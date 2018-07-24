Shire plc Shire Plc : Director Declaration

TIDMSHP
Director Declaration
July 24, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the "Company")
announces that Ian Clark, Non-Executive Director of the Company, is a
Non-Executive Director of Forty Seven, Inc. and AVROBIO, Inc which both
became publically quoted in June 2018.
This disclosure is made pursuant to LR 9.6.14 of the UK Listing Rules.
Stephen Williams
Deputy Company Secretary
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
Christoph Brackmann [email protected] +41 41 288 4129
Sun Kim [email protected] +1 617 588 8175
Scott Burrows [email protected] +41 41 288 4195
Media
Katie Joyce [email protected] +1 781 482 2779
