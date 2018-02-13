Press Release

Shui On Land Announces January 2018 Property Sales Update

(13 February 2018, Hong Kong) Shui On Land Limited ("Shui On Land" or the "Company", Stock Code: 272) announced property sales update for the month ended 31 JANUARY 2018.

In January 2018, contracted property sales amounted to RMB408 million, comprising residential property sales of RMB406 million and commercial property sales of RMB2 million, respectively.

In January 2018, total gross floor area ("GFA") of contracted property sales were 20,900 square metres ("sq. m.") and 12 units of carpark.

The Company's average selling price of the signed contracts respecting property sales for January 2018 was RMB19,500 per sq. m.

Unaudited data for the first month of 2018:

For the first month ended January Contracted property sales (RMB million) Year-on -Year change (%) Contracted property sales sold area (sq. m.) Year-on- Year change (%) Other Assets Disposal (RMB million) Year-on- Year change (%) Subscribed property sales (RMB million) Year-on -Year change (%) 2018 408 -48% 20,900 -17% - - 3,944 190% 2017 791 25,300 - 1,362

In addition to the contracted property sales above, as of 31 January 2018, the Company had recorded a total of RMB3,944 million of subscribed sales, of which subscribed other assets disposal was RMB3,160 million, which is expected to be subsequently turned into contracted property sales and other assets disposal in the following months.

Note: This Property Sales Update has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditor, and as such the data contained herein is for reference only.

About Shui On Land

Headquartered in Shanghai, Shui On Land (Stock Code: 272) is the flagship property development company of the Shui On Group in the Chinese Mainland with a proven track record in developing mixed-use, sustainable development communities. As of 30 June 2017, the Company has nine projects in various stages of development in prime locations of major cities, with a landbank of 11.7 million sq.m. (9.8 million sq.m. of leasable and saleable GFA, and 1.9 million sq.m. of clubhouses, car parking spaces and other facilities). The Company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on October 4, 2006, the largest Chinese real estate enterprise listed that year. Shui On Land was included in the Hang Seng Composite Index, HSCI CompositeIndustry Index - Properties & Construction, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index and Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index

