strong demand for our Immunology products which delivered 13% growth,
including significant contributions from our subcutaneous immunoglobulin
portfolio.
Operating performance
-- Generated Non GAAP diluted earnings per ADS of $3.88, an increase of 4%,
as Q2 2018 benefited from higher product sales, partially offset by lower
gross margins as Q2 2017 reflected favorability from the timing of
changes in the costs to manufacture certain products.
-- Reported Non GAAP EBITDA margin of 42%, a slight decline from Q2 2017,
with continued benefit from operating efficiencies in SG&A offset by
lower gross margins as explained above.
Cash flow
-- Strong free cash flow enabled a $1,414 million reduction in Non GAAP net
debt since December 31, 2017.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY - SECOND QUARTER 2018 COMPARED TO SECOND QUARTER 2017
Revenues
-- Delivered total revenues of $3,920 million representing growth of 5%.
-- Product sales increased 6% to $3,809 million (Q2 2017: $3,592 million),
driven by Immunology, up 13%, Internal Medicine, up 61%, and Ophthalmics,
up 75%. Excluding the impact of Established Brands, product sales
increased 10%.
-- Royalties and other revenues decreased 28% to $111 million (Q2 2017: $154
million), due to lower SENSIPAR royalties and the reclassification of
ADDERALL XR from royalty revenue to product sales and other changes as
required under the new revenue accounting standard.
Operating results
-- Operating income increased 108% to $830 million (Q2 2017: $399 million),
due to a decline in integration and acquisition costs and lower expense
related to the unwind of inventory fair value adjustments. Q2 2017 also
reflected costs related to R&D license arrangements which did not recur
in Q2 2018.
-- Non GAAP operating income was unchanged at $1,492 million (Q2 2017:
$1,492 million), primarily due to increased product sales, partially
offset by lower gross margins due to Q2 2017 favorability from the timing
of changes in the costs to manufacture certain products.
-- Non GAAP EBITDA margin was slightly down to 42% (Q2 2017: 43%), primarily
due to lower gross margin partially offset by benefits from ongoing cost
reduction initiatives and operating expense synergies.
Earnings per share (EPS)
-- Diluted earnings per American Depository Share (ADS) increased 154% to
$2.01 (Q2 2017: $0.79), due to a decline in integration and acquisition
costs and lower expense related to the unwind of inventory fair value
adjustments. Q2 2017 also reflected costs related to R&D license
arrangements which did not recur in Q2 2018.
-- Non GAAP diluted earnings per ADS increased 4% to $3.88 (Q2 2017: $3.73)
as increased product sales were offset by lower gross margins.
Cash flows
-- Net cash provided by operating activities decreased 23% to $940 million
(Q2 2017: $1,223 million), primarily driven by tax payments during the
quarter of $380 million (Q2 2017: $153 million), due to higher taxable
income and timing of tax payments.
-- Non GAAP free cash flow decreased 29% to $756 million (Q2 2017: $1,064
million), primarily due to the decrease in net cash provided by operating
activities noted above. Non GAAP free cash flow includes capital
expenditures of $184 million (Q2 2017: $179 million).
Debt
-- Non GAAP net debt as of June 30, 2018 decreased $1,414 million since
December 31, 2017, to $17,655 million (December 31, 2017: $19,069
million). A combination of Shire's Non GAAP free cash flow and existing
cash balances were utilized to repay debt during the year. Non GAAP net
debt represents aggregate long and short term borrowings of $17,568
million, and capital leases of $347 million, partially offset by cash and
cash equivalents of $260 million.
OUTLOOK
Our 2018 guidance, which continues to include our Oncology franchise,
remains unchanged. Guidance will be updated to remove the Oncology
franchise after the close of the sale to Servier S.A.S. (Servier), which
is expected in Q3 2018. Similarly, our 2020 guidance remains unchanged
and will be updated to remove the Oncology franchise after the close of
this pending sale.
The Non GAAP diluted earnings per ADS forecast assumes a weighted
average number of 915 million fully diluted ordinary shares outstanding
for 2018.
Our U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per ADS outlook reflects anticipated
amortization, integration, and reorganization costs.
Risks associated with this outlook include the potential uncertainty
resulting from the announcement by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
(Takeda) on May 8, 2018 of a recommended offer for Shire under the U.K.
Takeover Code.
Full Year 2018 U.S. GAAP Outlook Non GAAP Outlook(1)
Total revenue(2) $15.4 - $15.9 billion $15.4 - $15.9 billion
Gross margin as a percentage of
total revenue(3) 71.0% - 73.0% 73.5% - 75.5%
Combined R&D and SG&A $5.2 - $5.4 billion $4.9 - $5.1 billion
Net interest/other $450 - $550 million $450 - $550 million
Effective tax rate 15% - 17% 16% - 18%
Diluted earnings per ADS(4) $7.30 - $7.90 $14.90 - $15.50
(1) For a list of items excluded from Non GAAP Outlook, refer to pages
27 - 28 of this release.
(2) Management is providing guidance for total revenue. Total revenue is
comprised of total product sales and royalties & other revenues.
