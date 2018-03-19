Shire plc Shire Plc : Director/Pdmr Shareholding

TIDMSHP
Director/PDMR Shareholding
March 19, 2018
- Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)
Notification of transaction by person discharging managerial
responsibilities
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated them ("PCA")
a) Name Thomas Dittrich
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer - PDMR
Initial notification /
b) amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,
3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
4. where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
financial instrument, Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary
a) type of instrument Shares")
Identification code ISIN: JE00B2QKY057
Nature of the
b) transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
GBP32.2872 9,400
d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the transaction March 15, 2018
f) Place of the London Stock Exchange
transaction
Oliver Strawbridge
Senior Assistant Company Secretary
