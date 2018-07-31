Log in
SHIRE    SHP   JE00B2QKY057

SHIRE (SHP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 07/31 01:45:05 pm
4334.5 GBp   +0.51%
SHIRE : Delivers Q2 2018 Product Sales Growth of 6% and Continued Re..
PU
01:16pSHIRE PLC SHIRE : 2nd Quarter Results -8-
DJ
01:16pSHIRE PLC SHIRE : 2nd Quarter Results -7-
DJ
Shire plc Shire Plc : 2nd Quarter Results -6-

07/31/2018 | 01:16pm CEST
Costs relating to license arrangements                         -         123.7       10.0      123.7 
Legal and litigation costs                                     -           7.6          -        7.6 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets                 457.6         434.1      941.6      798.1 
Integration and acquisition costs                          179.3         343.7      419.0      459.7 
Reorganization costs                                         8.8          13.6       14.1       19.1 
Loss/(gain) on sale of product rights                          -           4.8          -       (0.7) 
Amortization of one-time upfront borrowing costs for 
 Baxalta and Dyax                                            0.6           1.7        2.3        3.5 
Gain on sale of non-core investments                           -         (13.2)         -      (13.2) 
Loss/(gain) from discontinued operations                       -           1.9          -      (29.9) 
Fair value adjustment for joint venture net written 
 option                                                      5.0             -       (3.0)         - 
Non GAAP tax adjustments                                   (96.9)       (188.3)    (240.4)    (387.6) 
Non GAAP net income                                     $1,185.7      $1,134.9   $2,359.0   $2,237.0 
 
 
 
 
   Non GAAP reconciliations 
 
   (in millions, except per ADS amounts) 
 
 
 
   Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per ADS to Non GAAP diluted 
earnings per ADS: 
 
 
 
 
                                                         3 months ended     6 months ended 
                                                            June 30,           June 30, 
                                                          2018      2017   2018    2017 
U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per ADS                      $2.01      $0.79   $3.82   $2.02 
Expense related to the unwind of inventory fair value 
 adjustments                                             0.02       0.48    0.13    2.06 
One-time employee related costs                             -          -       -   (0.01) 
Impairment of acquired intangible assets                 0.03       0.07    0.03    0.07 
Costs relating to license arrangements                      -       0.41    0.03    0.41 
Legal and litigation costs                                  -       0.02       -    0.02 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets               1.50       1.42    3.10    2.62 
Integration and acquisition costs                        0.59       1.12    1.37    1.51 
Reorganization costs                                     0.03       0.04    0.05    0.06 
Loss/(gain) on sale of product rights                       -       0.02       -    0.00 
Amortization of one-time upfront borrowing costs for 
 Baxalta and Dyax                                        0.00       0.01    0.01    0.01 
Gain on sale of non-core investments                        -      (0.04)      -   (0.04) 
Loss/(gain) from discontinued operations                    -       0.01       -   (0.10) 
Fair value adjustment for joint venture net written 
 option                                                  0.02          -   (0.01)      - 
Non GAAP tax adjustments                                (0.32)     (0.62)  (0.79)  (1.27) 
Non GAAP diluted earnings per ADS                       $3.88      $3.73   $7.74   $7.36 
 
 
 
 
   Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities to 
Non GAAP free cash flow: 
 
 
 
 
                 3 months ended 
                    June 30,        6 months ended June 30, 
                2018      2017         2018             2017 
Net cash 
 provided by 
 operating 
 activities    $939.6   $1,222.8   $1,949.9      $1,681.9 
Capital 
 expenditures  (183.5)    (178.6)    (361.3)       (391.1) 
Payments 
 relating to 
 license 
 arrangements       -       20.0       85.0          20.0 
Non GAAP free 
 cash flow     $756.1   $1,064.2   $1,673.6      $1,310.8 
 
 
 
 
   Non GAAP net debt comprises: 
 
 
 
 
                                     June 30, 2018       December 31, 2017 
Cash and cash equivalents            $       259.7    $           472.4 
Long term borrowings (excluding 
 capital leases)                         (16,383.2)           (16,410.7) 
Short term borrowings (excluding 
 capital leases)                          (1,184.6)            (2,781.2) 
Capital leases                              (347.1)              (349.2) 
Non GAAP net debt                    $   (17,655.2)   $       (19,068.7) 
 
 
 
 
   Non GAAP reconciliations 
 
   (in millions, except per ADS amounts) 
 
 
 
   Reconciliation of full year 2018 U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per ADS 
Outlook to Non GAAP diluted earnings per ADS Outlook(1) : 
 
 
 
 
                                                          Full Year 2018 Outlook 
                                                          Min                 Max 
U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per ADS                       $ 7.30          $ 7.90 
Expense related to the unwind of inventory fair value 
 adjustments                                                       0.12 
Legal and litigation costs                                         0.05 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets                         6.60 
Integration and acquisition costs                                  2.30 
Reorganization costs                                               0.03 
Costs relating to license arrangements                             0.10 
Non GAAP tax adjustments                                         (1.60) 
Non GAAP diluted earnings per ADS                        $14.90          $15.50 
 
 
   (1) Does not take into account the sale of the Oncology franchise. 
 
 
 
   NOTES TO EDITORS 
 
 
 
   Stephen Williams, Deputy Company Secretary, is responsible for arranging 
the release of this announcement. 
 
 
 
   Inside Information 
 
 
 
   This announcement contains inside information. 
 
 
 
   About Shire 
 
 
 
   Shire is the global biotechnology leader serving patients with rare 
diseases and specialized conditions. We seek to push boundaries through 
discovering and delivering new possibilities for patient communities who 
often have few or no other champions. Relentlessly on the edge of what's 
next, we are serial innovators with a diverse pipeline offering fresh 
thinking and new hope. Serving patients and partnering with healthcare 
communities in over 100 countries, we strive to be part of the entire 
patient journey to enable earlier diagnosis, raise standards of care, 
accelerate access to treatment, and support patients. Our diverse 
portfolio of therapeutic areas includes Immunology, Hematology, Genetic 
Diseases, Neuroscience, Internal Medicine, Ophthalmics, and Oncology. 
 
 
 
   Championing patients is our call to action - it brings the opportunity - 
and responsibility - to change people's lives. 
 
 
 
   www.shire.com 
 
   THE "SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION 
REFORM ACT OF 1995 
 
 
 
   Statements included herein that are not historical facts, including 
without limitation statements concerning future strategy, plans, 
objectives, expectations and intentions, projected revenues, the 
anticipated timing of clinical trials and approvals for, and the 
commercial potential of, inline or pipeline products, are 
forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a 
number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time. 
In the event such risks or uncertainties materialize, Shire's results 
could be materially adversely affected. The risks and uncertainties 
include, but are not limited to, the following: 
 
 
 
   --  Shire's products may not be a commercial success; 
 
   --  increased pricing pressures and limits on patient access as a result 
of governmental regulations and market developments may affect Shire's 
future revenues, financial condition and results of operations; 
 
   --  Shire depends on third parties to supply certain inputs and services 
critical to its operations including certain inputs, services and 
ingredients critical to its manufacturing processes. Any disruption to 
the supply chain for any of Shire's products may result in Shire being 
unable to continue marketing or developing a product or may result in 
Shire being unable to do so on a commercially viable basis for some 
period of time; 
 
   --  the manufacture of Shire's products is subject to extensive 
oversight by various regulatory agencies. Regulatory approvals or 
interventions associated with changes to manufacturing sites, 
ingredients or manufacturing processes could lead to, among other things, 
significant delays, an increase in operating costs, lost product sales, 
an interruption of research activities or the delay of new product 
launches; 
 
   --  the nature of producing plasma-based therapies may prevent Shire 
from timely responding to market forces and effectively managing its 
production capacity; 
 
   --  Shire has a portfolio of products in various stages of research and 
development. The successful development of these products is highly 
uncertain and requires significant expenditures and time, and there is 
no guarantee that these products will receive regulatory approval; 
 
   --  the actions of certain customers could affect Shire's ability to 
sell or market products profitably. Fluctuations in buying or 
distribution patterns by such customers can adversely affect Shire's 
revenues, financial conditions or results of operations; 
 
   --   failure to comply with laws and regulations governing the sales and 
marketing of its products could materially impact Shire's revenues and 
profitability; 
 
   --  Shire's products and product candidates face substantial competition 
in the product markets in which it operates, including competition from 
generics; 
 
   --   Shire's patented products are subject to significant competition 
from generics; 
 
   --  adverse outcomes in legal matters, tax audits and other disputes, 
including Shire's ability to enforce and defend patents and other

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
07-31-18 0715ET

07-31-18 0715ET

