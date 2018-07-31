Log in
Shoprite Holdings Ltd

SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD (SHPJ)
Shoprite : 115 new jobs created by opening of Checkers Mica Mall

07/31/2018 | 01:23pm CEST

Checkers opened the doors to its new store at The Square shopping centre in Ladysmith on Thursday, 26 July 2018, creating 115 new jobs. The store's total staff complement of 139 includes 101 youth and 104 women.

Customers eagerly gathered to be amongst the first to benefit from the store's fantastic opening specials and were treated to plenty of in-store competitions.

The new Checkers Mica Mall offers customers a convenient shopping experience with 18 pay points and access to a number of in-store fresh food departments including a Meat Market, Hot & Cold Foods Deli, Bakery, Fresh Fruit & Vegetables and Coffee Bar.

Customers can also save time by making use of the range of extensive services available at the in-store Money Market counter including payment of municipal or service accounts, buying national lottery, bus, airline or Computicket event tickets, and much more.

Disclaimer

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 11:22:05 UTC
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2018 150 B
EBIT 2018 8 542 M
Net income 2018 6 026 M
Finance 2018 1 887 M
Yield 2018 2,54%
P/E ratio 2018 19,70
P/E ratio 2019 17,71
EV / Sales 2018 0,82x
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 125 B
Chart SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Shoprite Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 251  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pieter Christiaan Engelbrecht Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoffel F. Hendrik Wiese Chairman
Anton de Bruyn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Carel Genis Goosen Non-Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
B. Ram Harisunker Executive Director & Divisional Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD-3.61%9 496
SYSCO CORPORATION9.78%37 376
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.44%36 826
TESCO22.29%33 096
AHOLD DELHAIZE18.35%31 383
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD10.55%29 358
