DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
11.03.2018 / 12:44
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 12, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 12, 2018
German: http://shop-apotheke-europe.com/de/investorrelations/publikationen/geschaeftsberichte.html
English: http://shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/publikationen/geschaeftsberichte.html
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2018
German: http://shop-apotheke-europe.com/de/investorrelations/publikationen/
English: http://shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/publikationen/
