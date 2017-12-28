SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Frank Roland Walter
|Last name(s):
|Köhler
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|NL0012044747
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|46.9250 EUR
|9244.23 EUR
|46.9300 EUR
|1360.97 EUR
|46.9400 EUR
|4506.24 EUR
|46.9650 EUR
|281.79 EUR
|47.0000 EUR
|7050.00 EUR
|47.0100 EUR
|94.02 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|46.9526 EUR
|22537.2500 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
28.12.2017
