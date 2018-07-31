Log in
SHIRE (SHP)
SHIRE : Delivers Q2 2018 Product Sales Growth of 6% and Continued Re..
PU
01:16pSHIRE PLC SHIRE : 2nd Quarter Results -8-
DJ
01:16pSHIRE PLC SHIRE : 2nd Quarter Results -7-
DJ
Shire plc Shire Plc : 2nd Quarter Results -4-

07/31/2018 | 01:16pm CEST
Non GAAP reconciliations                                      20 
 
 
   Unaudited U.S. GAAP Consolidated Balance Sheets 
 
   (in millions, except par value of shares) 
 
 
 
 
 
 
                                                                June 30,   December 31, 
                                                                  2018             2017 
ASSETS 
Current assets: 
Cash and cash equivalents                                      $   259.7   $   472.4 
Restricted cash                                                     35.0        39.4 
Accounts receivable, net                                         3,005.1     3,009.8 
Inventories                                                      3,353.3     3,291.5 
Held for sale and other current assets                           3,135.3       795.3 
Total current assets                                             9,788.4     7,608.4 
 
Non-current assets: 
Investments                                                        527.8       241.1 
Property, plant and equipment (PP&E), net                        6,426.6     6,635.4 
Goodwill                                                        19,043.7    19,831.7 
Intangible assets, net                                          30,110.5    33,046.1 
Deferred tax asset                                                 158.3       188.8 
Other non-current assets                                           166.8       205.4 
 
Total assets                                                   $66,222.1   $67,756.9 
 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 
Current liabilities: 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses                          $ 3,888.5   $ 4,184.5 
Short term borrowings and capital leases                         1,192.9     2,788.7 
Other current liabilities                                        1,225.9       908.8 
Total current liabilities                                        6,307.3     7,882.0 
 
Non-current liabilities: 
Long term borrowings and capital leases                         16,722.0    16,752.4 
Deferred tax liability                                           4,367.3     4,748.2 
Other non-current liabilities                                    2,065.1     2,197.9 
 
Total liabilities                                               29,461.7    31,580.5 
 
Equity: 
Common stock of 5p par value; 1,500 shares authorized; 
 and 921.4 shares issued and outstanding (2017: 1,500 
 shares authorized; and 917.1 shares issued and outstanding)        81.9        81.6 
Additional paid-in capital                                      25,296.4    25,082.2 
Treasury stock: 8.1 shares (2017: 8.4 shares)                     (275.1)     (283.0) 
Accumulated other comprehensive income                             727.6     1,375.0 
Retained earnings                                               10,929.6     9,920.6 
Total equity                                                    36,760.4    36,176.4 
 
Total liabilities and equity                                   $66,222.1   $67,756.9 
 
 
   Unaudited U.S. GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations 
 
   (in millions) 
 
 
 
 
 
 
                                                        3 months ended June 30,   6 months ended June 30, 
                                                            2018        2017         2018             2017 
 
Revenues: 
Product sales                                           $3,808.6      $3,591.8   $7,445.7      $7,004.1 
Royalties and other revenues                               110.9         154.0      239.5         314.0 
Total revenues                                           3,919.5       3,745.8    7,685.2       7,318.1 
 
Costs and expenses: 
Cost of sales                                            1,108.3       1,108.9    2,240.7       2,435.9 
Research and development                                   427.6         542.4      832.8         921.7 
Selling, general and administrative                        907.7         899.1    1,712.5       1,788.0 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets                 457.6         434.1      941.6         798.1 
Integration and acquisition costs                          179.3         343.7      419.0         459.7 
Reorganization costs                                         8.8          13.6       14.1          19.1 
Loss/(gain) on sale of product rights                          -           4.8          -          (0.7) 
Total operating expenses                                 3,089.3       3,346.6    6,160.7       6,421.8 
 
Operating income from continuing operations                830.2         399.2    1,524.5         896.3 
 
Interest income                                              0.9           1.1        3.5           4.2 
Interest expense                                          (125.9)       (141.3)    (252.9)       (283.6) 
Other income, net                                           29.0           2.5       52.2           7.0 
Total other expense, net                                   (96.0)       (137.7)    (197.2)       (272.4) 
 
Income from continuing operations before income taxes 
 and equity in earnings of equity method investees         734.2         261.5    1,327.3         623.9 
Income taxes                                              (124.4)        (24.3)    (167.7)        (31.1) 
Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net 
 of taxes                                                    5.7           4.3        6.5           3.5 
Income from continuing operations, net of taxes            615.5         241.5    1,166.1         596.3 
 
(Loss)/gain from discontinued operations, net of taxes         -          (1.2)         -          19.0 
 
Net income                                              $  615.5      $  240.3   $1,166.1      $  615.3 
 
 
 
 
   Unaudited U.S. GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations (continued) 
 
   (in millions, except per share amounts) 
 
 
 
 
 
 
               3 months ended June 30,   6 months ended June 30, 
                  2018         2017        2018          2017 
Earnings per 
Ordinary 
Share - 
basic 
Earnings from 
 continuing 
 operations      $    0.67   $    0.27    $    1.28   $     0.66 
Earnings from 
 discontinued 
 operations              -           -            -         0.02 
Earnings per 
 Ordinary 
 Share - 
 basic           $    0.67   $    0.27    $    1.28   $     0.68 
Earnings per 
 ADS - basic     $    2.02   $    0.80    $    3.84   $     2.04 
 
Earnings per 
Ordinary 
Share - 
diluted 
Earnings from 
 continuing 
 operations      $    0.67   $    0.26    $    1.27   $     0.65 
Earnings from 
 discontinued 
 operations              -           -            -         0.02 
Earnings per 
 Ordinary 
 Share - 
 diluted         $    0.67   $    0.26    $    1.27   $     0.67 
Earnings per 
 ADS - 
 diluted         $    2.01   $    0.79    $    3.82   $     2.02 
 
Weighted 
average 
number of 
shares: 
Basic                912.6       906.4        911.0        905.3 
Diluted              917.5       912.7        914.8        912.3 
 
 
   Unaudited U.S. GAAP Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
 
   (in millions) 
 
 
 
 
 
 
                                                            3 months ended June 
                                                                    30,            6 months ended June 30, 
                                                              2018        2017       2018             2017 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: 
Net income                                                 $615.5       $  240.3   $1,166.1    $  615.3 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided 
 by operating activities: 
Depreciation and amortization                               592.6          554.8    1,216.8     1,041.7 
Share based compensation                                     45.9           53.7       86.9       106.4 
Expense related to the unwind of inventory fair value 
 adjustments                                                  5.8          145.0       39.3       625.4 
Change in deferred taxes                                   (154.5)        (157.8)    (204.9)     (293.3) 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration             27.0          151.2       45.9       147.7 
Impairment of PP&E and intangible assets                     15.8           53.6      153.3        53.6 
Other, net                                                  (60.7)          (8.4)     (47.1)       21.6 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities: 
Decrease/(increase) in accounts receivable                  165.4         (146.2)    (126.3)     (181.5) 
(Decrease)/increase in sales deduction accrual             (245.1)          39.6       37.5        57.1 
Increase in inventory                                      (129.6)         (19.8)    (169.8)     (171.6) 
Decrease/(increase) in prepayments and other assets          75.2           90.4      (61.5)      104.6 
(Decrease)/increase in accounts payable and other 
 liabilities                                                (13.7)         226.4     (186.3)     (445.1) 
Net cash provided by operating activities                   939.6        1,222.8    1,949.9     1,681.9 
 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: 
Purchases of PP&E                                          (183.5)        (178.6)    (361.3)     (391.1) 
Proceeds from sale of investments                               -           40.6          -        40.6 
Other, net                                                  (24.5)           2.0      (35.6)        3.2 
Net cash used in investing activities                      (208.0)        (136.0)    (396.9)     (347.3) 
 
 
 
 
   Unaudited U.S. GAAP Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (continued) 
 
   (in millions) 
 
 
 
 
 
 
                                                                3 months ended June 30,    6 months ended June 30, 
                                                                   2018         2017          2018             2017 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: 
Proceeds from revolving line of credit, long term

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

07-31-18 0715ET

