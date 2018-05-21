SHK Hong Kong Industries : Poll Results of Annual General Meeting Held on 21 May 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 666)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 21ST MAY, 2018

SHK Hong Kong Industries Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 21st May, 2018 (the "AGM") as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions Number of Votes (%) For Against 1. To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements and the report of the directors and independent auditor's report for the year ended 31st December, 2017. 3,438,543,269 (99.9983%) 60,000 (0.0017%) 2.(i) (a) To re-elect Mr. Warren Lee Wa Lun as an executive director. 3,438,543,269 (99.9983%) 60,000 (0.0017%) (b) To re-elect Mr. Arthur George Dew as a non-executive director. 3,437,783,269 (99.9762%) 820,000 (0.0238%) 2.(ii) To fix directors' fee for all directors of the Company for the year ended 31st December, 2017 at HK$430,000, such sum to be divided among the directors in such proportion and in such manner as the board of directors of the Company may approve. 3,438,543,269 (99.9983%) 60,000 (0.0017%) 3. To re-appoint BDO Limited as auditor of the Company and to authorize the board of directors to fix the remuneration of auditor. 3,438,543,269 (99.9983%) 60,000 (0.0017%)

Ordinary Resolutions Number of Votes (%) For Against 4. (i)To grant a general mandate to the directors to buy back shares of the Company (ordinary resolution in item 4(I) of the notice of annual general meeting). 3,438,543,269 (99.9983%) 60,000 (0.0017%) (ii) To grant a general mandate to the directors to allot and issue new shares of the Company (ordinary resolution in item 4(II) of the notice of annual general meeting). 3,437,643,269 (99.9721%) 960,000 (0.0279%) (iii) To extend the general mandate granted to the directors to issue new shares of the Company (ordinary resolution in item 4(III) of the notice of annual general meeting). 3,437,643,269 (99.9721%) 960,000 (0.0279%)

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the ordinary resolutions in items No. 1 to No. 4 above, the ordinary resolutions were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued and fully paid up shares of the Company was 4,111,704,320 shares. In relation to all resolutions proposed at the AGM, the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM was 4,111,704,320 shares. No holder of shares attended and abstained from voting in favour of the resolutions proposed at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and no holder of shares was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM.

Tricor Secretaries Limited, the share registrar of the Company, acted as scrutineer for the poll at the AGM.

Shareholders may refer to the circular dated 19th April, 2018 for details of the above ordinary resolutions in items No. 4(i) to No. 4(iii). The circular may be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website at www.ymi.com.hk or the designated website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

For and on behalf of

SHK Hong Kong Industries Limited

Lo Tai On

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 21st May, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the composition of the board of directors of the Company is as follows: Mr. Warren Lee Wa Lun (Chairman) and Mr. Mark Wong Tai Chun are Executive Directors; Mr. Arthur George Dew is Non-Executive Director; and Mr. Albert Ho, Mr. Peter Lee Yip Wah and Mr. Louie Chun Kit are Independent Non-Executive Directors.