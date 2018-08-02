Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  SHK Hong Kong Industries Ltd    0666   HK0666002172

SHK HONG KONG INDUSTRIES LTD (0666)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/01
0.23 HKD   +4.55%
02:50pSHK HONG KONG I : Delay in Despatch of Circular in respect of Contin..
PU
07/12SHK HONG KONG I : Net Asset Value
PU
06/13SHK HONG KONG I : Net Asset Value
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SHK Hong Kong Industries : Delay in Despatch of Circular in respect of Continuing Connected Transaction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 02:50pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 666)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RESPECT OF

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the announcement of SHK Hong Kong Industries Limited (the "Company") dated 26th July, 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to the continued appointment of Yu Ming Investment Management Limited as investment manager, which constitute a continuing connected transaction pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

As disclosed in the Announcement, a circular (the "Circular") containing, among other things, further details of the New Management Agreement, the advice of the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders, the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee and a notice convening the EGM, was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders no later than 2nd August, 2018.

As additional time is required for the Company to finalise the Circular, the despatch date of the Circular is expected to be postponed to a date on or before 24th August, 2018.

By Order of the Board

SHK Hong Kong Industries Limited

Warren Lee Wa Lun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 2nd August, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the composition of the Board is as follows: Mr. Warren Lee Wa Lun (Chairman) and Mr. Mark Wong Tai Chun are Executive Directors; Mr. Arthur George Dew is Non-Executive Director; and Mr. Albert Ho, Mr. Peter Lee Yip Wah and Mr. Louie Chun Kit are Independent Non-Executive Directors.

Disclaimer

SHK Hong Kong Industries Limited published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 12:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHK HONG KONG INDUSTRIES L
02:50pSHK HONG KONG INDUSTRIES : Delay in Despatch of Circular in respect of Continuin..
PU
07/12SHK HONG KONG INDUSTRIES : Net Asset Value
PU
06/13SHK HONG KONG INDUSTRIES : Net Asset Value
PU
05/21SHK HONG KONG INDUSTRIES : Poll Results of Annual General Meeting Held on 21 May..
PU
05/15SHK HONG KONG INDUSTRIES : Net Asset Value
PU
03/16SHK HONG KONG INDUSTRIES : HK Ind to consider dividend payment
AQ
02/12SHK HONG KONG INDUSTRIES : Net Asset Value
PU
01/12SHK HONG KONG INDUSTRIES : Net Asset Value
PU
2017SHK HONG KONG INDUSTRIES : Net Asset Value
PU
2017SHK HONG KONG INDUSTRIES : Net Asset Value
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Dividend Update - February 2015 
2015Connected car demo from Visa, Pizza Hut, and Accenture 
2015Taco Bell to make a run in Japan 
2015A Long Recommendation From A List Of Restaurant Stocks 
2015Fast-food chains could feel aftershock from Wal-Mart announcement 
Chart SHK HONG KONG INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
SHK Hong Kong Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Wa Lun Lee Chairman
Tai Chun Wong Executive Director
Arthur George Dew Non-Executive Director
Yip Wah Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Albert Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHK HONG KONG INDUSTRIES LTD39.39%0
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC7.63%1 290
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS3.54%1 042
DRAPER ESPRIT48.15%753
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%397
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP8.14%152
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.