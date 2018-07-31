Shire plc Shire Plc : 2nd Quarter Results -5

and short term borrowings 2,227.0 710.0 2,650.3 2,111.9 Repayment of revolving line of credit, long term and short term borrowings (2,822.9) (1,702.2) (4,262.3) (3,527.9) Payment of dividend (276.6) (234.7) (276.6) (234.7) Proceeds from issuance of stock for share-based compensation arrangements 93.2 37.4 133.7 79.5 Other, net (0.4) (3.9) (6.9) (24.0) Net cash used in financing activities (779.7) (1,193.4) (1,761.8) (1,595.2) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (10.4) 1.4 (8.3) 4.1 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (58.5) (105.2) (217.1) (256.5) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 353.2 403.1 511.8 554.4 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 294.7 $ 297.9 $ 294.7 $ 297.9 Selected Notes to the Unaudited U.S. GAAP Financial Statements 1. Earnings Per Share (EPS) (in millions) 3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Income from continuing operations $ 615.5 $ 241.5 $ 1,166.1 $ 596.3 (Loss)/gain from discontinued operations - (1.2) - 19.0 Numerator for EPS $ 615.5 $ 240.3 $ 1,166.1 $ 615.3 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 912.6 906.4 911.0 905.3 Effect of dilutive shares: Share based awards to employees 4.9 6.3 3.8 7.0 Diluted 917.5 912.7 914.8 912.3 The share equivalents not included in the calculation of the diluted weighted average number of shares are shown below: Share based awards to employees 14.4 13.2 15.2 10.3 Selected Notes to the Unaudited U.S. GAAP Financial Statements (2) Analysis of revenues (in millions) 3 months ended 6 months ended June June 30, 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Product sales by franchise IMMUNOGLOBULIN THERAPIES $ 612.1 $ 510.5 $1,170.0 $1,008.8 HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA 365.2 333.9 734.0 700.0 BIO THERAPEUTICS 172.2 172.2 371.4 350.1 Immunology 1,149.5 1,016.6 2,275.4 2,058.9 HEMOPHILIA 746.7 743.9 1,489.5 1,394.3 INHIBITOR THERAPIES 204.3 220.7 414.1 441.2 Hematology 951.0 964.6 1,903.6 1,835.5 VYVANSE 556.0 518.2 1,184.8 1,081.9 ADDERALL XR 79.8 71.4 155.8 136.3 MYDAYIS 16.6 15.7 21.1 15.7 Other Neuroscience 41.3 30.1 76.7 54.8 Neuroscience 693.7 635.4 1,438.4 1,288.7 ELAPRASE 176.5 161.0 294.9 301.6 REPLAGAL 125.6 122.1 249.8 231.8 VPRIV 89.6 87.9 179.5 167.7 Genetic Diseases 391.7 371.0 724.2 701.1 GATTEX/REVESTIVE 133.5 75.3 229.7 144.3 NATPARA/NATPAR 64.8 34.5 109.8 64.2 Other Internal Medicine 34.6 35.3 72.3 68.6 Internal Medicine 232.9 145.1 411.8 277.1 LIALDA/MEZAVANT 105.9 207.8 167.9 382.9 PENTASA 77.5 83.3 149.9 152.4 Other Established Brands 35.1 48.1 74.2 90.7 Established Brands 218.5 339.2 392.0 626.0 Ophthalmics 100.3 57.4 162.4 96.0 Oncology 71.0 62.5 137.9 120.8 Total product sales 3,808.6 3,591.8 7,445.7 7,004.1 Royalties and other revenues Royalties 59.7 113.2 130.3 218.3 Other revenues 51.2 40.8 109.2 95.7 Total royalties and other revenues 110.9 154.0 239.5 314.0 Total revenues $3,919.5 $3,745.8 $7,685.2 $7,318.1 Non GAAP reconciliations (in millions) Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income to Non GAAP EBITDA and Non GAAP operating income: 3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 U.S. GAAP net income $ 615.5 $ 240.3 $1,166.1 $ 615.3 Add back/(deduct): Loss/(gain) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - 1.2 - (19.0) Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes (5.7) (4.3) (6.5) (3.5) Income taxes 124.4 24.3 167.7 31.1 Other expense, net 96.0 137.7 197.2 272.4 U.S. GAAP operating income from continuing operations 830.2 399.2 1,524.5 896.3 Add back/(deduct) Non GAAP adjustments: Expense related to the unwind of inventory fair value adjustments 5.8 145.0 39.3 625.4 One-time employee related costs - - - (4.0) Impairment of acquired intangible assets 10.0 20.0 10.0 20.0 Costs relating to license arrangements - 123.7 10.0 123.7 Legal and litigation costs - 7.6 - 7.6 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 457.6 434.1 941.6 798.1 Integration and acquisition costs 179.3 343.7 419.0 459.7 Reorganization costs 8.8 13.6 14.1 19.1 Loss/(gain) on sale of product rights - 4.8 - (0.7) Depreciation 135.0 120.7 275.2 243.6 Non GAAP EBITDA 1,626.7 1,612.4 3,233.7 3,188.8 Depreciation (135.0) (120.7) (275.2) (243.6) Non GAAP operating income $1,491.7 $1,491.7 $2,958.5 $2,945.2 Net income margin(1) 16% 6% 15% 8% Non GAAP EBITDA margin(2) 42% 43% 42% 44% (1) Net income as a percentage of total revenues. (2) Non GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP gross margin to Non GAAP gross margin: 3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 U.S. GAAP total revenues $3,919.5 $3,745.8 $7,685.2 $7,318.1 Cost of sales (U.S. GAAP) (1,108.3) (1,108.9) (2,240.7) (2,435.9) U.S. GAAP gross margin(1) 2,811.2 2,636.9 5,444.5 4,882.2 Add back Non GAAP adjustments: Expense related to the unwind of inventory fair value adjustments 5.8 145.0 39.3 625.4 Depreciation 66.1 67.0 138.8 139.1 Non GAAP gross margin $2,883.1 $2,848.9 $5,622.6 $5,646.7 U.S. GAAP gross margin (1)(2) 71.7% 70.4% 70.8% 66.7% Non GAAP gross margin (2) 73.6% 76.1% 73.2% 77.2% (1) U.S. GAAP gross margin excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets. (2) U.S. GAAP gross margin as a percentage of total revenues. Non GAAP gross margin as a percentage of total revenues. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income to Non GAAP net income: 6 months ended June 3 months ended June 30, 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 U.S. GAAP net income $ 615.5 $ 240.3 $1,166.1 $ 615.3 Expense related to the unwind of inventory fair value adjustments 5.8 145.0 39.3 625.4 One-time employee related costs - - - (4.0) Impairment of acquired intangible assets 10.0 20.0 10.0 20.0

