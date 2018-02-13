Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Shui On Land Limited    0272   KYG811511131

SHUI ON LAND LIMITED (0272)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Shui On Land : Announces January 2018 Property Sales Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2018 | 11:11am CET

Press Release

Shui On Land Announces January 2018 Property Sales Update

(13 February 2018, Hong Kong) Shui On Land Limited ("Shui On Land" or the "Company", Stock Code: 272) announced property sales update for the month ended 31 JANUARY 2018.

In January 2018, contracted property sales amounted to RMB408 million, comprising residential property sales of RMB406 million and commercial property sales of RMB2 million, respectively.

In January 2018, total gross floor area ("GFA") of contracted property sales were 20,900 square metres ("sq. m.") and 12 units of carpark.

The Company's average selling price of the signed contracts respecting property sales for January 2018 was RMB19,500 per sq. m.

Unaudited data for the first month of 2018:

For the first month ended January

Contracted property sales (RMB million)

Year-on -Year change

(%)

Contracted property sales sold area (sq. m.)

Year-on-

Year change

(%)

Other Assets Disposal

(RMB million)

Year-on-

Year change

(%)

Subscribed property sales (RMB million)

Year-on -Year change

(%)

2018

408

-48%

20,900

-17%

-

-

3,944

190%

2017

791

25,300

-

1,362

In addition to the contracted property sales above, as of 31 January 2018, the Company had recorded a total of RMB3,944 million of subscribed sales, of which subscribed other assets disposal was RMB3,160 million, which is expected to be subsequently turned into contracted property sales and other assets disposal in the following months.

Note: This Property Sales Update has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditor, and as such the data contained herein is for reference only.

-End-

About Shui On Land

Headquartered in Shanghai, Shui On Land (Stock Code: 272) is the flagship property development company of the Shui On Group in the Chinese Mainland with a proven track record in developing mixed-use, sustainable development communities. As of 30 June 2017, the Company has nine projects in various stages of development in prime locations of major cities, with a landbank of 11.7 million sq.m. (9.8 million sq.m. of leasable and saleable GFA, and 1.9 million sq.m. of clubhouses, car parking spaces and other facilities). The Company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on October 4, 2006, the largest Chinese real estate enterprise listed that year. Shui On Land was included in the Hang Seng Composite Index, HSCI CompositeIndustry Index - Properties & Construction, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index and Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index

For further information please visit website www.shuionland.com.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Shui On Land

Ms. Jessica Lu

Tel: (86 21) 6386 1818 Email: [email protected]

Shui On Land Limited published this content on 13 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2018 10:10:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHUI ON LAND LIMITED
11:11aSHUI ON LAND : Announces January 2018 Property Sales Update
PU
05:31aSHUI ON LAND : Announcement - property sales update for the month ended 31 janua..
PU
02/12SHUI ON LAND : says no proposal for privatisation
AQ
02/09SHUI ON LAND : Further announcement - inside information - potential privatisati..
PU
02/09SHUI ON LAND : Unusual price and trading volume movements
PU
01/31SHUI ON LAND : Clarification in relation to recent press article
PU
01/29SHUI ON LAND : US$225,000,000 7.50% SENIOR CONVERTIBLE PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURIT..
PU
01/05SHUI ON LAND : Announces property sales update for the month ended 31 december 2..
PU
01/05SHUI ON LAND : Announcement - property sales update for the month ended 31 decem..
PU
2017COMPLETION OF MAJOR AND CONNECTED TR : Disposal of 21.4% equity interest in shan..
PU
More news
Financials ( CNY)
Sales 2017 17 709 M
EBIT 2017 6 455 M
Net income 2017 1 814 M
Debt 2017 29 220 M
Yield 2017 2,78%
P/E ratio 2017 5,46
P/E ratio 2018 5,90
EV / Sales 2017 2,42x
EV / Sales 2018 2,33x
Capitalization 13 699 M
Chart SHUI ON LAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shui On Land Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 0272 | KYG811511131 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SHUI ON LAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,88  CNY
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hong Sui Lo Chairman
He Hau Sung Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gary Clark Biddle Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger L. McCarthy Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Lun Fung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHUI ON LAND LIMITED-2.31%2 166
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%54 838
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%27 214
VONOVIA-11.48%21 899
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN-9.49%14 555
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION9.45%14 407
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.