Shiseido : Clé de Peau Beauté Celebrates the Brand Relaunch with the Debut of Global Brand Face, Felicity Jones

Clé de Peau Beauté (meaning the The Key to Skin's Beauty), helps to unlock the power of a woman's radiance with the most exquisite skincare and makeup products in the world from their proprietary Tokyo laboratories. The Spring/Summer 2018 product focus, debuted at the event, showcasing the brand's expertise, includes firming serum supreme (new), lipstick (new shades), radiant lip gloss (new), the foundation, concealer and the re-energizing of la crème - the brand's iconic, high-performance radiance-enhancing cream.

Photo Caption: Clé de Peau Beauté Celebrates the Brand Relaunch with the debut of Global Face, Felicity Jones in Los Angeles

Photo Credits: GettyImages.com / Stefanie Keenan

About Clé de Peau Beauté

Clé de Peau Beauté is one of the world's most prestigious skincare and makeup brands and the top luxury brand in Japan. Available in thirteen countries (Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, the United States, Canada, and Russia), it has a global reputation for excellence. For more information please visit www.cledepeaubeaute.com or follow the brand on social media (below).

#cledepeaubeaute

#radiantday

#unlockradiance

Instagram: @cledepeaubeaute

Facebook: @cledepeaubeaute

WeChat: @CPB_China