SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV (SAE)
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/11/2018 | 12:45pm CET

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
11.03.2018 / 12:44
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 12, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 12, 2018 German: http://shop-apotheke-europe.com/de/investorrelations/publikationen/geschaeftsberichte.html English: http://shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/publikationen/geschaeftsberichte.html

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2018 German: http://shop-apotheke-europe.com/de/investorrelations/publikationen/ English: http://shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/publikationen/


11.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Dirk Hartogweg 14
5928 LV Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

662485  11.03.2018 

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 285 M
EBIT 2017 -12,2 M
Net income 2017 -15,3 M
Finance 2017 28,0 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 1,63x
EV / Sales 2018 0,86x
Capitalization 492 M
Chart SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV
Duration : Period :
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Technical Analysis Chart | SAE | NL0012044747 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 49,8 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Köhler Chief Executive Officer
Jan Pyttel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theresa Holler Chief Operating Officer
Ulrich Wandel Chief Financial Officer
Marc Fischer Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV-11.76%605
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING10.51%480 193
JD.COM10.36%64 741
EBAY15.74%44 339
MERCADOLIBRE26.27%18 278
SHOPIFY INC (US)47.68%14 634
