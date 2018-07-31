Log in
SHIRE (SHP)
Shire plc Shire Plc : 2nd Quarter Results -8-

07/31/2018 | 07:16am EDT
course of business. 
 
 
 
   Non GAAP net debt represents cash and cash equivalents less short and 
long term borrowings, capital leases, and other debt. 
 
 
 
   A reconciliation of Non GAAP financial measures to the most directly 
comparable measure under U.S. GAAP is presented on pages 20 to 23. 
 
 
 
   Non GAAP CER growth is computed by restating 2018 results using average 
2017 foreign exchange rates for the relevant period. 
 
 
 
   Average exchange rates used by Shire for the three months ended June 30, 
2018 were $1.37:GBP1.00 and $1.20:EUR1.00 (2017: $1.28:GBP1.00 and 
$1.09:EUR1.00). 
 
 
 
   A reconciliation of 2020 Non GAAP EBITDA margin to U.S. GAAP net income 
margin cannot be provided because we are unable to forecast with 
reasonable certainty many of the items necessary to calculate such 
comparable GAAP measures, including asset impairments, acquisitions and 
integration related expenses, divestments, reorganizations and 
discontinued operations related expenses, legal settlement costs, as 
well as other unusual or non-recurring gains or losses. These items are 
uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to our 
results computed in accordance with GAAP. We believe the inherent 
uncertainties in reconciling Non GAAP measures for periods after 2018 to 
the most comparable GAAP measures would make the forecasted comparable 
GAAP measures nearly impossible to predict with reasonable certainty and 
therefore inherently unreliable. 
 
 
 
   TRADEMARKS 
 
 
 
   We own or have rights to trademarks, service marks, or trade names that 
we use in connection with the operation of our business. In addition, 
our names, logos, and website names and addresses are owned by us or 
licensed by us. We also own or have the rights to copyrights that 
protect the content of our solutions. Solely for convenience, the 
trademarks, service marks, trade names, and copyrights referred to in 
this press release are listed without the (c), (R), and (TM) symbols, 
but we will assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our 
rights or the rights of the applicable licensors to these trademarks, 
service marks, trade names, and copyrights. In addition, this press 
release may include trademarks, service marks, or trade names of other 
companies. Our use or display of other parties' trademarks, service 
marks, trade names, or products is not intended to, and does not imply a 
relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, the trademark, 
service mark, or trade name. 
 
 
 
   This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf 
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. 
 
   The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely 
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information 
contained therein. 
 
   Source: Shire plc via Globenewswire

