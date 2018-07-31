Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 07/31 01:45:05 pm
4334.5 GBp   +0.51%
01:18pSHIRE : Delivers Q2 2018 Product Sales Growth of 6% and Continued Re..
PU
01:16pSHIRE PLC SHIRE : 2nd Quarter Results -8-
DJ
01:16pSHIRE PLC SHIRE : 2nd Quarter Results -7-
DJ
Shire plc Shire Plc : 2nd Quarter Results -5-

07/31/2018 | 01:16pm CEST
 and short term borrowings                                      2,227.0           710.0    2,650.3       2,111.9 
Repayment of revolving line of credit, long term and 
 short term borrowings                                         (2,822.9)       (1,702.2)  (4,262.3)     (3,527.9) 
Payment of dividend                                              (276.6)         (234.7)    (276.6)       (234.7) 
Proceeds from issuance of stock for share-based compensation 
 arrangements                                                      93.2            37.4      133.7          79.5 
Other, net                                                         (0.4)           (3.9)      (6.9)        (24.0) 
Net cash used in financing activities                            (779.7)       (1,193.4)  (1,761.8)     (1,595.2) 
 
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and 
 cash equivalents                                                 (10.4)            1.4       (8.3)          4.1 
 
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted 
 cash                                                             (58.5)         (105.2)    (217.1)       (256.5) 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning 
 of period                                                        353.2           403.1      511.8         554.4 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end 
 of period                                                     $  294.7       $   297.9   $  294.7      $  297.9 
 
 
   Selected Notes to the Unaudited U.S. GAAP Financial Statements 
 
 
 
 
   1. Earnings Per Share (EPS) 
 
 
   (in millions) 
 
 
 
 
 
 
               3 months ended June 30,   6 months ended June 30, 
                  2018         2017         2018            2017 
Income from 
 continuing 
 operations     $   615.5   $    241.5    $  1,166.1  $  596.3 
(Loss)/gain 
 from 
 discontinued 
 operations             -         (1.2)            -      19.0 
Numerator for 
 EPS            $   615.5   $    240.3    $  1,166.1  $  615.3 
 
Weighted 
average 
number of 
shares: 
Basic               912.6        906.4         911.0     905.3 
Effect of 
dilutive 
shares: 
Share based 
 awards to 
 employees            4.9          6.3           3.8       7.0 
Diluted             917.5        912.7         914.8     912.3 
 
 
 
 
   The share equivalents not included in the calculation of the diluted 
weighted average number of shares are shown below: 
 
 
 
 
Share based awards to employees   14.4  13.2  15.2  10.3 
 
 
   Selected Notes to the Unaudited U.S. GAAP Financial Statements 
 
 
 
   (2) Analysis of revenues 
 
   (in millions) 
 
 
 
 
                     3 months ended    6 months ended June 
                        June 30,               30, 
                     2018      2017      2018          2017 
Product sales by 
franchise 
 
IMMUNOGLOBULIN 
 THERAPIES         $  612.1  $  510.5  $1,170.0  $1,008.8 
HEREDITARY 
 ANGIOEDEMA           365.2     333.9     734.0     700.0 
BIO THERAPEUTICS      172.2     172.2     371.4     350.1 
Immunology          1,149.5   1,016.6   2,275.4   2,058.9 
 
HEMOPHILIA            746.7     743.9   1,489.5   1,394.3 
INHIBITOR 
 THERAPIES            204.3     220.7     414.1     441.2 
Hematology            951.0     964.6   1,903.6   1,835.5 
 
VYVANSE               556.0     518.2   1,184.8   1,081.9 
ADDERALL XR            79.8      71.4     155.8     136.3 
MYDAYIS                16.6      15.7      21.1      15.7 
Other 
 Neuroscience          41.3      30.1      76.7      54.8 
Neuroscience          693.7     635.4   1,438.4   1,288.7 
 
ELAPRASE              176.5     161.0     294.9     301.6 
REPLAGAL              125.6     122.1     249.8     231.8 
VPRIV                  89.6      87.9     179.5     167.7 
Genetic Diseases      391.7     371.0     724.2     701.1 
 
GATTEX/REVESTIVE      133.5      75.3     229.7     144.3 
NATPARA/NATPAR         64.8      34.5     109.8      64.2 
Other Internal 
 Medicine              34.6      35.3      72.3      68.6 
Internal Medicine     232.9     145.1     411.8     277.1 
 
LIALDA/MEZAVANT       105.9     207.8     167.9     382.9 
PENTASA                77.5      83.3     149.9     152.4 
Other Established 
 Brands                35.1      48.1      74.2      90.7 
Established 
 Brands               218.5     339.2     392.0     626.0 
 
Ophthalmics           100.3      57.4     162.4      96.0 
 
Oncology               71.0      62.5     137.9     120.8 
 
Total product 
 sales              3,808.6   3,591.8   7,445.7   7,004.1 
 
Royalties and 
other revenues 
 
Royalties              59.7     113.2     130.3     218.3 
Other revenues         51.2      40.8     109.2      95.7 
Total royalties 
 and other 
 revenues             110.9     154.0     239.5     314.0 
 
Total revenues     $3,919.5  $3,745.8  $7,685.2  $7,318.1 
 
 
 
 
 
 
   Non GAAP reconciliations 
 
   (in millions) 
 
 
 
   Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income to Non GAAP EBITDA and Non GAAP 
operating income: 
 
 
 
 
                                                         3 months ended June 30,     6 months ended June 30, 
                                                          2018          2017          2018          2017 
U.S. GAAP net income                                    $  615.5      $  240.3      $1,166.1      $  615.3 
Add back/(deduct): 
Loss/(gain) from discontinued operations, net of taxes         -           1.2             -         (19.0) 
Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net 
 of taxes                                                   (5.7)         (4.3)         (6.5)         (3.5) 
Income taxes                                               124.4          24.3         167.7          31.1 
Other expense, net                                          96.0         137.7         197.2         272.4 
U.S. GAAP operating income from continuing operations      830.2         399.2       1,524.5         896.3 
Add back/(deduct) Non GAAP adjustments: 
Expense related to the unwind of inventory fair value 
 adjustments                                                 5.8         145.0          39.3         625.4 
One-time employee related costs                                -             -             -          (4.0) 
Impairment of acquired intangible assets                    10.0          20.0          10.0          20.0 
Costs relating to license arrangements                         -         123.7          10.0         123.7 
Legal and litigation costs                                     -           7.6             -           7.6 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets                 457.6         434.1         941.6         798.1 
Integration and acquisition costs                          179.3         343.7         419.0         459.7 
Reorganization costs                                         8.8          13.6          14.1          19.1 
Loss/(gain) on sale of product rights                          -           4.8             -          (0.7) 
Depreciation                                               135.0         120.7         275.2         243.6 
Non GAAP EBITDA                                          1,626.7       1,612.4       3,233.7       3,188.8 
Depreciation                                              (135.0)       (120.7)       (275.2)       (243.6) 
Non GAAP operating income                               $1,491.7      $1,491.7      $2,958.5      $2,945.2 
Net income margin(1)                                          16%            6%           15%            8% 
Non GAAP EBITDA margin(2)                                     42%           43%           42%           44% 
(1) Net income as a percentage of total revenues. 
(2) Non GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. 
 
 
 
 
   Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP gross margin to Non GAAP gross margin: 
 
 
 
 
                                                         3 months ended June 30,     6 months ended June 30, 
                                                          2018          2017          2018          2017 
U.S. GAAP total revenues                                $3,919.5      $3,745.8      $7,685.2      $7,318.1 
Cost of sales (U.S. GAAP)                               (1,108.3)     (1,108.9)     (2,240.7)     (2,435.9) 
U.S. GAAP gross margin(1)                                2,811.2       2,636.9       5,444.5       4,882.2 
Add back Non GAAP adjustments: 
Expense related to the unwind of inventory fair value 
 adjustments                                                 5.8         145.0          39.3         625.4 
Depreciation                                                66.1          67.0         138.8         139.1 
Non GAAP gross margin                                   $2,883.1      $2,848.9      $5,622.6      $5,646.7 
 
U.S. GAAP gross margin (1)(2)                               71.7%         70.4%         70.8%         66.7% 
Non GAAP gross margin (2)                                   73.6%         76.1%         73.2%         77.2% 
(1) U.S. GAAP gross margin excludes amortization of 
 acquired intangible assets. 
(2) U.S. GAAP gross margin as a percentage of total 
 revenues. Non GAAP gross margin as a percentage of 
 total revenues. 
 
 
 
 
   Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income to Non GAAP net income: 
 
 
 
 
                                                                                  6 months ended June 
                                                        3 months ended June 30,           30, 
                                                            2018        2017       2018       2017 
U.S. GAAP net income                                    $  615.5      $  240.3   $1,166.1   $  615.3 
Expense related to the unwind of inventory fair value 
 adjustments                                                 5.8         145.0       39.3      625.4 
One-time employee related costs                                -             -          -       (4.0) 
Impairment of acquired intangible assets                    10.0          20.0       10.0       20.0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

07-31-18 0715ET

