Shire plc Shire Plc : 2nd Quarter Results -7

intellectual property rights required for its business, could have a material adverse effect on Shire's revenues, financial condition or results of operations; -- Shire may fail to obtain, maintain, enforce or defend the intellectual property rights required to conduct its business; -- Shire faces intense competition for highly qualified personnel from other companies and organizations; -- failure to successfully execute or attain strategic objectives from Shire's acquisitions and growth strategy may adversely affect Shire's financial condition and results of operations; -- Shire's growth strategy depends in part upon its ability to expand its product portfolio through external collaborations, which, if unsuccessful, may adversely affect the development and sale of its products; -- a slowdown of global economic growth, or economic instability of countries in which Shire does business, could have negative consequences for Shire's business and increase the risk of non-payment by Shire's customers; -- changes in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates could have a material adverse effect on Shire's operating results and liquidity; -- Shire is subject to evolving and complex tax laws, which may result in additional liabilities that may adversely affect Shire's financial condition or results of operations; -- if a marketed product fails to work effectively or causes adverse side effects, this could result in damage to Shire's reputation, the withdrawal of the product and legal action against Shire; -- Shire is dependent on information technology and its systems and infrastructure face certain risks, including from service disruptions, the loss of sensitive or confidential information, cyber-attacks and other security breaches or data leakages that could have a material adverse effect on Shire's revenues, financial condition or results of operations; -- Shire faces risks relating to the expected exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union; -- Shire incurred substantial additional indebtedness to finance the Baxalta acquisition, which has increased its borrowing costs and may decrease its business flexibility; -- the potential uncertainty among our employees, customers, suppliers, and other business partners resulting from the announcement by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited on May 8, 2018 of a recommended offer for Shire under the U.K. Takeover Code; and a further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in Shire's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in Shire's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, in each case including those risks outlined in "ITEM 1A: Risk Factors", and in subsequent reports on Form 8-K and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings, all of which are available on Shire's website. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. Except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. PROFIT FORECASTS In its FY 2017 results announcement on February 14, 2018 (FY 2017 Announcement), Shire published its full year 2018 outlook for total revenue(1) of $15.4-$15.9 billion, GAAP diluted EPS of $7.30-$7.90, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $14.90-$15.50 (Full Year 2018 Outlook). Shire also announced "We are committed to achieving our projected revenue target of $17-$18 billion in 2020" and "With the already disclosed manufacturing and SG&A cost reduction initiatives, we are on track to achieve mid-forties Non-GAAP EBITDA margin by 2020" (Mid-Term Outlook). Certain of the statements on pages 4 and 23 of this announcement include a "profit forecast" for the purposes of Rule 28 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code") which was first contained in the FY 2017 Announcement. In accordance with Rule 28.1(c) of the Code, the directors of Shire confirm that: (i) each of the Full Year 2018 Outlook and the Mid-Term Outlook remains valid and has been properly compiled on the basis of the assumptions stated in the FY 2017 Announcement; and (ii) the basis of accounting used for each of the Full Year 2018 Outlook and the Mid-Term Outlook is consistent with Shire's accounting policies. The Full Year 2018 Outlook and the Mid-Term Outlook do not take into account, and exclude the impact of, the anticipated completion of the sale of the Oncology franchise to Servier S.A.S. (as announced by Shire on April 16, 2018). (1) Management is providing guidance for total revenue. Total revenue is comprised of total product sales and royalties & other revenues. Pursuant to a change in U.S. GAAP related to accounting for revenue, certain revenue formerly classified as royalties are now recorded as product sales. NON GAAP MEASURES This press release contains financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures are referred to as "Non GAAP" measures and include: Non GAAP total revenues; Non GAAP operating income; Non GAAP income tax expense; Non GAAP net income; Non GAAP diluted earnings per ADS; Non GAAP effective tax rate; Non GAAP CER; Non GAAP cost of sales; Non GAAP gross margin; Non GAAP R&D; Non GAAP SG&A; Non GAAP other expense, net; Non GAAP tax adjustments; Non GAAP free cash flow; Non GAAP net debt; Non GAAP EBITDA; and Non GAAP EBITDA margin. The Non GAAP measures exclude the impact of certain specified items that are highly variable, difficult to predict, and of a size that may substantially impact Shire's operations. Upfront and milestone payments related to in-licensing and acquired products that have been expensed as R&D are also excluded as specified items as they are generally uncertain and often result in a different payment and expense recognition pattern than ongoing internal R&D activities. Intangible asset amortization has been excluded from certain measures to facilitate an evaluation of current and past operating performance, particularly in terms of cash returns, and is similar to how management internally assesses performance. The Non GAAP financial measures are presented in this press release as Shire's management believes that they will provide investors with an additional analysis of Shire's results of operations, particularly in evaluating performance from one period to another. Shire's management uses Non GAAP financial measures to make operating decisions as they facilitate additional internal comparisons of Shire's performance to historical results and to competitors' results, and provides them to investors as a supplement to Shire's reported results to provide additional insight into Shire's operating performance. Shire's Remuneration Committee uses certain key Non GAAP measures when assessing the performance and compensation of employees, including Shire's executive directors. The Non GAAP financial measures used by Shire may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies - refer to the section "Non GAAP Financial Measure Descriptions" below for additional information. In addition, these Non GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for, or as superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and Shire's financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. Non GAAP Financial Measure Descriptions Where applicable, the following items, including their tax effect, have been excluded when calculating Non GAAP earnings and from our Non GAAP outlook: Amortization and asset impairments: -- Intangible asset amortization and impairment charges; and -- Other than temporary impairment of investments. Acquisitions and integration activities: -- Up-front payments and milestones in respect of in-licensed and acquired products; -- Costs associated with acquisitions, including transaction costs, fair value adjustments on contingent consideration and acquired inventory; -- Costs associated with the integration of companies; and -- Non-controlling interests in consolidated variable interest entities. Out-license, divestments, reorganizations, and discontinued operations: -- Revenue from up-front and milestone receipts from out-license arrangements; -- Gains and losses on the sale of non-core assets; -- Costs associated with restructuring and reorganization activities; -- Termination costs; and -- Income/(losses) from discontinued operations. Legal and litigation costs: -- Net legal costs related to the settlement of litigation, government investigations, and other disputes (excluding internal legal team costs). Additionally, in any given period Shire may have significant, unusual, or non-recurring gains or losses, which it may exclude from its Non GAAP earnings for that period. When applicable, these items would be fully disclosed and incorporated into the required reconciliations from U.S. GAAP to Non GAAP measures. Depreciation, which is included in Cost of sales, R&D, and SG&A costs in our U.S. GAAP results, has been separately disclosed for presentational purposes. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities, excluding up-front and milestone payments, or receipts, for in-licensed and acquired products, but including capital expenditure in the ordinary

