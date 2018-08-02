SHK Hong Kong Industries : Delay in Despatch of Circular in respect of Continuing Connected Transaction

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 666)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RESPECT OF

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the announcement of SHK Hong Kong Industries Limited (the "Company") dated 26th July, 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to the continued appointment of Yu Ming Investment Management Limited as investment manager, which constitute a continuing connected transaction pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

As disclosed in the Announcement, a circular (the "Circular") containing, among other things, further details of the New Management Agreement, the advice of the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders, the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee and a notice convening the EGM, was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders no later than 2nd August, 2018.

As additional time is required for the Company to finalise the Circular, the despatch date of the Circular is expected to be postponed to a date on or before 24th August, 2018.

By Order of the Board

SHK Hong Kong Industries Limited

Warren Lee Wa Lun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 2nd August, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the composition of the Board is as follows: Mr. Warren Lee Wa Lun (Chairman) and Mr. Mark Wong Tai Chun are Executive Directors; Mr. Arthur George Dew is Non-Executive Director; and Mr. Albert Ho, Mr. Peter Lee Yip Wah and Mr. Louie Chun Kit are Independent Non-Executive Directors.