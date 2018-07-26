Shore Capital : acted as Nominated Adviser & Sole Bookrunner on the IPO of Nucleus Financial Group plc

We are pleased to announce that Shore Capital has successfully raised £32.1m in connection with the £140m AIM IPO of Nucleus Financial Group plc. The shares were admitted to trading on 26 July 2018.

Nucleus is a wrap platform founded in 2006 by advisers committed to altering the balance of power in the industry by putting the client centre stage. It provides independent wrap platform services to over 2,200 adviser users across more than 800 financial adviser firms as at 30 June 2018. It is responsible for assets under administration ('AUA') of £14.3 billion on behalf of more than 90,000 customers.

The multi-award winning platform offers a range of custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research and integration services across a variety of tax wrappers and more than 5,000 asset choices including cash, OEICs, Unit Trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, including ETFs and investment trusts.

The Platform currently facilitates over 1.1 million client account transactions on average per month.

Nucleus has won CoreData's 'best medium sized platform' for the last six years, the Schroders 'platform of the year' award for the last two years and recently won 'best platform' at the Money Marketing Awards.

David Ferguson, CEO of Nucleus, commented:

'We are very pleased to have successfully achieved our IPO and to welcome so many high quality institutional investors who share our belief in the growth potential of Nucleus.

We would like to express our thanks to the whole Shore Capital team for its excellent advice and hard work which have been key to achieving such a successful outcome. In particular, the team delivered on their initial indications on timing, valuation and investor appetite and helped us navigate smoothly our path to life as a public company. In addition, we're very appreciative of the amount of planning, time and effort that went into organising the roadshows, keeping us fully briefed, putting us at ease and generally making the whole experience as positive as it could be.'

Hugh Morgan of Shore Capital commented:

'We are delighted to have helped deliver another successful transaction to augment our growing reputation in the financials sector. The IPO of Nucleus is another example of our ability to match quality demand from the capital markets to strong and exciting business models. We are proud to be associated with the Nucleus team and look forward to supporting them on their future growth plans.'

