Shire plc Shire Plc : 2nd Quarter Results

TIDMSHP Shire Delivers Q2 2018 Product Sales Growth of 6% and Continued Regulatory and Pipeline Progress Product sales grew to $3.8 billion driven by Immunology, recently launched products, and international expansion Innovative pipeline continued to advance with 7 programs in registration and 16 in Phase 3 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval received for state-of-the-art plasma manufacturing facility $0.9 billion in net operating cash flow enabled continued debt pay-down July 31, 2018 - Shire plc (Shire) (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG), the leading global biotech company focused on rare diseases, announces unaudited results for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Flemming Ornskov, M.D., M.P.H., Shire Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Shire continued to deliver on its key priorities of commercial execution, pipeline advancement, debt pay-down, and portfolio optimization during the second quarter. We drove product sales growth of 6% over the prior year period led by the strong performance of our Immunology franchise, continued uptake of our recently launched products, and expansion in international markets. "During the quarter, our Board reached an agreement with the Takeda Board on the terms of a recommended offer for Takeda to acquire Shire. The acquisition is expected to close in H1 2019, subject to shareholder approval of both companies and additional regulatory approvals. In the meantime, we remain resolutely focused on execution as these results demonstrate. "We also achieved important regulatory milestones and continued to advance our robust late stage pipeline. We received U.S. FDA approval for CINRYZE for pediatric use and a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommending marketing authorization for VEYVONDI in Europe. In addition, we gained U.S. FDA approval for our state-of-the-art plasma manufacturing facility near Covington, Georgia supporting the continued growth of our immunoglobulin portfolio." Financial Highlights Q2 2018 Reported Growth Non GAAP CER(1) Product sales(2) $3,809 million +6% +4% Total revenues(2) $3,920 million +5% +3% Operating income from continuing operations $830 million +108% Non GAAP operating income(1) $1,492 million +0% -1% Net income margin(3)(4) 16% +10ppc Non GAAP EBITDA margin(1)(3)(4) 42% -1ppc Net income $616 million +156% Non GAAP net income(1) $1,186 million +4% Diluted earnings per ADS(5) $2.01 +154% Non GAAP diluted earnings per ADS(1)(5) $3.88 +4% +2% Net cash provided by operating activities $940 million -23% Non GAAP free cash flow(1) $756 million -29% (1) The Non GAAP financial measures included within this release are explained on pages 27 - 28, and are reconciled to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP on pages 20 - 23. (2) In Q2 2018, we returned to a single segment approach to managing our business. This decision was precipitated by our Board's acceptance of Takeda's offer to acquire Shire and reflects our focus on the performance of the entire business as it operates in this current environment. (3) Percentage point change (ppc). (4) Calculated as a percentage of total revenues. (5) Diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares of 917.5 million. Product sales growth -- Achieved product sales growth of 6% driven primarily by Immunology, Internal Medicine, and Ophthalmics. Excluding the impact of Established Brands, defined on page 8, product sales increased 10%. -- Delivered growth of recently launched products of 67%, primarily due to ADYNOVATE, CUVITRU, GATTEX, and XIIDRA. -- Strong demand for our Immunology products which delivered 13% growth, including significant contributions from our subcutaneous immunoglobulin portfolio. Operating performance -- Generated Non GAAP diluted earnings per ADS of $3.88, an increase of 4%, as Q2 2018 benefited from higher product sales, partially offset by lower gross margins as Q2 2017 reflected favorability from the timing of changes in the costs to manufacture certain products. -- Reported Non GAAP EBITDA margin of 42%, a slight decline from Q2 2017, with continued benefit from operating efficiencies in SG&A offset by lower gross margins as explained above. Cash flow -- Strong free cash flow enabled a $1,414 million reduction in Non GAAP net debt since December 31, 2017. FINANCIAL SUMMARY - SECOND QUARTER 2018 COMPARED TO SECOND QUARTER 2017 Revenues -- Delivered total revenues of $3,920 million representing growth of 5%. -- Product sales increased 6% to $3,809 million (Q2 2017: $3,592 million), driven by Immunology, up 13%, Internal Medicine, up 61%, and Ophthalmics, up 75%. Excluding the impact of Established Brands, product sales increased 10%. -- Royalties and other revenues decreased 28% to $111 million (Q2 2017: $154 million), due to lower SENSIPAR royalties and the reclassification of ADDERALL XR from royalty revenue to product sales and other changes as required under the new revenue accounting standard. Operating results -- Operating income increased 108% to $830 million (Q2 2017: $399 million), due to a decline in integration and acquisition costs and lower expense related to the unwind of inventory fair value adjustments. Q2 2017 also reflected costs related to R&D license arrangements which did not recur in Q2 2018. -- Non GAAP operating income was unchanged at $1,492 million (Q2 2017: $1,492 million), primarily due to increased product sales, partially offset by lower gross margins due to Q2 2017 favorability from the timing of changes in the costs to manufacture certain products. -- Non GAAP EBITDA margin was slightly down to 42% (Q2 2017: 43%), primarily due to lower gross margin partially offset by benefits from ongoing cost reduction initiatives and operating expense synergies. Earnings per share (EPS) -- Diluted earnings per American Depository Share (ADS) increased 154% to $2.01 (Q2 2017: $0.79), due to a decline in integration and acquisition costs and lower expense related to the unwind of inventory fair value adjustments. Q2 2017 also reflected costs related to R&D license arrangements which did not recur in Q2 2018. -- Non GAAP diluted earnings per ADS increased 4% to $3.88 (Q2 2017: $3.73) as increased product sales were offset by lower gross margins. Cash flows -- Net cash provided by operating activities decreased 23% to $940 million (Q2 2017: $1,223 million), primarily driven by tax payments during the quarter of $380 million (Q2 2017: $153 million), due to higher taxable income and timing of tax payments. -- Non GAAP free cash flow decreased 29% to $756 million (Q2 2017: $1,064 million), primarily due to the decrease in net cash provided by operating activities noted above. Non GAAP free cash flow includes capital expenditures of $184 million (Q2 2017: $179 million). Debt -- Non GAAP net debt as of June 30, 2018 decreased $1,414 million since December 31, 2017, to $17,655 million (December 31, 2017: $19,069 million). A combination of Shire's Non GAAP free cash flow and existing cash balances were utilized to repay debt during the year. Non GAAP net debt represents aggregate long and short term borrowings of $17,568 million, and capital leases of $347 million, partially offset by cash and cash equivalents of $260 million. OUTLOOK Our 2018 guidance, which continues to include our Oncology franchise, remains unchanged. Guidance will be updated to remove the Oncology franchise after the close of the sale to Servier S.A.S. (Servier), which is expected in Q3 2018. Similarly, our 2020 guidance remains unchanged and will be updated to remove the Oncology franchise after the close of this pending sale. The Non GAAP diluted earnings per ADS forecast assumes a weighted average number of 915 million fully diluted ordinary shares outstanding for 2018. Our U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per ADS outlook reflects anticipated amortization, integration, and reorganization costs. Risks associated with this outlook include the potential uncertainty resulting from the announcement by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda) on May 8, 2018 of a recommended offer for Shire under the U.K. Takeover Code. Full Year 2018 U.S. GAAP Outlook Non GAAP Outlook(1) Total revenue(2) $15.4 - $15.9 billion $15.4 - $15.9 billion Gross margin as a percentage of total revenue(3) 71.0% - 73.0% 73.5% - 75.5% Combined R&D and SG&A $5.2 - $5.4 billion $4.9 - $5.1 billion Net interest/other $450 - $550 million $450 - $550 million Effective tax rate 15% - 17% 16% - 18% Diluted earnings per ADS(4) $7.30 - $7.90 $14.90 - $15.50 (1) For a list of items excluded from Non GAAP Outlook, refer to pages 27 - 28 of this release. (2) Management is providing guidance for total revenue. Total revenue is comprised of total product sales and royalties & other revenues.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

07-31-18 0715ET