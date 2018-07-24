Log in
SHIRE (SHP)
Shire plc Shire Plc : Director Declaration

07/24/2018
TIDMSHP 
 
 
   Director Declaration 
 
   July 24, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the "Company") 
announces that Ian Clark, Non-Executive Director of the Company, is a 
Non-Executive Director of Forty Seven, Inc. and AVROBIO, Inc which both 
became publically quoted in June 2018. 
 
   This disclosure is made pursuant to LR 9.6.14 of the UK Listing Rules. 
 
   Stephen Williams 
 
   Deputy Company Secretary 
 
   For further information please contact: 
 
 
 
 
Investor Relations 
Christoph Brackmann   [email protected]   +41 41 288 4129 
Sun Kim               [email protected]               +1 617 588 8175 
Scott Burrows         [email protected]         +41 41 288 4195 
Media 
Katie Joyce           [email protected]                +1 781 482 2779 
 
 
   NOTES TO EDITORS 
 
   About Shire 
 
   Shire is the global biotechnology leader serving patients with rare 
diseases and specialized conditions. We seek to push boundaries through 
discovering and delivering new possibilities for patient communities who 
often have few or no other champions. Relentlessly on the edge of what's 
next, we are serial innovators with a diverse pipeline offering fresh 
thinking and new hope. Serving patients and partnering with healthcare 
communities in over 100 countries, we strive to be part of the entire 
patient journey to enable earlier diagnosis, raise standards of care, 
accelerate access to treatment, and support patients. Our diverse 
portfolio of therapeutic areas includes Immunology, Hematology, Genetic 
Diseases, Neuroscience, Internal Medicine, Ophthalmics, and Oncology. 
 
   Championing patients is our call to action - it brings the opportunity - 
and responsibility - to change people's lives. 
 
   www.shire.com 
 
   This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf 
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. 
 
   The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely 
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information 
contained therein. 
 
   Source: Shire plc via Globenewswire

