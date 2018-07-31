Shire plc Shire Plc : 2nd Quarter Results -5

and short term borrowings 2,227.0 710.0 2,650.3 2,111.9
Repayment of revolving line of credit, long term and
short term borrowings (2,822.9) (1,702.2) (4,262.3) (3,527.9)
Payment of dividend (276.6) (234.7) (276.6) (234.7)
Proceeds from issuance of stock for share-based compensation
arrangements 93.2 37.4 133.7 79.5
Other, net (0.4) (3.9) (6.9) (24.0)
Net cash used in financing activities (779.7) (1,193.4) (1,761.8) (1,595.2)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and
cash equivalents (10.4) 1.4 (8.3) 4.1
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted
cash (58.5) (105.2) (217.1) (256.5)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning
of period 353.2 403.1 511.8 554.4
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end
of period $ 294.7 $ 297.9 $ 294.7 $ 297.9
Selected Notes to the Unaudited U.S. GAAP Financial Statements
1. Earnings Per Share (EPS)
(in millions)
3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30,
2018 2017 2018 2017
Income from
continuing
operations $ 615.5 $ 241.5 $ 1,166.1 $ 596.3
(Loss)/gain
from
discontinued
operations - (1.2) - 19.0
Numerator for
EPS $ 615.5 $ 240.3 $ 1,166.1 $ 615.3
Weighted
average
number of
shares:
Basic 912.6 906.4 911.0 905.3
Effect of
dilutive
shares:
Share based
awards to
employees 4.9 6.3 3.8 7.0
Diluted 917.5 912.7 914.8 912.3
The share equivalents not included in the calculation of the diluted
weighted average number of shares are shown below:
Share based awards to employees 14.4 13.2 15.2 10.3
2. Analysis of revenues
(2) Analysis of revenues
(in millions)
3 months ended 6 months ended June
June 30, 30,
2018 2017 2018 2017
Product sales by
franchise
IMMUNOGLOBULIN
THERAPIES $ 612.1 $ 510.5 $1,170.0 $1,008.8
HEREDITARY
ANGIOEDEMA 365.2 333.9 734.0 700.0
BIO THERAPEUTICS 172.2 172.2 371.4 350.1
Immunology 1,149.5 1,016.6 2,275.4 2,058.9
HEMOPHILIA 746.7 743.9 1,489.5 1,394.3
INHIBITOR
THERAPIES 204.3 220.7 414.1 441.2
Hematology 951.0 964.6 1,903.6 1,835.5
VYVANSE 556.0 518.2 1,184.8 1,081.9
ADDERALL XR 79.8 71.4 155.8 136.3
MYDAYIS 16.6 15.7 21.1 15.7
Other
Neuroscience 41.3 30.1 76.7 54.8
Neuroscience 693.7 635.4 1,438.4 1,288.7
ELAPRASE 176.5 161.0 294.9 301.6
REPLAGAL 125.6 122.1 249.8 231.8
VPRIV 89.6 87.9 179.5 167.7
Genetic Diseases 391.7 371.0 724.2 701.1
GATTEX/REVESTIVE 133.5 75.3 229.7 144.3
NATPARA/NATPAR 64.8 34.5 109.8 64.2
Other Internal
Medicine 34.6 35.3 72.3 68.6
Internal Medicine 232.9 145.1 411.8 277.1
LIALDA/MEZAVANT 105.9 207.8 167.9 382.9
PENTASA 77.5 83.3 149.9 152.4
Other Established
Brands 35.1 48.1 74.2 90.7
Established
Brands 218.5 339.2 392.0 626.0
Ophthalmics 100.3 57.4 162.4 96.0
Oncology 71.0 62.5 137.9 120.8
Total product
sales 3,808.6 3,591.8 7,445.7 7,004.1
Royalties and
other revenues
Royalties 59.7 113.2 130.3 218.3
Other revenues 51.2 40.8 109.2 95.7
Total royalties
and other
revenues 110.9 154.0 239.5 314.0
Total revenues $3,919.5 $3,745.8 $7,685.2 $7,318.1
Non GAAP reconciliations
(in millions)
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income to Non GAAP EBITDA and Non GAAP
operating income:
3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30,
2018 2017 2018 2017
U.S. GAAP net income $ 615.5 $ 240.3 $1,166.1 $ 615.3
Add back/(deduct):
Loss/(gain) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - 1.2 - (19.0)
Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net
of taxes (5.7) (4.3) (6.5) (3.5)
Income taxes 124.4 24.3 167.7 31.1
Other expense, net 96.0 137.7 197.2 272.4
U.S. GAAP operating income from continuing operations 830.2 399.2 1,524.5 896.3
Add back/(deduct) Non GAAP adjustments:
Expense related to the unwind of inventory fair value
adjustments 5.8 145.0 39.3 625.4
One-time employee related costs - - - (4.0)
Impairment of acquired intangible assets 10.0 20.0 10.0 20.0
Costs relating to license arrangements - 123.7 10.0 123.7
Legal and litigation costs - 7.6 - 7.6
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 457.6 434.1 941.6 798.1
Integration and acquisition costs 179.3 343.7 419.0 459.7
Reorganization costs 8.8 13.6 14.1 19.1
Loss/(gain) on sale of product rights - 4.8 - (0.7)
Depreciation 135.0 120.7 275.2 243.6
Non GAAP EBITDA 1,626.7 1,612.4 3,233.7 3,188.8
Depreciation (135.0) (120.7) (275.2) (243.6)
Non GAAP operating income $1,491.7 $1,491.7 $2,958.5 $2,945.2
Net income margin(1) 16% 6% 15% 8%
Non GAAP EBITDA margin(2) 42% 43% 42% 44%
(1) Net income as a percentage of total revenues.
(2) Non GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP gross margin to Non GAAP gross margin:
3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30,
2018 2017 2018 2017
U.S. GAAP total revenues $3,919.5 $3,745.8 $7,685.2 $7,318.1
Cost of sales (U.S. GAAP) (1,108.3) (1,108.9) (2,240.7) (2,435.9)
U.S. GAAP gross margin(1) 2,811.2 2,636.9 5,444.5 4,882.2
Add back Non GAAP adjustments:
Expense related to the unwind of inventory fair value
adjustments 5.8 145.0 39.3 625.4
Depreciation 66.1 67.0 138.8 139.1
Non GAAP gross margin $2,883.1 $2,848.9 $5,622.6 $5,646.7
U.S. GAAP gross margin (1)(2) 71.7% 70.4% 70.8% 66.7%
Non GAAP gross margin (2) 73.6% 76.1% 73.2% 77.2%
(1) U.S. GAAP gross margin excludes amortization of
acquired intangible assets.
(2) U.S. GAAP gross margin as a percentage of total
revenues. Non GAAP gross margin as a percentage of
total revenues.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income to Non GAAP net income:
6 months ended June
3 months ended June 30, 30,
2018 2017 2018 2017
U.S. GAAP net income $ 615.5 $ 240.3 $1,166.1 $ 615.3
Expense related to the unwind of inventory fair value
adjustments 5.8 145.0 39.3 625.4
One-time employee related costs - - - (4.0)
Impairment of acquired intangible assets 10.0 20.0 10.0 20.0
