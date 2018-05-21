Log in
05/21 09:04:59 am
4203.75 GBp   +0.11%
Shire plc Shire Plc : Rule 2.9 Announcement

05/21/2018 | 08:16am CEST
TIDMSHP 
 
 
   NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, 
INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A 
VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. 
 
   21 May 2018 
 
   Shire plc ("Shire" or the "Company") 
 
   Rule 2.9 Announcement 
 
   In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, 
the Company confirms that, as at the close of business on 18 May 2018, 
being the last business day prior to the date of this announcement, it 
had 921,249,309 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in issue and admitted to 
trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.  Shire holds 
7,357,283 ordinary shares in treasury.  Accordingly, the total number of 
voting rights in Shire is 913,892,026.  The International Securities 
Identification Number ("ISIN") for Shire's ordinary shares is 
JE00B2QKY057. 
 
   Shire has an American Depositary Share ("ADS") programme for which 
Citibank, N.A. acts as depositary.  One ADS represents three ordinary 
shares of 5 pence each, with ISIN US2481R1068.  The ADSs trade on the 
NASDAQ Global Select Market. 
 
   Enquiries: 
 
   Shire plc 
 
   Christoph Brackmann (Investor Relations)          +41 795 432 359 
 
   Sun Kim (Investor Relations)                             +1 617 588 8175 
 
   Katie Joyce (Media)                                          +1 781 482 2779 
 
 
   This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf 
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. 
 
   The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely 
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information 
contained therein. 
 
   Source: Shire plc via Globenewswire

