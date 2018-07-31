Log in
4334.5 GBp   +0.51%
01:18pSHIRE : Delivers Q2 2018 Product Sales Growth of 6% and Continued Re..
PU
01:16pSHIRE PLC SHIRE : 2nd Quarter Results -8-
DJ
01:16pSHIRE PLC SHIRE : 2nd Quarter Results -7-
DJ
Shire plc Shire Plc : 2nd Quarter Results -3-

07/31/2018 | 01:16pm CEST
Established Brands     165.7             52.8     218.5   -36%          -36% 
 
Ophthalmics             99.2              1.1     100.3   +75%          +75% 
 
Oncology                47.9             23.1      71.0   +14%          +11% 
 
Total product 
 sales              $2,450.2    $     1,358.4  $3,808.6    +6%           +4% 
 
 
 
   (1) Other Neuroscience includes INTUNIV, EQUASYM, and BUCCOLAM. 
 
   (2) Other Internal Medicine includes AGRYLIN, PLENADREN, and RESOLOR. 
 
   (3) Other Established Brands includes FOSRENOL and CARBATROL. 
 
 
 
   Immunology 
 
   Immunology product sales were $1,150 million in Q2 2018. Immunoglobulin 
therapies growth of 20% was primarily driven by increased demand for 
subcutaneous and intravenous brands, and timing of large orders in 
international markets. HAE product sales were up 9% driven by stocking 
for both CINRYZE and FIRAZYR, as well as FIRAZYR demand growth, 
partially offset by a decline in CINRYZE demand due to a competitor 
launch. Bio therapeutics sales were unchanged year over year as 
increased demand was offset by large order phasing in international 
markets. 
 
 
 
   Hematology 
 
   Hematology product sales were $951 million in Q2 2018. Sales of our 
inhibitor therapies declined 7% due to new competition, while sales of 
our hemophilia therapies were flat. 
 
 
 
   Neuroscience 
 
   Neuroscience product sales were $694 million in Q2 2018. VYVANSE product 
sales increased 7%, due to a U.S. price increase and continued growth in 
our international markets. 
 
 
 
   Genetic Diseases 
 
   Genetic Diseases product sales increased 6% to $392 million, driven by 
favorable foreign exchange rates and increased sales for ELAPRASE 
primarily in our international markets. 
 
 
 
   Internal Medicine 
 
   Internal Medicine product sales increased 61% to $233 million, driven by 
strong demand growth for GATTEX/REVESTIVE and NATPARA/NATPAR, and to a 
lesser extent, stocking. 
 
 
 
   Established Brands 
 
   Established Brands product sales were $219 million, declining 36% due to 
generic competition for LIALDA/MEZAVANT, which began in the second half 
of 2017. 
 
 
 
   Ophthalmics 
 
   Ophthalmics product sales increased 75% to $100 million due to strong 
XIIDRA demand growth. 
 
 
 
   Oncology 
 
   Oncology product sales increased 14% to $71 million, with growth driven 
by increased demand for ONIVYDE in international markets. 
 
 
 
 
   1. Royalties and other revenues 
 
 
 
 
(in millions) 
                                Revenue    Year on year reported growth 
 
Royalties                       $   59.7                -47% 
Other revenues                      51.2                +25% 
Royalties and other revenues    $  110.9                -28% 
 
 
 
 
 
   Royalties and other revenues decreased 28% primarily due to lower 
SENSIPAR royalties and the reclassification of ADDERALL XR from royalty 
revenue to product sales and other changes required under the new 
revenue accounting standard. 
 
 
 
 
   1. Financial details 
 
 
   Cost of sales 
 
 
 
 
(in millions)                                             Q2 2018          Q2 2017 
Cost of sales (U.S. GAAP)                               $1,108.3      $1,108.9 
Expense related to the unwind of inventory fair value 
 adjustments                                                (5.8)       (145.0) 
Depreciation                                               (66.1)        (67.0) 
Non GAAP cost of sales                                  $1,036.4      $  896.9 
U.S. GAAP cost of sales as a percentage of total 
 revenues                                                     28%           30% 
Non GAAP cost of sales as a percentage of total 
 revenues                                                     26%           24% 
 
 
 
 
 
   Cost of sales as a percentage of total revenues decreased by 2% to 28%, 
primarily due to lower expense related to the unwind of inventory fair 
value adjustments. 
 
 
 
   Non GAAP cost of sales as a percentage of total revenues increased 2% to 
26%, primarily due to lower gross margins as Q2 2017 reflected 
favorability from the timing of changes in the costs to manufacture 
certain products. 
 
 
 
   R&D 
 
 
 
 
(in millions)                                      Q2 2018       Q2 2017 
R&D (U.S. GAAP)                                   $427.6      $542.4 
Impairment of IPR&D intangible assets              (10.0)      (20.0) 
Costs relating to license arrangements                 -      (123.7) 
Depreciation                                        (9.7)      (12.8) 
Non GAAP R&D                                      $407.9      $385.9 
U.S. GAAP R&D as a percentage of total revenues       11%         14% 
Non GAAP R&D as a percentage of total revenues        10%         10% 
 
 
 
 
 
   R&D decreased by $115 million, or 21%, as Q2 2017 included significant 
milestone and upfront payments associated with license arrangements that 
did not recur in Q2 2018. This resulted in a decrease of R&D as a 
percentage of total revenues. 
 
 
 
   Non GAAP R&D increased by $22 million, or 6%, primarily due to continued 
investment in late stage and launch programs. Non GAAP R&D as a 
percentage of total revenues remained consistent with Q2 2017. 
 
 
 
   SG&A 
 
 
 
 
(in millions)                                      Q2 2018       Q2 2017 
SG&A (U.S. GAAP)                                  $907.7      $899.1 
Legal and litigation costs                             -        (7.6) 
Depreciation                                       (59.2)      (40.9) 
Non GAAP SG&A                                     $848.5      $850.6 
U.S. GAAP SG&A as a percentage of total revenues      23%         24% 
Non GAAP SG&A as a percentage of total revenues       22%         23% 
 
 
 
 
 
   SG&A increased by $9 million, or 1%, primarily due to increased 
depreciation resulting from additional assets placed in service, 
partially offset by benefits from on-going cost reduction initiatives 
and operating synergies. 
 
 
 
   Non GAAP SG&A decreased by $2 million, or less than 1%. Non GAAP SG&A as 
a percentage of total revenues decreased by 1% due to benefits from 
on-going cost reduction initiatives and operating synergies. 
 
 
 
   Amortization of acquired intangible assets 
 
 
 
   In Q2 2018, Shire recorded amortization of acquired intangible assets of 
$458 million (Q2 2017: $434 million), as the increase was primarily 
related to the acceleration of CINRYZE amortization with the expected 
launch of lanadelumab (SHP643), subject to regulatory approval. 
 
 
 
   Integration and acquisition costs 
 
 
 
   In Q2 2018, Shire recorded integration and acquisition costs of $179 
million, primarily related to investment banking and third party 
professional fees related to the proposed Takeda and Servier 
transactions, integration costs related to Baxalta, and change in fair 
value of contingent consideration, primarily related to lanadelumab 
(SHP643), which was acquired from Dyax in 2016. 
 
 
 
   In Q2 2017, Shire recorded integration and acquisition costs of $344 
million, which included integration costs of $193 million, primarily 
related to Baxalta, including employee severance and acceleration of 
stock compensation, third party professional fees, and expenses 
associated with facility consolidations. Additionally, integration and 
acquisition costs included a net charge of $151 million, relating to the 
change in fair value of contingent consideration, primarily related to 
lanadelumab (SHP643), which was acquired from Dyax in 2016. 
 
 
 
   Other expense, net 
 
 
 
 
(in millions)                                          Q2 2018     Q2 2017 
Other expense, net (U.S. GAAP)                         $(96.0)  $(137.7) 
Amortization of one-time upfront borrowing costs for 
 Baxalta and Dyax                                         0.6       1.7 
Gain on sale of non-core investments                        -     (13.2) 
Fair value adjustment for joint venture net written 
 option                                                   5.0         - 
Non GAAP other expense, net                            $(90.4)  $(149.2) 
 
 
 
 
 
   Other expense, net decreased by $42 million, primarily due to unrealized 
gains in equity investments and lower interest expense resulting from 
debt paydown, partially offset by net losses on foreign exchange 
revaluations on balance sheet exposures. 
 
 
 
   Non GAAP Other expense, net decreased by $59 million, primarily due to 
the reasons discussed above. 
 
 
 
   Taxation 
 
 
 
 
(in millions)                      Q2 2018        Q2 2017 
Income tax expense (U.S. GAAP)   $(124.4)     $ (24.3) 
Other Non GAAP tax adjustments     (96.9)      (187.6) 
Non GAAP income tax expense      $(221.3)     $(211.9) 
U.S. GAAP effective tax rate          17%           9% 
Non GAAP effective tax rate           16%          16% 
 
 
 
 
 
   The effective tax rate on U.S. GAAP income in Q2 2018 was 17% (Q2 2017: 
9%) and on a Non GAAP basis was 16% (Q2 2017: 16%). 
 
 
 
   The effective rate in Q2 2018 on U.S. GAAP income from continuing 
operations has been affected by certain provisions of the U.S. Tax Cuts 
and Jobs Act (Tax Act) passed in December 2017, which enacts a U.S. 
federal tax rate of 21% along with anti-deferral provisions, new 
limitations on certain deductions required under the Tax Act, and 
reductions in the quantum of and tax benefit associated with U.S. 
integration costs over the prior year. This increased the effective tax 
rate for Q2 2018 as compared to Q2 2017. 
 
 
 
   FINANCIAL INFORMATION 
 
 
 
   TABLE OF CONTENTS 
 
 
 
 
                                                            Page 
 
Unaudited U.S. GAAP Consolidated Balance Sheets               13 
 
Unaudited U.S. GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations     14 
 
Unaudited U.S. GAAP Consolidated Statements of Cash 
 Flows                                                        16 
 
Selected Notes to the Unaudited U.S. GAAP Financial 
 Statements 
(1) Earnings per share                                        18 
(2) Analysis of revenues                                      19

