Shire plc Shire Plc : 2nd Quarter Results -4

Non GAAP reconciliations 20 Unaudited U.S. GAAP Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions, except par value of shares) June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 259.7 $ 472.4 Restricted cash 35.0 39.4 Accounts receivable, net 3,005.1 3,009.8 Inventories 3,353.3 3,291.5 Held for sale and other current assets 3,135.3 795.3 Total current assets 9,788.4 7,608.4 Non-current assets: Investments 527.8 241.1 Property, plant and equipment (PP&E), net 6,426.6 6,635.4 Goodwill 19,043.7 19,831.7 Intangible assets, net 30,110.5 33,046.1 Deferred tax asset 158.3 188.8 Other non-current assets 166.8 205.4 Total assets $66,222.1 $67,756.9 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,888.5 $ 4,184.5 Short term borrowings and capital leases 1,192.9 2,788.7 Other current liabilities 1,225.9 908.8 Total current liabilities 6,307.3 7,882.0 Non-current liabilities: Long term borrowings and capital leases 16,722.0 16,752.4 Deferred tax liability 4,367.3 4,748.2 Other non-current liabilities 2,065.1 2,197.9 Total liabilities 29,461.7 31,580.5 Equity: Common stock of 5p par value; 1,500 shares authorized; and 921.4 shares issued and outstanding (2017: 1,500 shares authorized; and 917.1 shares issued and outstanding) 81.9 81.6 Additional paid-in capital 25,296.4 25,082.2 Treasury stock: 8.1 shares (2017: 8.4 shares) (275.1) (283.0) Accumulated other comprehensive income 727.6 1,375.0 Retained earnings 10,929.6 9,920.6 Total equity 36,760.4 36,176.4 Total liabilities and equity $66,222.1 $67,756.9 Unaudited U.S. GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions) 3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues: Product sales $3,808.6 $3,591.8 $7,445.7 $7,004.1 Royalties and other revenues 110.9 154.0 239.5 314.0 Total revenues 3,919.5 3,745.8 7,685.2 7,318.1 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 1,108.3 1,108.9 2,240.7 2,435.9 Research and development 427.6 542.4 832.8 921.7 Selling, general and administrative 907.7 899.1 1,712.5 1,788.0 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 457.6 434.1 941.6 798.1 Integration and acquisition costs 179.3 343.7 419.0 459.7 Reorganization costs 8.8 13.6 14.1 19.1 Loss/(gain) on sale of product rights - 4.8 - (0.7) Total operating expenses 3,089.3 3,346.6 6,160.7 6,421.8 Operating income from continuing operations 830.2 399.2 1,524.5 896.3 Interest income 0.9 1.1 3.5 4.2 Interest expense (125.9) (141.3) (252.9) (283.6) Other income, net 29.0 2.5 52.2 7.0 Total other expense, net (96.0) (137.7) (197.2) (272.4) Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in earnings of equity method investees 734.2 261.5 1,327.3 623.9 Income taxes (124.4) (24.3) (167.7) (31.1) Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes 5.7 4.3 6.5 3.5 Income from continuing operations, net of taxes 615.5 241.5 1,166.1 596.3 (Loss)/gain from discontinued operations, net of taxes - (1.2) - 19.0 Net income $ 615.5 $ 240.3 $1,166.1 $ 615.3 Unaudited U.S. GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations (continued) (in millions, except per share amounts) 3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Earnings per Ordinary Share - basic Earnings from continuing operations $ 0.67 $ 0.27 $ 1.28 $ 0.66 Earnings from discontinued operations - - - 0.02 Earnings per Ordinary Share - basic $ 0.67 $ 0.27 $ 1.28 $ 0.68 Earnings per ADS - basic $ 2.02 $ 0.80 $ 3.84 $ 2.04 Earnings per Ordinary Share - diluted Earnings from continuing operations $ 0.67 $ 0.26 $ 1.27 $ 0.65 Earnings from discontinued operations - - - 0.02 Earnings per Ordinary Share - diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.26 $ 1.27 $ 0.67 Earnings per ADS - diluted $ 2.01 $ 0.79 $ 3.82 $ 2.02 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 912.6 906.4 911.0 905.3 Diluted 917.5 912.7 914.8 912.3 Unaudited U.S. GAAP Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) 3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $615.5 $ 240.3 $1,166.1 $ 615.3 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 592.6 554.8 1,216.8 1,041.7 Share based compensation 45.9 53.7 86.9 106.4 Expense related to the unwind of inventory fair value adjustments 5.8 145.0 39.3 625.4 Change in deferred taxes (154.5) (157.8) (204.9) (293.3) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 27.0 151.2 45.9 147.7 Impairment of PP&E and intangible assets 15.8 53.6 153.3 53.6 Other, net (60.7) (8.4) (47.1) 21.6 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease/(increase) in accounts receivable 165.4 (146.2) (126.3) (181.5) (Decrease)/increase in sales deduction accrual (245.1) 39.6 37.5 57.1 Increase in inventory (129.6) (19.8) (169.8) (171.6) Decrease/(increase) in prepayments and other assets 75.2 90.4 (61.5) 104.6 (Decrease)/increase in accounts payable and other liabilities (13.7) 226.4 (186.3) (445.1) Net cash provided by operating activities 939.6 1,222.8 1,949.9 1,681.9 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of PP&E (183.5) (178.6) (361.3) (391.1) Proceeds from sale of investments - 40.6 - 40.6 Other, net (24.5) 2.0 (35.6) 3.2 Net cash used in investing activities (208.0) (136.0) (396.9) (347.3) Unaudited U.S. GAAP Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (continued) (in millions) 3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from revolving line of credit, long term

