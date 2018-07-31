Shire plc Shire Plc : 2nd Quarter Results -7

intellectual property rights required for its business, could have a
material adverse effect on Shire's revenues, financial condition or
results of operations;
-- Shire may fail to obtain, maintain, enforce or defend the
intellectual property rights required to conduct its business;
-- Shire faces intense competition for highly qualified personnel from
other companies and organizations;
-- failure to successfully execute or attain strategic objectives from
Shire's acquisitions and growth strategy may adversely affect Shire's
financial condition and results of operations;
-- Shire's growth strategy depends in part upon its ability to expand
its product portfolio through external collaborations, which, if
unsuccessful, may adversely affect the development and sale of its
products;
-- a slowdown of global economic growth, or economic instability of
countries in which Shire does business, could have negative consequences
for Shire's business and increase the risk of non-payment by Shire's
customers;
-- changes in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates could
have a material adverse effect on Shire's operating results and
liquidity;
-- Shire is subject to evolving and complex tax laws, which may result
in additional liabilities that may adversely affect Shire's financial
condition or results of operations;
-- if a marketed product fails to work effectively or causes adverse
side effects, this could result in damage to Shire's reputation, the
withdrawal of the product and legal action against Shire;
-- Shire is dependent on information technology and its systems and
infrastructure face certain risks, including from service disruptions,
the loss of sensitive or confidential information, cyber-attacks and
other security breaches or data leakages that could have a material
adverse effect on Shire's revenues, financial condition or results of
operations;
-- Shire faces risks relating to the expected exit of the United
Kingdom from the European Union;
-- Shire incurred substantial additional indebtedness to finance the
Baxalta acquisition, which has increased its borrowing costs and may
decrease its business flexibility;
-- the potential uncertainty among our employees, customers, suppliers,
and other business partners resulting from the announcement by Takeda
Pharmaceutical Company Limited on May 8, 2018 of a recommended offer for
Shire under the U.K. Takeover Code; and
a further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters
can be found in Shire's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in
Shire's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, in each case
including those risks outlined in "ITEM 1A: Risk Factors", and in
subsequent reports on Form 8-K and other Securities and Exchange
Commission filings, all of which are available on Shire's website.
All forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting
on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this
cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance
on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date
hereof. Except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law, we do
not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
PROFIT FORECASTS
In its FY 2017 results announcement on February 14, 2018 (FY 2017
Announcement), Shire published its full year 2018 outlook for total
revenue(1) of $15.4-$15.9 billion, GAAP diluted EPS of $7.30-$7.90, and
non-GAAP diluted EPS of $14.90-$15.50 (Full Year 2018 Outlook). Shire
also announced "We are committed to achieving our projected revenue
target of $17-$18 billion in 2020" and "With the already disclosed
manufacturing and SG&A cost reduction initiatives, we are on track to
achieve mid-forties Non-GAAP EBITDA margin by 2020" (Mid-Term Outlook).
Certain of the statements on pages 4 and 23 of this announcement include
a "profit forecast" for the purposes of Rule 28 of the City Code on
Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code") which was first contained in the FY
2017 Announcement.
In accordance with Rule 28.1(c) of the Code, the directors of Shire
confirm that: (i) each of the Full Year 2018 Outlook and the Mid-Term
Outlook remains valid and has been properly compiled on the basis of the
assumptions stated in the FY 2017 Announcement; and (ii) the basis of
accounting used for each of the Full Year 2018 Outlook and the Mid-Term
Outlook is consistent with Shire's accounting policies.
The Full Year 2018 Outlook and the Mid-Term Outlook do not take into
account, and exclude the impact of, the anticipated completion of the
sale of the Oncology franchise to Servier S.A.S. (as announced by Shire
on April 16, 2018).
(1) Management is providing guidance for total revenue. Total revenue is
comprised of total product sales and royalties & other revenues.
Pursuant to a change in U.S. GAAP related to accounting for revenue,
certain revenue formerly classified as royalties are now recorded as
product sales.
NON GAAP MEASURES
This press release contains financial measures not prepared in
accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures are referred to as "Non GAAP"
measures and include: Non GAAP total revenues; Non GAAP operating
income; Non GAAP income tax expense; Non GAAP net income; Non GAAP
diluted earnings per ADS; Non GAAP effective tax rate; Non GAAP CER; Non
GAAP cost of sales; Non GAAP gross margin; Non GAAP R&D; Non GAAP SG&A;
Non GAAP other expense, net; Non GAAP tax adjustments; Non GAAP free
cash flow; Non GAAP net debt; Non GAAP EBITDA; and Non GAAP EBITDA
margin.
The Non GAAP measures exclude the impact of certain specified items that
are highly variable, difficult to predict, and of a size that may
substantially impact Shire's operations. Upfront and milestone payments
related to in-licensing and acquired products that have been expensed as
R&D are also excluded as specified items as they are generally uncertain
and often result in a different payment and expense recognition pattern
than ongoing internal R&D activities. Intangible asset amortization has
been excluded from certain measures to facilitate an evaluation of
current and past operating performance, particularly in terms of cash
returns, and is similar to how management internally assesses
performance. The Non GAAP financial measures are presented in this press
release as Shire's management believes that they will provide investors
with an additional analysis of Shire's results of operations,
particularly in evaluating performance from one period to another.
Shire's management uses Non GAAP financial measures to make operating
decisions as they facilitate additional internal comparisons of Shire's
performance to historical results and to competitors' results, and
provides them to investors as a supplement to Shire's reported results
to provide additional insight into Shire's operating performance.
Shire's Remuneration Committee uses certain key Non GAAP measures when
assessing the performance and compensation of employees, including
Shire's executive directors.
The Non GAAP financial measures used by Shire may be calculated
differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly
titled measures used by other companies - refer to the section "Non GAAP
Financial Measure Descriptions" below for additional information. In
addition, these Non GAAP financial measures should not be considered in
isolation as a substitute for, or as superior to, financial measures
calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and Shire's financial results
calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliations to those
financial statements should be carefully evaluated.
Non GAAP Financial Measure Descriptions
Where applicable, the following items, including their tax effect, have
been excluded when calculating Non GAAP earnings and from our Non GAAP
outlook:
Amortization and asset impairments:
-- Intangible asset amortization and impairment charges; and
-- Other than temporary impairment of investments.
Acquisitions and integration activities:
-- Up-front payments and milestones in respect of in-licensed and acquired
products;
-- Costs associated with acquisitions, including transaction costs, fair
value adjustments on contingent consideration and acquired inventory;
-- Costs associated with the integration of companies; and
-- Non-controlling interests in consolidated variable interest entities.
Out-license, divestments, reorganizations, and discontinued operations:
-- Revenue from up-front and milestone receipts from out-license
arrangements;
-- Gains and losses on the sale of non-core assets;
-- Costs associated with restructuring and reorganization activities;
-- Termination costs; and
-- Income/(losses) from discontinued operations.
Legal and litigation costs:
-- Net legal costs related to the settlement of litigation, government
investigations, and other disputes (excluding internal legal team costs).
Additionally, in any given period Shire may have significant, unusual,
or non-recurring gains or losses, which it may exclude from its Non GAAP
earnings for that period. When applicable, these items would be fully
disclosed and incorporated into the required reconciliations from U.S.
GAAP to Non GAAP measures.
Depreciation, which is included in Cost of sales, R&D, and SG&A costs in
our U.S. GAAP results, has been separately disclosed for presentational
purposes.
Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities,
excluding up-front and milestone payments, or receipts, for in-licensed
and acquired products, but including capital expenditure in the ordinary
