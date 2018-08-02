Log in
SHOTSPOTTER INC (SSTI)
ShotSpotter to Present at Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference on August 8, 2018

08/02/2018 | 04:20pm CEST

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), the leader in gunshot detection solutions that help law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate and deter gun violence, will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference. The conference is being held on August 8-9, 2018 in Boston, MA.

ShotSpotter CFO Alan Stewart is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 8 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast and available for replay here. Stewart will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts on both days of the conference.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with ShotSpotter management, please contact your Canaccord representative or ShotSpotter’s IR team at [email protected].   

About ShotSpotter Inc.
ShotSpotter is the leader in gunshot detection solutions that help law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate and deter gun violence.  ShotSpotter is based in Newark, California and offers its solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO
ShotSpotter, Inc.
+1 (510) 794-3100
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matt Glover
Liolios Group, Inc.
+1 (949) 574-3860
[email protected]

JoAnn Horne
Market Street Partners
+1 (415) 445-3240
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
