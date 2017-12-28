SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.12.2017 / 16:18

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Frank Roland Walter Last name(s): Köhler

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI

529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 46.9250 EUR 9244.23 EUR 46.9300 EUR 1360.97 EUR 46.9400 EUR 4506.24 EUR 46.9650 EUR 281.79 EUR 47.0000 EUR 7050.00 EUR 47.0100 EUR 94.02 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 46.9526 EUR 22537.2500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-12-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

28.12.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

