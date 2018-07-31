Shire plc Shire Plc : 2nd Quarter Results -3

Established Brands 165.7 52.8 218.5 -36% -36% Ophthalmics 99.2 1.1 100.3 +75% +75% Oncology 47.9 23.1 71.0 +14% +11% Total product sales $2,450.2 $ 1,358.4 $3,808.6 +6% +4% (1) Other Neuroscience includes INTUNIV, EQUASYM, and BUCCOLAM. (2) Other Internal Medicine includes AGRYLIN, PLENADREN, and RESOLOR. (3) Other Established Brands includes FOSRENOL and CARBATROL. Immunology Immunology product sales were $1,150 million in Q2 2018. Immunoglobulin therapies growth of 20% was primarily driven by increased demand for subcutaneous and intravenous brands, and timing of large orders in international markets. HAE product sales were up 9% driven by stocking for both CINRYZE and FIRAZYR, as well as FIRAZYR demand growth, partially offset by a decline in CINRYZE demand due to a competitor launch. Bio therapeutics sales were unchanged year over year as increased demand was offset by large order phasing in international markets. Hematology Hematology product sales were $951 million in Q2 2018. Sales of our inhibitor therapies declined 7% due to new competition, while sales of our hemophilia therapies were flat. Neuroscience Neuroscience product sales were $694 million in Q2 2018. VYVANSE product sales increased 7%, due to a U.S. price increase and continued growth in our international markets. Genetic Diseases Genetic Diseases product sales increased 6% to $392 million, driven by favorable foreign exchange rates and increased sales for ELAPRASE primarily in our international markets. Internal Medicine Internal Medicine product sales increased 61% to $233 million, driven by strong demand growth for GATTEX/REVESTIVE and NATPARA/NATPAR, and to a lesser extent, stocking. Established Brands Established Brands product sales were $219 million, declining 36% due to generic competition for LIALDA/MEZAVANT, which began in the second half of 2017. Ophthalmics Ophthalmics product sales increased 75% to $100 million due to strong XIIDRA demand growth. Oncology Oncology product sales increased 14% to $71 million, with growth driven by increased demand for ONIVYDE in international markets. 1. Royalties and other revenues (in millions) Revenue Year on year reported growth Royalties $ 59.7 -47% Other revenues 51.2 +25% Royalties and other revenues $ 110.9 -28% Royalties and other revenues decreased 28% primarily due to lower SENSIPAR royalties and the reclassification of ADDERALL XR from royalty revenue to product sales and other changes required under the new revenue accounting standard. 1. Financial details Cost of sales (in millions) Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Cost of sales (U.S. GAAP) $1,108.3 $1,108.9 Expense related to the unwind of inventory fair value adjustments (5.8) (145.0) Depreciation (66.1) (67.0) Non GAAP cost of sales $1,036.4 $ 896.9 U.S. GAAP cost of sales as a percentage of total revenues 28% 30% Non GAAP cost of sales as a percentage of total revenues 26% 24% Cost of sales as a percentage of total revenues decreased by 2% to 28%, primarily due to lower expense related to the unwind of inventory fair value adjustments. Non GAAP cost of sales as a percentage of total revenues increased 2% to 26%, primarily due to lower gross margins as Q2 2017 reflected favorability from the timing of changes in the costs to manufacture certain products. R&D (in millions) Q2 2018 Q2 2017 R&D (U.S. GAAP) $427.6 $542.4 Impairment of IPR&D intangible assets (10.0) (20.0) Costs relating to license arrangements - (123.7) Depreciation (9.7) (12.8) Non GAAP R&D $407.9 $385.9 U.S. GAAP R&D as a percentage of total revenues 11% 14% Non GAAP R&D as a percentage of total revenues 10% 10% R&D decreased by $115 million, or 21%, as Q2 2017 included significant milestone and upfront payments associated with license arrangements that did not recur in Q2 2018. This resulted in a decrease of R&D as a percentage of total revenues. Non GAAP R&D increased by $22 million, or 6%, primarily due to continued investment in late stage and launch programs. Non GAAP R&D as a percentage of total revenues remained consistent with Q2 2017. SG&A (in millions) Q2 2018 Q2 2017 SG&A (U.S. GAAP) $907.7 $899.1 Legal and litigation costs - (7.6) Depreciation (59.2) (40.9) Non GAAP SG&A $848.5 $850.6 U.S. GAAP SG&A as a percentage of total revenues 23% 24% Non GAAP SG&A as a percentage of total revenues 22% 23% SG&A increased by $9 million, or 1%, primarily due to increased depreciation resulting from additional assets placed in service, partially offset by benefits from on-going cost reduction initiatives and operating synergies. Non GAAP SG&A decreased by $2 million, or less than 1%. Non GAAP SG&A as a percentage of total revenues decreased by 1% due to benefits from on-going cost reduction initiatives and operating synergies. Amortization of acquired intangible assets In Q2 2018, Shire recorded amortization of acquired intangible assets of $458 million (Q2 2017: $434 million), as the increase was primarily related to the acceleration of CINRYZE amortization with the expected launch of lanadelumab (SHP643), subject to regulatory approval. Integration and acquisition costs In Q2 2018, Shire recorded integration and acquisition costs of $179 million, primarily related to investment banking and third party professional fees related to the proposed Takeda and Servier transactions, integration costs related to Baxalta, and change in fair value of contingent consideration, primarily related to lanadelumab (SHP643), which was acquired from Dyax in 2016. In Q2 2017, Shire recorded integration and acquisition costs of $344 million, which included integration costs of $193 million, primarily related to Baxalta, including employee severance and acceleration of stock compensation, third party professional fees, and expenses associated with facility consolidations. Additionally, integration and acquisition costs included a net charge of $151 million, relating to the change in fair value of contingent consideration, primarily related to lanadelumab (SHP643), which was acquired from Dyax in 2016. Other expense, net (in millions) Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Other expense, net (U.S. GAAP) $(96.0) $(137.7) Amortization of one-time upfront borrowing costs for Baxalta and Dyax 0.6 1.7 Gain on sale of non-core investments - (13.2) Fair value adjustment for joint venture net written option 5.0 - Non GAAP other expense, net $(90.4) $(149.2) Other expense, net decreased by $42 million, primarily due to unrealized gains in equity investments and lower interest expense resulting from debt paydown, partially offset by net losses on foreign exchange revaluations on balance sheet exposures. Non GAAP Other expense, net decreased by $59 million, primarily due to the reasons discussed above. Taxation (in millions) Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Income tax expense (U.S. GAAP) $(124.4) $ (24.3) Other Non GAAP tax adjustments (96.9) (187.6) Non GAAP income tax expense $(221.3) $(211.9) U.S. GAAP effective tax rate 17% 9% Non GAAP effective tax rate 16% 16% The effective tax rate on U.S. GAAP income in Q2 2018 was 17% (Q2 2017: 9%) and on a Non GAAP basis was 16% (Q2 2017: 16%). The effective rate in Q2 2018 on U.S. GAAP income from continuing operations has been affected by certain provisions of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Act) passed in December 2017, which enacts a U.S. federal tax rate of 21% along with anti-deferral provisions, new limitations on certain deductions required under the Tax Act, and reductions in the quantum of and tax benefit associated with U.S. integration costs over the prior year. This increased the effective tax rate for Q2 2018 as compared to Q2 2017. 