Shire plc Shire Plc : 2nd Quarter Results -6

Costs relating to license arrangements - 123.7 10.0 123.7 Legal and litigation costs - 7.6 - 7.6 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 457.6 434.1 941.6 798.1 Integration and acquisition costs 179.3 343.7 419.0 459.7 Reorganization costs 8.8 13.6 14.1 19.1 Loss/(gain) on sale of product rights - 4.8 - (0.7) Amortization of one-time upfront borrowing costs for Baxalta and Dyax 0.6 1.7 2.3 3.5 Gain on sale of non-core investments - (13.2) - (13.2) Loss/(gain) from discontinued operations - 1.9 - (29.9) Fair value adjustment for joint venture net written option 5.0 - (3.0) - Non GAAP tax adjustments (96.9) (188.3) (240.4) (387.6) Non GAAP net income $1,185.7 $1,134.9 $2,359.0 $2,237.0 Non GAAP reconciliations (in millions, except per ADS amounts) Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per ADS to Non GAAP diluted earnings per ADS: 3 months ended 6 months ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per ADS $2.01 $0.79 $3.82 $2.02 Expense related to the unwind of inventory fair value adjustments 0.02 0.48 0.13 2.06 One-time employee related costs - - - (0.01) Impairment of acquired intangible assets 0.03 0.07 0.03 0.07 Costs relating to license arrangements - 0.41 0.03 0.41 Legal and litigation costs - 0.02 - 0.02 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1.50 1.42 3.10 2.62 Integration and acquisition costs 0.59 1.12 1.37 1.51 Reorganization costs 0.03 0.04 0.05 0.06 Loss/(gain) on sale of product rights - 0.02 - 0.00 Amortization of one-time upfront borrowing costs for Baxalta and Dyax 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 Gain on sale of non-core investments - (0.04) - (0.04) Loss/(gain) from discontinued operations - 0.01 - (0.10) Fair value adjustment for joint venture net written option 0.02 - (0.01) - Non GAAP tax adjustments (0.32) (0.62) (0.79) (1.27) Non GAAP diluted earnings per ADS $3.88 $3.73 $7.74 $7.36 Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities to Non GAAP free cash flow: 3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net cash provided by operating activities $939.6 $1,222.8 $1,949.9 $1,681.9 Capital expenditures (183.5) (178.6) (361.3) (391.1) Payments relating to license arrangements - 20.0 85.0 20.0 Non GAAP free cash flow $756.1 $1,064.2 $1,673.6 $1,310.8 Non GAAP net debt comprises: June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 259.7 $ 472.4 Long term borrowings (excluding capital leases) (16,383.2) (16,410.7) Short term borrowings (excluding capital leases) (1,184.6) (2,781.2) Capital leases (347.1) (349.2) Non GAAP net debt $ (17,655.2) $ (19,068.7) Non GAAP reconciliations (in millions, except per ADS amounts) Reconciliation of full year 2018 U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per ADS Outlook to Non GAAP diluted earnings per ADS Outlook(1) : Full Year 2018 Outlook Min Max U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per ADS $ 7.30 $ 7.90 Expense related to the unwind of inventory fair value adjustments 0.12 Legal and litigation costs 0.05 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6.60 Integration and acquisition costs 2.30 Reorganization costs 0.03 Costs relating to license arrangements 0.10 Non GAAP tax adjustments (1.60) Non GAAP diluted earnings per ADS $14.90 $15.50 (1) Does not take into account the sale of the Oncology franchise. NOTES TO EDITORS Stephen Williams, Deputy Company Secretary, is responsible for arranging the release of this announcement. Inside Information This announcement contains inside information. About Shire Shire is the global biotechnology leader serving patients with rare diseases and specialized conditions. We seek to push boundaries through discovering and delivering new possibilities for patient communities who often have few or no other champions. Relentlessly on the edge of what's next, we are serial innovators with a diverse pipeline offering fresh thinking and new hope. Serving patients and partnering with healthcare communities in over 100 countries, we strive to be part of the entire patient journey to enable earlier diagnosis, raise standards of care, accelerate access to treatment, and support patients. Our diverse portfolio of therapeutic areas includes Immunology, Hematology, Genetic Diseases, Neuroscience, Internal Medicine, Ophthalmics, and Oncology. Championing patients is our call to action - it brings the opportunity - and responsibility - to change people's lives. www.shire.com THE "SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995 Statements included herein that are not historical facts, including without limitation statements concerning future strategy, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, projected revenues, the anticipated timing of clinical trials and approvals for, and the commercial potential of, inline or pipeline products, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time. In the event such risks or uncertainties materialize, Shire's results could be materially adversely affected. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: -- Shire's products may not be a commercial success; -- increased pricing pressures and limits on patient access as a result of governmental regulations and market developments may affect Shire's future revenues, financial condition and results of operations; -- Shire depends on third parties to supply certain inputs and services critical to its operations including certain inputs, services and ingredients critical to its manufacturing processes. Any disruption to the supply chain for any of Shire's products may result in Shire being unable to continue marketing or developing a product or may result in Shire being unable to do so on a commercially viable basis for some period of time; -- the manufacture of Shire's products is subject to extensive oversight by various regulatory agencies. Regulatory approvals or interventions associated with changes to manufacturing sites, ingredients or manufacturing processes could lead to, among other things, significant delays, an increase in operating costs, lost product sales, an interruption of research activities or the delay of new product launches; -- the nature of producing plasma-based therapies may prevent Shire from timely responding to market forces and effectively managing its production capacity; -- Shire has a portfolio of products in various stages of research and development. The successful development of these products is highly uncertain and requires significant expenditures and time, and there is no guarantee that these products will receive regulatory approval; -- the actions of certain customers could affect Shire's ability to sell or market products profitably. Fluctuations in buying or distribution patterns by such customers can adversely affect Shire's revenues, financial conditions or results of operations; -- failure to comply with laws and regulations governing the sales and marketing of its products could materially impact Shire's revenues and profitability; -- Shire's products and product candidates face substantial competition in the product markets in which it operates, including competition from generics; -- Shire's patented products are subject to significant competition from generics; -- adverse outcomes in legal matters, tax audits and other disputes, including Shire's ability to enforce and defend patents and other

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

07-31-18 0715ET