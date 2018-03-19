Shire plc Shire Plc : Director/Pdmr Shareholding

TIDMSHP Director/PDMR Shareholding March 19, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) Notification of transaction by person discharging managerial responsibilities Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities 1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated them ("PCA") a) Name Thomas Dittrich 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer - PDMR Initial notification / b) amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, 3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Shire plc b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place 4. where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary a) type of instrument Shares") Identification code ISIN: JE00B2QKY057 Nature of the b) transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP32.2872 9,400 d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction) - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction March 15, 2018 f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction Oliver Strawbridge Senior Assistant Company Secretary For further information please contact: Investor Relations Christoph Brackmann [email protected] +41 795 432 359 Robert Coates [email protected] +44 203 549 0874 Sun Kim [email protected] +1 617 588 8175 Media Katie Joyce [email protected] +1 781 482 2779 NOTES TO EDITORS About Shire Shire is the global leader in serving patients with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class therapies across a core of rare disease areas including hematology, immunology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, and internal medicine with growing therapeutic areas in ophthalmics and oncology. Our diversified capabilities enable us to reach patients in more than 100 countries who are struggling to live their lives to the fullest. We feel a strong sense of urgency to address unmet medical needs and work tirelessly to improve people's lives with medicines that have a meaningful impact on patients and all who support them on their journey. www.shire.com This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein. Source: Shire plc via Globenewswire