SHIRE (SHP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 03/19 11:37:03 am
3137.75 GBp   -2.11%
11:01aSHIRE PLC SHIRE : Director/Pdmr Shareholding
DJ
03/16SHIRE : Elections for the interim dividend in respect of the six mon..
AQ
03/16SHIRE : Applies to Cease to be a Reporting Issuer in Canada
AQ
Shire plc Shire Plc : Director/Pdmr Shareholding

03/19/2018 | 11:01am CET
TIDMSHP 
 
 
 
   Director/PDMR Shareholding 
 
 
 
   March 19, 2018 
 
   - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) 
 
 
 
   Notification of transaction by person discharging managerial 
responsibilities 
 
 
 
 
 
     Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities 
1.    ("PDMR") / person closely associated them ("PCA") 
a)   Name                     Thomas Dittrich 
2.   Reason for the notification 
a)   Position / status        Chief Financial Officer - PDMR 
     Initial notification / 
b)   amendment                Initial notification 
     Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, 
3.    auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a)   Name                     Shire plc 
b)   LEI                      54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 
     Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated 
      for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
      transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place 
4.    where transactions have been conducted 
     Description of the 
     financial instrument,    Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary 
a)   type of instrument        Shares") 
     Identification code      ISIN: JE00B2QKY057 
     Nature of the 
b)   transaction              Acquisition of Ordinary Shares 
c)   Price(s) and volume(s)           Price(s)                    Volume(s) 
                       GBP32.2872                                               9,400 
d)   Aggregated information   N/A (single transaction) 
      - Aggregated volume 
      - Price 
e)   Date of the transaction  March 15, 2018 
f)   Place of the             London Stock Exchange 
      transaction 
 
 
 
 
   Oliver Strawbridge 
 
   Senior Assistant Company Secretary 
 
   For further information please contact: 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Investor Relations 
Christoph Brackmann   [email protected]    +41 795 432 359 
Robert Coates         [email protected]               +44 203 549 0874 
Sun Kim               [email protected]                +1 617 588 8175 
Media 
Katie Joyce           [email protected]                 +1 781 482 2779 
 
 
 
 
   NOTES TO EDITORS 
 
 
 
   About Shire 
 
 
 
   Shire is the global leader in serving patients with rare diseases. We 
strive to develop best-in-class therapies across a core of rare disease 
areas including hematology, immunology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, 
and internal medicine with growing therapeutic areas in ophthalmics and 
oncology. Our diversified capabilities enable us to reach patients in 
more than 100 countries who are struggling to live their lives to the 
fullest. 
 
 
 
   We feel a strong sense of urgency to address unmet medical needs and 
work tirelessly to improve people's lives with medicines that have a 
meaningful impact on patients and all who support them on their journey. 
 
 
 
   www.shire.com 
 
 
 
   This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf 
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. 
 
   The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely 
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information 
contained therein. 
 
   Source: Shire plc via Globenewswire

