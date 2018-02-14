Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Appointment Of Non-Executive And Non-Independent Director

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Appointment

Announcement Subtitle Appointment of Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director

Securities SHS HOLDINGS LTD. (SHSHLDG)

SHS HOLDINGS W191216 (SHSW19)



Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 14, 2018 18:10

Submitted By Ng Han Kok

Group Chief Executive Officer

Description Appointment of Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director

Appointment Details

Date of appointment Feb 14, 2018

Name of person Teng Choon Kiat

Age 51

Country of principal residence Singapore

The Board's comments on this appointment The Nominating Committee, having reviewed Mr Teng Choon Kiat's ('Mr Teng') qualification, relevant experience and his shareholding in the Company, is of the view that Mr Teng will bring valuable insights to the Board on business directions and existing business of the Group. The Board of Directors has accepted the Nominating Committee's recommendation and approved the appointment of Mr Teng as Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Whether appointment is executive, and if so, the area of responsibility Non-Executive

Job title Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director

Familial relationship with any director and/or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries Nil

Conflict of interests (including any competing business) Part of Mr Teng's business is engaged in the corrosion prevention services for the marine, offshore, oil & gas sector which the Group also engages in. However, the customer base and business segments are different and hence does not compete with each other.

Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years Mr Teng is the founder and Group Managing Director of the Entraco Group of Companies. The Entraco Group of Companies are engaged in property and offshore asset management, vessel's tank cleaning, corrosion control services, structural steel fabrication, distributorship representing major OEM to marine and oil & gas companies in this region, Europe and Brazil.

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries Yes

Shareholding details 194,938,100 ordinary shares in SHS Holdings Ltd., representing 28.45%

Other Directorships

Past (for the last 5 years) - McPec Marine and Offshore Engineering Pte Ltd

- McPec Marine and Offshore Pte Ltd

- Chinatown Holdings Pte Ltd

Present - Entraco Venture Corporation Pte Ltd

- Tamaco Private Limited

- Euronavy Coatings (S) Pte. Ltd.

- Entraco System Technologies Pte Ltd

- Palfinger System Solution Pte Ltd

- Yeo's Brother Management Pte Ltd

- Entraco Workboats Pte Ltd

- Hammelmann Pumps and Systems Pte Ltd

- SG System Solutions Pte Ltd

- Entraco Servicos Offshore Brasil Ltda

- Entraco Marine Pty Ltd

- Entraco System Solution BV

- Victory Investment Holdings Pte Ltd

- Pagoda Ventures Pte Ltd

- Entraco Marine Engineering Pte Ltd

- Entraco Offshore Pte Ltd

- Entraco Offshore Engineering Pte Ltd

Information Required Persuant To Listing Rule 704(7)(H)

(a) Whether at any time during the past 10 years, an application or a petition under any bankruptcy law of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner at the time when he was a partner or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a partner? No

(b) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against an entity (not being a partnership) of which he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive, at any time when he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity, for the winding up or dissolution of that entity or, where that entity is the trustee of a business trust, that business trust, on the ground of insolvency? No

(c) Whether there is any unsatisfied judgment against him? No

(d) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such purpose? No

(e) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such breach? No

(f) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgment has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings of which he is aware) involving an allegation of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part? No

(g) Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in connection with the formation or management of any entity or business trust? No

(h) Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director or an equivalent person of any entity (including the trustee of a business trust), or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any entity or business trust? No

(i) Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgment or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity? No

(j) Whether he has ever, to his knowledge, been concerned with the management or conduct, in Singapore or elsewhere, of the affairs of:-

(i) any corporation which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; or No

(ii) any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; or No

(iii) any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; or No

(iv) any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust? No

(k) Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued with any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere? No

Information Required persuant to Listing Rule 704(7)(I)

Any prior experience as a director of a listed company? No