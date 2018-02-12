Shougang Concord 'l : Connected Transaction

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SHOUGANG CONCORD INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISES COMPANY LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 697)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

On 12 February 2018, Jingji Capital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Partnership Agreement with, among others, Shougang Fund for the establishment of the Partnership for investment in the Development Zone.

Shougang Fund is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shougang Group. Shougang Group, through its subsidiaries (including Shougang Fund), is interested in approximately 65.5% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement and is a substantial shareholder and a connected person of the Company. Shougang Fund through its wholly-owned subsidiary is also interested in 10% of the total number of Shares in issue and is also a substantial shareholder and a connected person of the Company. The entering into of the Partnership Agreement constitutes a connected transaction of the Company for the purpose of Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Company's capital commitment under the Partnership Agreement are more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the entering into of the Partnership Agreement is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements and exempted from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

THE PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT

On 12 February 2018, Jingji Capital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Partnership Agreement with Shougang Fund, Caofeidian Financial Development and China Merchants Assets Management for the establishment of the Partnership.

Shougang Fund is principally engaged in investment, management and advisory of non-securities businesses. Shougang Group, through its subsidiaries (including Shougang Fund), is interested in approximately 65.5% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement and is a substantial shareholder and a connected person of the Company. Shougang Fund through its wholly-owned subsidiary is also interested in 10% of the total number of Shares in issue and is also a substantial shareholder and a connected person of the Company.

Caofeidian Financial Development in principally engaged in the businesses of equity investment, investment consulting and enterprises management, and China Merchants Assets Management is a securities asset management company. Each of Caofeidian Financial Development and China Merchants Assets Management is independent of and not connected with the Company and its connected persons.

Establishment of the Partnership

Under the terms of the Partnership Agreement, the parties have agreed to establish the Partnership for a term of eight years.

The Partnership will engage in equity investments and other investments as permitted by law with a focus on investing in infrastructure development projects and related services in the Development Zone, and in industries relocating from Beijing in sectors encouraged by the PRC government and in line with the investment requirements of Shougang Fund.

Capital contribution to the Partnership

The total capital contribution to the Partnership will be RMB1,000 million and will be contributed by the parties in the following manner:

Amount to be Percentage interest Nature of holding contributed in the Partnership RMB Jingji Capital 10,000,000 1% general partner Shougang Fund 290,000,000 29% limited partner Caofeidian Financial 200,000,000 20% limited partner Development China Merchants Assets 500,000,000 50% limited partner Management Total 1,000,000,000 100%

Jingji Capital will have the sole right to determine the introduction of new investors to the Partnership within 24 months from the date of the first capital contribution to the Partnership.

Management of the Partnership

The general partner of the Partnership is Jingji Capital. Jingji Capital will be responsible for the management and operation of the Partnership. Jingji Capital will also be the fund manager and will enter into a separate fund management agreement with the Partnership.

The Partnership has authorized Jingji Capital as the general partner to set up an investment committee to be responsible for all investment decisions of the Partnership. The investment committee will comprise of seven members, all of which will be appointed by Jingji Capital. Of the members of the investment committee, Jingji Capital has the right to nominate five members, and each of Caofeidian Financial Development and China Merchants Assets Management has the right to nominate one member.

Management fee

In consideration of Jingji Capital acting as the general partner and fund manager of the Partnership, the Partnership will pay Jingji Capital:

(i)an annual management fee of 1.5% of the actual amount invested by each partner in the project from the date of investment in the project until the date of withdrawal from the project by the relevant partner; and

(ii)thereafter, the annual management fee will be calculated at 1.5% of the difference between the actual investment made by a partner in the project and the distribution by the Partnership to the said partner.

Upon the investment project becoming profitable, the management fee will be paid to Jingji Capital prior to any distribution to the partners.

REASON FOR THE PARTNERSHIP

The Group is principally engaged in (i) trading of iron ore, steel and related products; (ii) the business of car parking system and services in the PRC with a focus on smart car parking system; and (iii) the business of provision of private fund management services in the PRC. In late 2016, the Company disposed of its loss-making steel mills and related businesses in Qinhuangdao City, Heibei Province, the PRC. Since the disposal of such businesses, the Company has been exploring new business opportunities and on 8 September 2017, the Group entered into agreements with Shougang Fund to acquire, among others, 95% equity interest in Jingji Capital. At the end of December 2017, the Group further acquired 5% equity interest in Jingji Capital from an independent third party and Jingji Capital became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Jingji Capital is principally engaged in the provision of private fund management services in the PRC.

Since its establishment, Jingji Capital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has actively implemented the strategy of coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area. Based on its rich experience in fund management, it has attracted Caofeidian Financial Development, representing the local state-owned enterprises, and China Merchants Assets Management, representing professional financial institutions, to co-sponsor the establishment of the Partnership. The establishment of the Partnership will play a positive role in furthering the fund management business of Jingji Capital and expanding its investment influence in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei Province.

The entering into of the Partnership Agreement is in the ordinary and usual course of business of Jingji Capital. At the Board meeting held to approve the establishment of the Partnership and the Partnership Agreement, Mr. Li Shaofeng and Mr. Shu Hong might be considered to be interested in the transactions under the Partnership Agreement and had abstained from voting in respect of the resolutions proposed to approve the establishment of the Partnership and the Partnership Agreement. Other Directors, (including the independent non-executive Directors) considered that the Partnership Agreement has been entered into on normal commercial terms, such terms are fair and reasonable so far as the Company and the Shareholders are concerned and that the establishment of the Partnership is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

Shougang Fund is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shougang Group. Shougang Group, through its subsidiaries (including Shougang Fund), is interested in approximately 65.5% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement and is a substantial shareholder and a connected person of the Company. Shougang Fund through its wholly-owned subsidiary is also interested in 10% of the total number of Shares in issue and is also a substantial shareholder and a connected person of the Company. The entering into of the Partnership Agreement constitutes a connected transaction of the Company for the purpose of Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Company's capital commitment under the Partnership Agreement are more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the entering into of the Partnership Agreement is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements and exempted from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

