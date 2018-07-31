Shoprite : 115 new jobs created by opening of Checkers Mica Mall

Checkers opened the doors to its new store at The Square shopping centre in Ladysmith on Thursday, 26 July 2018, creating 115 new jobs. The store's total staff complement of 139 includes 101 youth and 104 women.

Customers eagerly gathered to be amongst the first to benefit from the store's fantastic opening specials and were treated to plenty of in-store competitions.

The new Checkers Mica Mall offers customers a convenient shopping experience with 18 pay points and access to a number of in-store fresh food departments including a Meat Market, Hot & Cold Foods Deli, Bakery, Fresh Fruit & Vegetables and Coffee Bar.

Customers can also save time by making use of the range of extensive services available at the in-store Money Market counter including payment of municipal or service accounts, buying national lottery, bus, airline or Computicket event tickets, and much more.