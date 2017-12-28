Log in
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/28/2017 | 04:20pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.12.2017 / 16:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Frank Roland Walter
Last name(s): Köhler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
46.9250 EUR 9244.23 EUR
46.9300 EUR 1360.97 EUR
46.9400 EUR 4506.24 EUR
46.9650 EUR 281.79 EUR
47.0000 EUR 7050.00 EUR
47.0100 EUR 94.02 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
46.9526 EUR 22537.2500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2017-12-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


28.12.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Dirk Hartogweg 14
5928 LV Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

39773  28.12.2017 


© EQS 2017
